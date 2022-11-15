Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Truthiness Jumps the SharkBy PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/30/2022 - 2:43am |
Starting with a post-op on Bennett's poor response to a NYT op-ed calling for a full military response to George Floyd/police brutality protesters (with the editor *not reading the op-ed before publishing*).
But also noting that up to *12%* of the nation participated in these *mostly peaceful* protests, so say 30 million. Imagine if the 3000 Jan6 protesters were 30 million, what destruction would have happened.
https://theracket.news/p/james-bennet-and-the-rewriting-of
And the flakiness if it all just gets amplified - little way to slow down false or misleading facts from those with a platform to work from (hint hint Elon...?)
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/15/2022 - 8:25am
Here's a guy that disagrees with you, he thinks the media has emphasis on "everything is about Trump" and that that's a warped priority
And I think: get used to that, it's how a lot of educated millennials and GenZ think. That GenX and Boomers still control what's covered and too many have Trump Derangement Syndrome. When Trump's an old guy like Biden who is going to die soon.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 2:34pm
Huh? The story i posted just above was about WaPo publishing 3 Trump related ledes as an "all about Trump" front page, incl his hardly surprising announcement since he's been running 2 1/2 years already anyway. And while Supreme Court ruling on his taxes, or his rape lawsuit or his NYC lawsuit are as newsworthy as his latest self-adoring speech, none are in general as newsworthy as a multi billion crypto meltdown, or a dozen or more other important stories, while the latest Elon pronouncement is already old news as well.Will Maggie have to get a life finally?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 5:53pm
Slap on wrist for GOP kray-krays targeting & trying to disenfranchise black voters:
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/30/2022 - 2:31pm
Yglesias says moving left got the clicks and this was the influence of Facebook in the 2010's, among other things in this essay -
first cut available at the link -
he tweeted the second cut, which covers that point -
which has this notable reply
and here's the third cut he tweeted, which has a lot of replies stating that it's the same in many other fields
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/07/2022 - 11:34am
p.s. this comment here at Dag always stuck in my my mind:
from
http://dagblog.com/link/he-was-playing-fireworks-one-flew-his-home-video-shows-31758
First comment there.
So it's you and Marcy vs. Yglesias and Emma and me.
'Truthiness' is in the eye of the beholder, I guess.
I don't listen to Fox cable and it's rightward competitors but nowadays I do look at a lot of Fox local coverage on crime and I gotta say: that's mostly factual with little 'truthiness". I realize that in many cases, they are promoting those stories on Twitter, while the other networks aren't as much until recently. Still, one could easily argue that the others are purposely ignoring it; I did. There might be a reason that they turn on Fox News at the dentist waiting room and the bank line? Because during the day, they actually do local news rather than political spin?
I also admit I do look at covearge that Murdoch has ordered in an anti-Trump vein. Because it's politically interesting to me.
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/07/2022 - 12:11pm
You talking to me? (there's nobody else here) or who?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/07/2022 - 12:55pm
Just pointing it out, don't know where else to plop it:
Olbermann, Greenwald and Taibbi walk into a bar....
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/10/2022 - 5:18am
Sigh, how long the disinfo...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/10/2022 - 5:27am
Sometimes just ridicule is the best response:
always good to keep in mind that the nutsos have always been with us - 1/3 of the population has always voted wack, they used to call in to the CSpan morning show to rant about what they heard on conservative talk radio the night before; now they have the internet to play with instead. (I remember I noticed Limbaugh's way of dealing with them was to pick one out to humiliate for like 20 mins.where he disagreed with everything they said, so that they came out of it using HIS talking points rather than theirs. Now they don't have that filter...)
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/10/2022 - 5:45am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/10/2022 - 7:31pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/11/2022 - 1:10am
You'd never guess from reading Taibbi that a federal judge only 2 months ago weighed in on the damage Louis DeJoy did to mail delivery, and its effects on mail-in voting that the administration that appointed DeJoy was totally against because they thought it favored Democrats. [After their wailing about it for months/years, it undoubtedly does - as evidenced in reluctance of Repubicans to use mail-in for Arizona & Georgia contests recently - but that's not the fault of the Postal Service. But Matt says "ostensibly" by the Trump Administration even though it was loudly proclaimed & acknowledged that DeJoy was getting rid of supposed unneeded mail sorting machines & resources months before the election along with limiting USPS worker overtime that'd likely be needed during vote counting, all which DeJoy did without approval from his oversight board, and the judge just put in sanctions to make sure it never happens again.]
Taibbi has never looked worse. And yeah, when he writes outside of his compromised areas, he can really write. But now he seems completely uninterested in actual journalism, and more interested in a huge paycheck from his new authoritarian sponsor.
https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/3678315-federal-judge-says-...
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/10/06/politics/louis-dejoy-post-office/inde...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/11/2022 - 7:51am
Feb. 2022 Pew poll says American adults want 'every side' coverage way more than journalists do
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 5:43am
"Journalists should give every side equal coverage even if one side and one side only is blatantly lying" - try that poll and see how it comes out.
"Should we give Adolf Hitler equal time to explain his concerns and point of view?"
"Guy who shot down 20 kids in a school wants his time on the front page too to explain how he's misunderstood."
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 1:32pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 12:30am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 6:16pm
here's a possible example (Pres. Biden tweets) of trying to catch more flies with honey rather than vinegar? only Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy's not getting with that program, he wants to do the 'slay evil' narrative wherever he can?
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 11:03pm
yup
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 2:55am
Musk denies
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 3:56pm
half of Americans think the MSM is spinning:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 10:33pm
such a perfect example in my feed right after I returned to it after posting the above:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 10:37pm
In general I'm asking "did they get basic indisputable facts right, or did they crib from someone else's coverage, leaving details a mess? Did they ask the harder questions they should've, or let someone spin without any resistance?"
That doesn't get into whether they had the same political preferences as me or not.
We discovered just in October during Danchenko's trial that the FBI had shut down it's 2016 Alfa Bank DNS investigation after *1 hour*, just assuming there was nothing there. That was information worth knowing, vs the mistaken idea they investigated. Who was on that beat, and what questions did they ask the FBI even as reams of misleading stories were written?
Matt Taibbi's spin on Twitter-gov coordination ignored that Hunter's persinap porn would not be allowed on any mainstream social media site, stolen or not - yet some "journalists" reported/transcribed congressional hearings w/o noting that Twitter obviously had to meet to take down *some* of the laptop material, whatever the other issues were. (the difference between a hard drive image - data - vs a physical laptop is also germane, just like when Hillary's "server" - a collection of dispersed virtual cloud instances for a specific customer, not a particular machine - got hacked).
When Trump came after Cuomo on the nursing home bit, he and Barr were trying to score political points and give Cuomo uncomfortable choices during a pandemic - possibly a huge abuse of power that cared little for the health of aeniors. *That* basic preface should have remained with the story, not just whether Cuomo handled it properly by the book or whether he had contributions from that industry that affected his decision, which is also germane. It's a bit like reporting the shooting of the black teen with a knife without noting she was seconds away from stabbing another teen girl.
It shouldn't be that tough to get most of the *basic* details right and correct where deficient, before we get into the difficult differences in core worldviews. (I'm sure making GLaaD completely satisfied with their reporting will be difficult).
Explaining why Gaetz won't be charged and why it was always likely he wouldn't (having a huge convicted liar+participant in crime) as your sole accuser w/o additional concrete evidence means real world courts won't touch - a case case to have a reasonable chance of guilty to be brought, it's not "take em to court and let a jury sort it out", which is why people remain in a muddle about what Garland's doing.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 1:21am
oooh interesting
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 6:33pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 8:34pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 12:01am
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 12:14am
The Lincoln Project taking advantage of the Dominion suit news to say:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 4:02pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 3:57pm
Nice the internet gives us unique opinions
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 2:36am
I saw that BUT on the Catturd account his Tweet was countered by a "Reader Context" addendum with a whole bunch of links
go and vote the "Reader Context" addedum "helpful", every little bit helps
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 3:18am
And then this:
https://youtu.be/G4CJ8nV-myE?t=140
So if 20% of blacks aren't sure it's ok to be white, and 1/5 say it's definitely not ok to be white, that's a bit disconcerting.
- 18% blacks - being white definitely not ok
- 8% blacks - being white prolly not ok
- 21% blacks - I'm not sure if being white is ok (or maybe i don't know any or just haven't thought about it).
At the end of the day it's just 130 blacks (likely voters?) answering, but it's a bit weird.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 10:27am
related developments summed up:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 4:18pm
also here is a conservative black guy I just ran across
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 4:23pm
another even better, with disgusting video:
it's not imaginary
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 6:56pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 3:24am
'Misinformation isn't just on the right'
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 3:22pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 2:05am
Media Matters retweeted this thread:
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 4:28pm
dupe on purpose of what I just posted on the Woke thread, with his 2nd tweet added
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 5:48pm
this goes with that
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 5:51pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 11:00pm
Leslie Stahl's MTG softball
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 5:54pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 12:57am
Fox opinion cites "lies" with no specifics, while telling a rather whopping lie about FDR (that he promised not to send America's boys to war in 1940, and when Japan attacked Dec 1940 & Germany declared war Dec 1940, more than a year later, he did).
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/pentagon-leaks-bidens-ukraine-war-lies-h...
I'm pretty sure they never used "lie" in a headline about Trump, but could be wrong. But Biden's fair game.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/17/2023 - 1:50am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/24/2023 - 12:39am
Interesting that the big news of Tucker Carlson being axed by Fox (no doubt because his lying arrogant self cost Murdoch Inc. too much money) is overshadowing Don Lemon being axed by CNN (and the public niceties there lasted about a NY minute)
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/24/2023 - 3:48pm
Pretty cold. But he was mean to Nikki Haley, said she was "past her prime".
Does that even count as a Tucker insult, there are so many?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/25/2023 - 12:53am
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/25/2023 - 4:26pm
In light of other huge layoffs including media,
it's just part of the flow - 15 years was a good run.
Much of the value is automated data analytics,
not the team providing insight.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/26/2023 - 5:59am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/28/2023 - 6:44am
Mercury retrograding? What dat?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/30/2023 - 5:26am
.... Opposition came from conservative media....
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/05/2023 - 1:49am
ICYMI, Musk & Yglesias are having a spat which might interest you
Follow the thread back thru Musk to get the full gist
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/13/2023 - 5:11pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/13/2023 - 7:14pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/20/2023 - 5:27pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 1:43am
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 1:51am