Senators reintroduce bipartisan bill to codify RoeBy artappraiser on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 3:58am |
By Joseph Choi @TheHill.com, Feb. 9
A bipartisan group of senators reintroduced a bill to codify abortion protections on Thursday following President Biden’s call on Congress to pass legislation ensuring abortion access in his State of the Union address.
Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) reintroduced the Reproductive Freedom for All Act, which would block states from enacting laws that would impose an “undue burden” on previability abortions and protect access to contraception.
The senators previously introduced the bill in August, with Kaine calling it a “bipartisan compromise” to ensure reproductive freedom.
Throughout 2022, Democratic attempts to advance legislation that would enshrine access to abortions into federal law failed to advance in the evenly split Senate. Republicans in support of abortion access objected to what they felt were over-encompassing bills, while moderate Democrats Sinema, who recently changed her party affiliation, and Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) opposed abolishing the filibuster in order to pass the proposed laws [....]
That's a lot of states! Hope for fertile women they don't do what they did for shipping cigarettes! (They can do it - it's proven, quite possible - it's impossible to get cigarettes shipped to you in the U.S. by any entity now.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 1:57pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/18/2023 - 9:29pm