Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Can we stop with the narrative about how it's all about fueling the anger of white right-wingers now?By artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 12:36pm |
It's about mentally ill people, mostly men, acting out their anger, whatever it is, using wmd's. And it comes in many varieties. All Trumpies do not do mass shootings, most just scream at rallies and post nasty words on social media. Same for neo-Nazis! All of them don't drive through crowds with their cars. Just as all people with black skin do not shoot other people with black skin because of their irrational anger at those they work with, or those with Asian features, for that matter. I will admit only to: sticks, stones,knives and guns will break bones BUT words, they mostly inspire only the mentally ill to violent action. Most Walmart managers (of any color skin) do not crack and shoot up their store >
Verified here
Excerpt:
But two sources with knowledge of the investigation confirmed Wednesday the shooter is Andre Bing. Police were stationed Wednesday morning outside the Chesapeake home that property records said Bing purchased in 2019.
More here - internet sleuths did this before reporters did, using the parking lot video of Walmart employees talking about 'Andre', their manager, cracking and shooting up the store -
Comments
All Black university football players bullied by other Black university football players do not do this:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 12:50pm
All white loser incels living in mom's basement and trying to be a rapper do not do this
Sometimes they pick and chose angry rhetoric according to the zeitgeist; who knows why they crack and decide to act out?
Sometimes it's not even politically-related at all:
Filipino-Americans are not immune to cracking, go figure:
In other cases, it turns out that victimhood really isn't about race (even tho SOOOO many people would like it to be as it confirms their narrative about white supremacy and this being a racist country)
This is the problem in that case, as it is in many others, though definitely not all:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 1:23pm
A guy who attacked and took out the shooter in a nightclub was detained by police, hours until they figured out he was the good guy. Comes with the territory, don't you think? Unlike the movies, there are no nametags.
BTW, the guy who did the Pulse nightclub shooting apparently just asked the driver to find him a hopping nightclub, didn't realize it was LGBTQ. I believe that misconception is still floating around for the latest that actually was targetting..
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/24/2022 - 1:57am
I saw the (three tours of combat duty?) 'hero' soldier who tackled the Colorado gunman on CNN. He talked a long time, the anchor just let him talk, like 20-30 minutes. Hardly any questions, just let him talk. He choked up and cried a lot. He said it was just instinct that he was trying to protect his family. He especially cried because later he found out that his daughter's boyfriend of six years was killed. He cried when he realized that it was exactly like combat in Iraq, OR EVEN WORSE but it was in America where everyone is supposed to be safe.
HE DIDN'T MENTION BEING CUFFED OR DETAINED BY THE POLICE AT ALL, NOT AT ALL, HE DIDN'T MENTION IT. It was clear he totally got that and went along with it - it's part of the whole deal, cops got to figure out who what and where, they weren't there, and people lie! No complaints from him, none.
But I was immediately reminded of two former Dagblog denizens who went on and on and on for days about THE HORROR of a young Black kid being handcuffed for like 20 mins. at a Target in CA because the Target employees incorrectly I.D.'d him as one of the shoplifters they called 911 about. But it was the cops who were being racist. Oh the horror, the horror, the horror...
Back to the Colorado shooting. Clearly cops and prosecutors are not revealing ANY thoughts of a motive yet. Especially when defense threw that bomb about non-binary i.d. And now that we learn from journos about his background - the mother and father were both stark raving nuts with criminal records, and they got that tape of him ranting and raving about cops and a bomb at the earlier incident, what the fuck would motive even mean to anyone? The guy and his family are plain and simple: nuts! This day he hates gays, the day prior he hates his mom and cops, next it could be libruls and oh, like circus clowns. Maybe Ron de Santis...because grandpa thinks Trump is great?
THE POINT I think THE REAL SCANDAL IS GONNA BE WHY THE RED FLAG LAWS WEREN'T ENFORCED ON THE BOMB INCIDENT, they could have confiscated all his weapons right then and there! Instead he wasn't prosecuted AND THE FILE WAS CLOSED!!! All these laws Dems are pushing are going to be useless if no one enforces them or somebody in local government pulls a favor or the like... Red flag laws are meant so what happened here doesn't happen - an unstable nut gets all his guns taken away and can't buy any more. They weren't executed out of laziness, betting everything would be ok, or they were purposely evaded.
Edit to add: the cops quickly later lauded the retired soldier over and over as a hero, said he saved a lot of lives. As if they had done nothing wrong -- because they didn't! No one rational would like them acting like judge and jury, who's the perp and who's not, after 3 minutes on the scene with weapons on the floor, dead all around and one guy beaten bloody
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/24/2022 - 3:44am
Hannibal Lectern puts on the cop's clothes, gets carted out on a stretcher, then kills the crew that carted him out.
Oldest ploy in the book- make sure you have all the culprits before you start letting people go.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/24/2022 - 8:45am
I don't post much on it here, but from following crime news for quite some time now, I fully agree that most countries in the west, as well as others like China, are currently experiencing similar epidemics of mental breakdowns, people 'cracking' and acting out violently.
And no, right wing and/or populist movements are not responsible. Yes, those do hit the sweet spot for many crazy people. But they don't act out violently. (I.E., what percentage of Qanon adherents act out violently? Couldn't it even be the case that online Qanon-like conspiracizing activity keeps them busy at their computers when they otherwise might be actiing out violently without that outlet?)
There's one big difference, though, and it's basically this, in the pictured protest poster
And that's without factoring in a vastly larger number maimed for life with health problems that cost our society more.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 2:11pm
^ One thing that keeps nagging at me is Dag member Orion stressing that most countries in the world have guns and they don't have the same problems the U.S. does. And he'd use that to support his belief that more Americans are mentally ill than anywhere else. That's backasswards thinking! Most first world countries regulate guns just as vehicles and using vehicles is regulated. And in most third world countries, the criminals and gangs have the monopoly and the angry poor can't afford them, they have to use knives when they act out.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 2:20pm
chart percentage homicides due to guns, the 4 big English-speaking first world countries
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/24/2022 - 1:23am
More proof that solving the issue of mass shootings requires removing it from the "racist country" frame, and removing it from the "divisive politics" frame, and putting it where it belongs: people on the edge of cracking up, blaming this that or the other thing, getting access to guns, and going over the edge:
Once again, all Walmart managers do not do this. All racists do not do this either. All Anti-Semites do not bring explosives to NYC planning to bomb a synagogue. All militia's do not activate a plot to kidnap a governor. All Muslims do not follow Osama Bin Laden's orders. All homophobes do not shoot up gay bars. All people who think Sikhs are Muslims and hate both do not attack their shrines. All radical Muslims do not join ISIS nor plot to bomb the Boston Marathon. Etc...
Propaganda is not the problem here. Neither is hate! Acting violently on hate or anger is the problem, whether caused by propaganda or some other reason. Most haters wouldn't dream of acting out violently, they just hate. No one is going to solve hate or anger about rational or irrational victimization. But we can stop a lot of those acting it out. Other countries have done it. Heck, NYC did it. It's possible, I lived it in the Bronx.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 5:18pm
Malcolm Gladwell noted that making the gas in kitchens less deadly greatly lowered the suicide rate. Largely women didn't find other ways to kill themselves - apparently guns, bridges, sleeping pills, etc al weren't acceptable close substitutes for them. People with suicidal tendencies just acted them out less.
Similarly, people feeling homicidal but with less access to guns won't stop feeling homicidal, but they'll act on it less - chainsaws, cars, knives, poison will doubtfully fill the void of a missing good Glock or AR-15 or "make my day" Smith & Wesson. "Accept no substitutes!"
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 6:02pm
James hates this man. James is angry. James wants to hurt him; this would be vigilantism. The cops want to be informed if James sees him but James would like the world to know he would take care of it himself by "flattening" him. Would James make a good cop? Is it possible that James might shoot up a right-wing news studio some day? Should James be given a license for concealed carry?
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 7:01pm
Somewhat off topic but too good not to share - Omar's such a great big picture thinker:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 8:09pm
ok, here we go, the Walmart gunman had signs of mental illness too:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/24/2022 - 1:27am
Walmart case proving to be a nut that cracked, too:
I especially noted the incel-like comments about wanting a wife that was equally "yoked" but not deserving one....definitely someone not totally right in the head. Got to admit he probably was one who wouldn't have been prevented by stronger gun laws (altho a waiting period might have made him think twice) because on paper he had a sterling record.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/26/2022 - 12:02am
Then there's this other thing. New study report at Hormones and Behavior, Official Journal of theSociety for Behavioral Neuroendocrinology, Volume 146, November 2022
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/29/2022 - 6:33pm
^ note their abstract, my underlining:
regarding the last sentence, think of stereotypical butch dykes...
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/29/2022 - 6:51pm
testosterone in the raw?
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/30/2022 - 2:34am
same?
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/30/2022 - 2:43am
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/30/2022 - 3:07am
Dead is dead (and maimed is maimed), mass shooting or not.
Crime is crime, with or without identitarian hate.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/30/2022 - 4:19pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 2:36am
If I could send this to every BLM protester from 2020, I would.
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 2:49am
Roughly 1/5 the country took part in some kind of protest? Not every "hey, you shouldn't be treating blacks different when you investigate, raid or arrest them" is asking to defund the police or let criminals back out on the street asap.
I think Rodney King was a dumbass for how he led the cops on a chase, but his beating was totally over the top.
I don't even know what Freddie Gray did, but fatally injuring him unsecured in a van was heinous.
An out of control police raid killing Brittany whatever isn't a sign of effective policing.
I'm not sympathetic with Michael whoever in St Louis nor Tray on in Orlando
I am sympathetic with Sandra Bland.
The renegades who killed the jogger weren't the same thing, but the sheriff shielding them at first from prosecution was galling and largely grounds for dismissal if not illegal.
I thought BLM was horridly inept (and as an org quite corrupt). But i don't want the police unnecessarily harassing normal black citizens either.
I don't think life is perfect but i do think police can do better if they're not excused for every offense. What other profession gets such protection?
If Trump hadn't been president in 2020, there *might* have been a more positive (not just woke) response, better measures taken. Instead it was just posturing like with COVID, which only encouraged things to get more out of hand.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 4:00am
I couldn't disagree more. I think it's going to go down in the history books as a counterproductive worldwide mass hysteria against policing, partly induced by pandemic & lockdown induced paranoia, irrationally based on one fucking video of police misconduct in one fucking case. It will be seen as not that different than Savronola-type preachers appearing as a result of the Black Death.
Police misconduct is rare! The reality is: nothing had changed! All based on false narratives being promoted by stressing a certain kind of story over another.
The result: protests AGAINST POLICE THEMSELVES which police had to police and deal with the ramifications of DURING A PANDEMIC YET when they were forced to be essential workers while most others got to stay safe at home (except for protesting when too bored) eventually made police say: take this job and shove it. Why would anyone in their right mind want to be so hated?
Anyone with brains saw what was coming: police pulling back from doing the jobs they were charged with doing, or quitting and causing massive shortages of police in the most crucial areas. BOTH REGULAR CITIZENS AND THE CRIMINALLY MINDED WENT OUT AND BOUGHT MASS QUANTITIES OF FIREARMS, expecting there to be much less policing. Which rapidly cause further degradation of rule of law!
BTW, Trump was hardly mentioned by any protesters. Many were known to chant "fuck Joe Biden" tho. Anarchist and associated true believers in anti-rule-of-law were licking their chops. The world made it through but there's a ton of damage to reverse.
Totally counterproductive hysteria!!! There was even the associated iconoclasm, the pulling down of monuments by mobs, classically a signfier in history.
I think you have blinders on regarding this. It is going to go down in the history books as major counterproductive incidence of mass hysteria, a perfect storm. Possibly the most historic thing about it, what differs from the past; mostly the reaction to one cellphone video!
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 2:40pm
p.s. fed up not going to take it anymore is just one of many results:
and again, it was all so counterproductive as to boggle the mind!!!
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 2:52pm
just another result noted, something very minor in the scheme of things, but taken as a whole, its purposefully putting on blinders not to see how those 'peaceful' protests changed our world:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 3:24pm
Agree pandemic - people with more time, frustration, etc - added to it, but no, "irrationally based on one fucking video of police misconduct in one fucking case" isn't accurate - it was the triple combination of George Floyd in MN, 25 May 2020 (and I've been critical enough of his junkie/fake-money-passing/hysterical street presence), Breonna Taylor of Louisville killed in a poorly-justified poorly-executed blindly-firing raid with no video cameras (13 March, but case handed over to state AG on May 20), and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia killed by vigilante white dudes (1 former cop) in pickups (23 Feb but no arrests made until after video appeared 5 May 2020).
"All based on false narratives being promoted by stressing a certain kind of story over another." - well, the George Floyd case had more fake narratives, and I'm still skeptical that the knee on his neck caused his death in absence of lots of drugs, but 1) their nonchalant attitude not knowing he died in those minutes fed the fire, and 2) the cases of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery were not full of false narratives. The police as typical showed no interest in arresting Arbery's vigilantes or doing much investigating at all.
So I guess we could frame it your way - "don't protest the police's deadly incompetence & aggressive behavior or you'll have more deadliness on your hands from their absence". Or you could frame it as "damn, if only the police would implement 1/3rd of recommended measures for decreasing abuse of suspects and bungled raids & arrests, they might get some decent public support for a change". I mean, there was sympathy for the heavy workloads of both police and health workers during Covid. Perception (and partial reality) of racist abuse destroys that goodwill, obviously. The Atlanta Wendy's shooting of the completely looped just-released convict was largely done by-the-book by the cops, but in post-George they got slammed (though when the police chief changed a couple months later, the new one - also black - ran his investigation less vengeful & politicized.
So yeah, sometimes there are enough fuckups that people get pissed off. Look at Iran - just 1 girl not wearing her hijab was beaten to death - she of course should've known better. Think of all the crime the Iranians will suffer as police stand down to let these protests continue - they'll be sorry.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 4:23pm
Is BLM a sock puppet?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/15/2022 - 9:17am
Actually on point.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/03/2022 - 4:18am
How to Keep Your Son From Killing Someone
For 20 years, Clarissa Crader has done everything in her power to get Justin Campbell care for his schizophrenia. He just got off probation after beating an elderly man. Now what?
By ALYSSA KATZ @ TheCity.nyc, Nov. 16, 2022, 5:00AM EST
Photo caption:Clarissa Crader with her son Justin Campbell, June 27, 2022. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/03/2022 - 5:40pm
^ It's almost like I have seen this before recently: A 2014 police report after she called 911 indicates he threatened to kill her if she didn’t give him money to buy video games Oh yeah, right here: 10-year-old upset over VR headset fatally shoots mother; charged as an adult (and followup stories I have seen on that case also suggest that 10-year-old has a serious mental illness similar to schizophrenia...)
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/03/2022 - 5:49pm
If you want to blame white supremacists and Trumpies for riling up the mentally ill to the point of mass shootings or other atrocities, seems to me you also have to blame people like Martin Scorcese:
from Wikipedia on the movie
Instead, Scorcese went on to make a lot more movies.
And this is what happened to Hinckley. He is finally a free adult now able to live in society but it was and still is ENORMOUSLY EXPENSIVE for taxpayers! This is what it takes for just one individual, there are no inexpensive miracle cures for serious mental illness. Liberals who promote 'treatment' of seriously mentally ill as a solution are leaving that part out - it takes the work of many many many man hours of many expensive professional legal and medical and social work and law enforcement people over decades. For just one person -
You can chose to spend enormous amounts with each seriously mentally ill person, including in many cases depriving them of civil rights, and still miss many of those hiding their illness (like the Walmart manager who appeared well enough to Walmart to make him a manager and a bank to give him a mortgage, or a Travis Bickel who ekes out a living driving a cab...)
OR you can stricty regulate the ownership of firearms, hoping to cut down (though not eliminate, mind you) on the atrocities committed by the mentally ill WHICH OTHER COUNTRIES HAVE ALREADY SHOWN TO WORK.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/03/2022 - 6:46pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/04/2022 - 6:56am
More of the same (nuts):
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/06/2022 - 5:11pm
^ now let him back out on the streets and let him buy some guns anyways! that's how our system works - he's got *civil rights* (wwmlkt = what would Martin Luther King Jr. think?)
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/06/2022 - 5:16pm
and no, right-wing extremists are not "getting away with it easy" because they're white
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/06/2022 - 7:54pm
legal news about related attackers
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/07/2022 - 1:41am
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/08/2022 - 4:46pm
Gym Jordan fueling white anger over Supreme Court, since they've made themselves open to Xtian lobbying.
Expect much more. Jimbo's got a new platform to perform on.
https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/a42192127/house-judiciary...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/09/2022 - 2:28am
There was a related debate going on about threatening speech at a Congressional hearing yesterday:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/14/2022 - 3:26pm
one related issue was just addressed on Twitter, the guy tweeting real time location of Musk's plane (@elonjet) was suspended and there was a lot of anti-Musk chatter trending about that, along the lines of "see, a selfish spoiled navel-gazing right wing billionaire now owns this site' but then he tweeted this clarification
Edit to add: just a short while ago, "Elonjet" was trending; that's now changed to "Doxxing". I have no idea whether a person or an algorithm did that.
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/14/2022 - 8:08pm
more from an Yglesias thread on it:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/14/2022 - 8:40pm
Good of Mace to call out both Dem & GOP oversteps, making in effect clear the joking about Pelosi was beyond the pale.
When Roger Stone put crosshairs on Amy Berman Jackson, both Trump and Barr did their best to dismiss any concern (before Trump pardoned Stone).- no additional time for threatening a judge, just a nothing burger.
https://kfgo.com/2020/02/20/after-trump-attacks-judge-handling-stone-cas...
(There's been spotty concerns for whackos trying to kidnap Michigan's governor as well)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/15/2022 - 5:57pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/17/2022 - 12:19am
Hubris past the point of nuts:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/17/2022 - 1:23pm
Speaking of nuts:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/17/2022 - 7:38pm
Done! Rule of law via police, FBI, courts:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 11:13pm
Maybe trying to kidnap Pelosi or Pence will be taken more seriously
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/21/2022 - 6:59am
Some Jan. 6 defendants accused of other crimes since Capitol attack
BY SCOTT MACFARLANE, SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 / CBS NEWS
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/21/2022 - 10:27am
a reminder of the ravages of another nut who decided to act out, did he ever:
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/25/2022 - 2:16am
What more to cover? He blew himself up, he seemed to be acting alone, he had a weird belief in lizards, and the police had a heads up from his GFriend 2 years before but didn't seem to have enough concrete to go for a warrant. There's been lots of coverage of Jan6 protesters because a) they are still alive, 2) they had a complicated conspiracy, 3) they're going to trial. In general they're not black.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/25/2022 - 2:45pm
And this reminded me that the problem of bullying, especially of those who are already mentally fragile, has sort of fallen by the wayside as far as mass shootings are concerned. When it's often an integral factor. If guns are going to be massively available in our society, this factor shouldn't be ignored:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/29/2022 - 1:06am
edit to add:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/31/2022 - 1:19am
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 10:33pm
and like 20 of those got lots of media attention because they were by mentally ill young white men who frequented far-right websites, throw in another 20 more because they were at schools. And the other 700? Crickets except for local coverage, because they don't follow the narrative about white supremacist bogeymen. Black lives matter > bullshit they do.
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 11:54pm
Hunting the white supremacist bogeymen - the world won't get right until they are all rooted out from every possible nook and cranny....
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 11:55am
You can ply the faux narrative, but they're not buying, so it puts you squarely preaching to the choir and: that's why nothing happens:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 3:54am
How about twerking on police cars - can we admit a racial bias there?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 6:19am
She might be white supremacist but she really knows how to do her research!!! "No joke".
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 9:19pm
Glad *someone's* invested in science, not that Faux-chee fella.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 2:07am
Also note: the photo with the beard and mustache
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 2:58pm
Why are women so aggressive and careless with matches?
I wonder if she/they identifies as Japanese?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 5:36am
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 9:48pm
This makes it problematic for Woke narrative builders as this doesn't look like a white supremacist looking to shoot Asians:
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/22/2023 - 4:18pm
thinking tribally can confuse one sometimes, those pegs don't always fit into the stereotype -
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/22/2023 - 11:45pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/23/2023 - 5:10pm
Kyle Howard here is an example of one guy not stopping, he was doing it only yesterday:
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/23/2023 - 4:14am
I have noted how little attention this story got. It doesn't fit the the narrative of how ACAB, and how 'they' never arrest whites and Republicans.
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/23/2023 - 1:19pm
Not sure who, but huge # arrested for Jan 6 - big batch of OathKeepers convicted today, including one sitting at Pelosi's desk. Proud Boys trial continues perhaps another week or so.
I think the biggest issue is NM's a relative backwater, even in the internet age.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 01/23/2023 - 5:52pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 12:52pm
'Tragedy Upon Tragedy': January Brings Dozens of Mass Shootings So Far
236 comments @ Yahoo comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 9:13pm
^ In a way, strikes me as loony as the shooters themselves to fearmonger exclusively about young 'white supremacist' males WHEN THE ABOVE EVIDENCE IS STARING YOU RIGHT IN THE FACE!
It's self-delusional, in denial, to think "white supremacists" are the problem when 40+ mass shootings of many varieties have happened before the month is over!!!
Dead is dead, maimed is maimed! Those guys are just one of many types. Let that meme go, cut it out deluding yourself, and smell the stinking reality!
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 9:22pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 1:33am
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 10:59pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 1:29am
good examples in the news of what's happening elsewhere, where nuts don't have easy access to firearms (ignoring that this is happening elsewhere is not going to help find true solutions to problems) -
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 4:05pm
and guess what, it's not about 'white supremacists'
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 6:12pm
This point will always be applicable, whether one likes it or not:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 6:17pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/26/2023 - 1:59am
No reason except for the nuts who were already cheering and encouraging attacks on Pelosi and afterwards her husband. I don't get how the Pelosis' home video becomes property of the general public through being a victim of a heinous crime. That's half the gain to the asses that promoted this.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/26/2023 - 11:47am
just a suggestion: view the tape and then mebbe think about knee-jerk belief that female Dem leaders are hapless victims of social media?
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 6:24pm
the tape dispels that there was SF "copaganda"
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 6:18pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/26/2023 - 7:18pm
Dan Abrams of Law and Crime:
Ben Crump: It's systemic racism against Blacks, even if the officers are Black:
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/26/2023 - 11:10pm
I see the family of Tyre Nichols has hired an ultra-professional white male attorney rather than some Ben-Crump-type racial agitator. So far looks like a wise decision:
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 1:42pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 11:39pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 11:42pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 11:52pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/29/2023 - 1:31am
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/29/2023 - 1:37am
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/29/2023 - 3:33am
ok, so this 'proud Democrat' lawyer with 112,000 followers is clearly not gonna stop with the meme
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 3:36pm
Proof that all who know mass shootings up close and personal do not think the same on gun control:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 6:17pm
self-described 'killmonger' using the DC metro today, nobody cares what skin color he has
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 7:08pm
res ipsa loquitor:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 4:12pm
so crazy he can't even be tried
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 7:31pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 11:49pm
Everyone can play this game, by the way:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 1:31am
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/11/2023 - 3:24am
Michigan State shooter, Anthony McRae, gets a new more accurate narrative! #failingyoungmen
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 12:12pm
Oh what a surprise NOT
I would like to add the note that the photo proves the accuracy of the Michigan State Police's description of him as "Black" but NYTimes has apparently decided to erase skin color as an identifying characteristic for "wanted" notices of those possibly armed and dangerous. So as not to offend anyone? This the height of absurdity! Police profile for perps by physical appearance, that's one of the things they do! This is actually one of the few instances where skin color is important, just like hair and eye color! Deal with it!
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 12:01pm
Oy:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 12:05pm
how the anti-gun-control people are spinning that, naturally:
And a reminder to de-funders: who can enforce gun control if we have it? social workers?
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 12:28pm
and one not subtle at all:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 12:32pm
Oy again:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 12:14pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 12:19pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 4:53pm
The photos of the 3 dead at Michigan State obviously show no racial preference in victims
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 8:34pm
Michigan State Shooter used two 9 mm handguns and purchased them legally:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 7:19pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/18/2023 - 6:43pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 8:14pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 12:10pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 5:59pm
^ Great!
Now do it for every parent of an under-18 shooter in the country! Yes, including 'disadvantaged' yudes of the inner city.
Could solve lotsa problems!
Including way less funding needed for 'social services'?
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 6:06pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/18/2023 - 2:01pm
How is this different from any other spree shooter? IT'S NOT! Why don't more people see gang 'warfare' as the same fucking thing as any other spree shooter? Hate is hate, anger is anger, most use words, but more and more are using guns.
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 2:42am
update; blast from the past, supposed white supremacist
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 3:55am
I remember that incident. Shaun King? Yeah, that's a dependable source. Is he still around?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 3:18pm
FT article suggests - It’s time for a serious tax on guns in America
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 5:08pm
Literally the Voice of America: White Supremacist Gets Life in Prison for Buffalo Massacre
But what do you do with someone like him if BLM gets its way and prisons are abolished in the future?
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 5:18pm
say it:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 9:23pm
He's a young, white, overweight Texan, with a heavy Southern accent and a mullet hairstyle - watch the video and rethink stereotypes you might hold -
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 7:08pm
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect has schizophrenia
Lawyers for a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 confirm he has schizophrenia, with one expert finding he was “approaching catatonia” before being moved to the state mental hospital for treatment
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 3:17am
If only a social worker...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 1:25pm
and hey, how about those background checkers?
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 4:58pm
Guns jes wanna be free; girls jes wanna have fun.
Girls wid guns, bang bang shoot em up destiny...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 1:59am