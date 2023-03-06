Man had been seen waving guns, blow torch from roof of building By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team, June 3, 2023 VIDEOS at link

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found dead inside an abandoned warehouse in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood after a more than 12-hour standoff with a police SWAT team.

Chicago police said they responded to the incident in the 4100 block of West Chicago Avenue just after 11 a.m. Friday.

The man who police believed was armed was seen on top of the building waving what appeared to be guns and a blow torch.

Video from Chopper 7HD showed the scaffolding the man was using to display an anti-Semitic sign, the Chicago flag, the Ukrainian flag, and an upside down American flag which is a universal sign of distress.

Police blocked traffic from a six-block radius around the incident [....]