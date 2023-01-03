Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
[CRIME News] Dozens of gang members arrested amid investigation of ‘cartel-style’ mass shooting in CABy artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 9:51pm |
Dozens of gang members were arrested and illegal guns and drugs seized during a four-day operation in Central California, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
The arrests were part of an ongoing investigation into the “Goshen Massacre,” for a “cartel-style” shooting that left six people dead, including a young mother and her 10-month-old son, on January 16. Authorities say the shooting may have been the result of a conflict with members of the Sureños, a rival gang.
A total of 97 homes were searched, 26 suspects arrested and 18 arrest warrants served during the operation. Multiple firearms and some controlled substances were also seized, a release from the sheriff’s office said [....]
- Add new comment
- 6017 reads
Comments
related to same:
other DC news
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 10:03pm
Feral American terriers, unbelievably vicious small critters! Not a joke!
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 10:09pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 10:10pm
^ one is 15 yrs. old and a gang member, natch
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 10:22pm
picture of the adult perp arrested for the GA mass shooting of 9 children
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 6:15pm
'Dang a lot of Shootings'
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 10:35pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 5:35pm
Syracuse mall:
Milwaukee ('the scene last night was chaotic & emotional"):
Illinois:
Springfield,MA:
Orange, TX:
rural Iowa:
Indianapolis:
Denver:
Atlanta:
somewhere in the U.S.:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 6:12pm
More on the St. Paul, MN mass shooting at a funeral:
And a reminder of what the Governor tweeted 21 hrs. ago:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 6:21pm
New mass shooting in Memphis early Sunday:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 6:25pm
Portland, OR; Whittier, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Richmond, VA:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 6:38pm
^ I just saw this video shown and discussed in a 10-min. segment on CNN tv.
While looking for it on Twitter, this one turned up too:
Suffice it to say: THE KIDS ARE NOT ALL RIGHT!
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 6:45pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 10:37pm
not joking:
his feed also reports lots of armed carjackings in DC today
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 2:49am
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 2:22am
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 2:26am
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 2:30am
but wait, there's more
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 2:43am
The shooting in Pompano Beach was outside a store (VIDEO)
The shooting in Ohio was at a gas station:
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 4:53pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 3:29am
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 3:58am
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 4:20am
^ I would add, though > Covid DID reduce the number of police available at any one time, as like with other essential workers without hospital protections. And having to use those reduced forces to police protests:double jeopardy. To the point where it was quite a rational decision for people in urban areas who didn't have one already to go out and buy a gun.
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 4:56am
I limit these threads to crime in the U.S. but I can't resist plopping this one here from Hong Kong
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 5:14am
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 2:59pm
^ a reminder, though, that the defunder and aboltionist lefties are active and prominent in the fight against building a police training facility in Atlanta, including what I see as 'outside agitator' anti-police, pro-anarchist types
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 3:09pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 1:38am
But the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown is what BLM and friends want you to remember. Bet there'll be crickets from them about this more recent Black life!
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 6:41pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 7:41pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 1:13am
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 6:57pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 6:45pm
p.s. they do "Social work" not done by social workers
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 6:50pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 6:56pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 8:06pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 8:10pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 9:20pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 10:54pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 11:03pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 11:34pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 12:15am
he just loved his sisters too much
for the "we don't need traffic cops" crowd:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 11:44pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 11:57pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 12:02am
you can read the article at the Santa Cruz Sentinel if you hit a paywall at the LATimes
https://www.santacruzsentinel.com/2023/02/28/new-poll-shows-most-california-voters-fear-gun-violence-but-democrats-and-republicans-are-divided-2/?utm_content=tw-scsentinel&utm_campaign=socialflow&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 12:07am
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 12:12am
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 3:06am
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 7:58pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 3:28am
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 7:06pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 7:28pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 8:29pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 7:32pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 7:53pm
it was an employee killing a manager:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 8:57pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 7:52pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 8:21pm
A spree shooter around McKeesport, PA, is still on the loose
Multiple people have been shot in two different locations by a lone gunman in McKeesport, Pennsylvania
Multiple members of law enforcement are currently responding to active shooter situations at two separate locations in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, where a gunman is on a shooting spree.
on March 1, 2023 By FOX5 Now Staff
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 8:50pm
there's more, yes indeed -
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 8:55pm