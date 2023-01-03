Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[CRIME News] Dozens of gang members arrested amid investigation of ‘cartel-style’ mass shooting in CABy artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 9:51pm |
Dozens of gang members were arrested and illegal guns and drugs seized during a four-day operation in Central California, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
The arrests were part of an ongoing investigation into the “Goshen Massacre,” for a “cartel-style” shooting that left six people dead, including a young mother and her 10-month-old son, on January 16. Authorities say the shooting may have been the result of a conflict with members of the Sureños, a rival gang.
A total of 97 homes were searched, 26 suspects arrested and 18 arrest warrants served during the operation. Multiple firearms and some controlled substances were also seized, a release from the sheriff’s office said [....]
Comments
related to same:
other DC news
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 10:03pm
Feral American terriers, unbelievably vicious small critters! Not a joke!
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 10:09pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 10:10pm
^ one is 15 yrs. old and a gang member, natch
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 10:22pm
picture of the adult perp arrested for the GA mass shooting of 9 children
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 6:15pm
'Dang a lot of Shootings'
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 10:35pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 5:35pm
Syracuse mall:
Milwaukee ('the scene last night was chaotic & emotional"):
Illinois:
Springfield,MA:
Orange, TX:
rural Iowa:
Indianapolis:
Denver:
Atlanta:
somewhere in the U.S.:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 6:12pm
More on the St. Paul, MN mass shooting at a funeral:
And a reminder of what the Governor tweeted 21 hrs. ago:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 6:21pm
New mass shooting in Memphis early Sunday:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 6:25pm
Portland, OR; Whittier, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Richmond, VA:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 6:38pm
^ I just saw this video shown and discussed in a 10-min. segment on CNN tv.
While looking for it on Twitter, this one turned up too:
Suffice it to say: THE KIDS ARE NOT ALL RIGHT!
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 6:45pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 10:37pm
not joking:
his feed also reports lots of armed carjackings in DC today
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 2:49am
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 2:22am
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 2:26am
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 2:30am
but wait, there's more
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 2:43am
The shooting in Pompano Beach was outside a store (VIDEO)
The shooting in Ohio was at a gas station:
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 4:53pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 3:29am
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 3:58am
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 4:20am
^ I would add, though > Covid DID reduce the number of police available at any one time, as like with other essential workers without hospital protections. And having to use those reduced forces to police protests:double jeopardy. To the point where it was quite a rational decision for people in urban areas who didn't have one already to go out and buy a gun.
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 4:56am
I limit these threads to crime in the U.S. but I can't resist plopping this one here from Hong Kong
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 5:14am
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 2:59pm
^ a reminder, though, that the defunder and aboltionist lefties are active and prominent in the fight against building a police training facility in Atlanta, including what I see as 'outside agitator' anti-police, pro-anarchist types
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 3:09pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 1:38am
But the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown is what BLM and friends want you to remember. Bet there'll be crickets from them about this more recent Black life!
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 6:41pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 7:41pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 1:13am
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 6:57pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 6:45pm
p.s. they do "Social work" not done by social workers
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 6:50pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 6:56pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 8:06pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 8:10pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 9:20pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 10:54pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 11:03pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 11:34pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 12:15am
he just loved his sisters too much
for the "we don't need traffic cops" crowd:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 11:44pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 11:57pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 12:02am
you can read the article at the Santa Cruz Sentinel if you hit a paywall at the LATimes
https://www.santacruzsentinel.com/2023/02/28/new-poll-shows-most-california-voters-fear-gun-violence-but-democrats-and-republicans-are-divided-2/?utm_content=tw-scsentinel&utm_campaign=socialflow&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 12:07am
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 12:12am
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 3:06am
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 7:58pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 3:28am
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 7:06pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 7:28pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 8:29pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 11:46pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 7:32pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 7:53pm
it was an employee killing a manager:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 8:57pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 7:52pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 8:21pm
A spree shooter around McKeesport, PA, is still on the loose
Multiple people have been shot in two different locations by a lone gunman in McKeesport, Pennsylvania
Multiple members of law enforcement are currently responding to active shooter situations at two separate locations in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, where a gunman is on a shooting spree.
on March 1, 2023 By FOX5 Now Staff
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 8:50pm
there's more, yes indeed -
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 8:55pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 9:39pm
2 wks.notice = take this job and shove it. ah but CBD followers say: why bother, just go
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 9:17pm
yeah right commenters who don't have to live here getting a laugh a minute hah hah real funny, and the young elite whites(with money to take Uber everywhere, which they do) promote taking 'mass transit' for us older folks in the boros, in order to take in the antics of these Cardi B wannabes
THANK GOD THE COPS ARE THERE!
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 9:30pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 9:43pm
it's not stopping in DC:
edit to add:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 9:55pm
DC Police Union Chief:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 10:12pm
someone should point out to Shaatal that Yglesias is still doing his "broken windows' thing:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 10:36pm
AND YET ANOTHER ONE:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 10:14pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 9:47pm
edit to add a reply from the pro from Dover (look him up if you don't believe my description):
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 10:04pm
Note both Sewell and Holmes are Black women, just sayin'
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 5:12pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 5:15pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 5:17pm
there is a big to-do over the lefty DC city council wanting to make criminal code changes, the centrist Dems in Congress and Biden are therefore going to go with GOP taking that power away from them (despite previous lip service to statehood) -
edit to add, Biden not ashamed to tweet about it
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 5:32pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 8:21pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 3:18pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/05/2023 - 2:13am
meanwhile in DC, crime wave continues -
the Secret Service is also still helping on that shooting yesterday
and Alan Henney retweeted this as regards shootings there in April and June:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 5:48pm
he left the baby on the sidewalk without telling them?! am I reading that right?!
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 5:54pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 6:09pm
The Murdagh trial jury only deliberated a few hours and they already have a verdict - you know what that means:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 6:56pm
careful going to the library:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 7:18pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 7:32pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 10:25pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 10:35pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 11:21pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 11:22pm
more on the armored vehicle ring
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 11:28pm
DC area again, 2 hrs. ago
edit to add, also;
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 11:38pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 11:36pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 3:30pm
Woke types and other lefties in NYC FINALLY admitting it's an emergency::
What they are going to propose to do about it is another thing! But at least they're no onger pushing the narrative that it's not happening and is all made up by Fox News.
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 4:57pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 6:51pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 6:41pm
Bodega worker shot and killed on Upper East Side; suspect later held up Bronx store: police
By Marcus Solis, ABC Eyewitness News, Saturday, March 4, 2023 6:41PM
WITH VIDEO REPORT at link
Also see on same
NYPD: Upper West Side deli employee fatally shot; possible connection to Bronx robbery
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 7:22pm
constant gun chaos in DC area -
a different shooting
and another
and another earlier
and another earlier
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/05/2023 - 1:39am
She's an expert in crime in Baltimore BUT even she finds "the magnitude of this crime to be a bit shocking."
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/05/2023 - 2:07am
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/05/2023 - 7:46am
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/05/2023 - 8:06am
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/05/2023 - 1:42pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/05/2023 - 5:28pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/05/2023 - 10:08pm
ALSO SEE, IT MAY JUST NOT BE STORES anymore
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/05/2023 - 10:51pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 1:15am
...Many protestors arrested are not from the area...
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 2:20am
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 6:52pm
Note only 2 are from GA. And 2 aren't even from the U.S.!
"...most dressed all in black..."
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 11:45pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 4:46am
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 3:30am
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 3:39am
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 3:56am
followed by long thread detailing car chase, ending in
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 4:32am
Massachusetts man accused of trying to open plane door, stabbing flight attendant
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 6:42pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 7:11pm
Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports violent hell over the last 24 hrs
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 11:59pm
some breaking -
^ Oregon
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 12:33am
from Minneapolis, home of the Geo. Floyd movement:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 12:55am
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 3:03am
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 4:02am
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 4:05am
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 4:11am
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 4:22am
Yglesias & followers on same woke gaslighting:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 4:37am
Only 4 days ago, tweet by Senior National Political Correspondent @washingtonpost. @MSNBC
analyst. And fmr WaPo WH Buro Chief; @nytimes alum.:
INDEED:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 4:57am
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 5:15am