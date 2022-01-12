    Can we stop with the narrative about how it's all about fueling the anger of white right-wingers now?

    It's about mentally ill people, mostly men, acting out their anger, whatever it is, using wmd's. And it comes in many varieties. All Trumpies do not do mass shootings, most just scream at rallies and post nasty words on social media. Same for neo-Nazis! All of them don't drive through crowds with their cars. Just as all people with black skin do not shoot other people with black skin because of their irrational anger at those they work with, or those with Asian features, for that matter. I will admit only to: sticks, stones,knives and guns will break bones BUT words, they mostly inspire only the mentally ill to violent action. Most Walmart managers (of any color skin) do not crack and shoot up their store >

    Walmart Shooter Andre Bing,having fun before shooting up his job‼️ #Chesapeake #chesapeakewalmart #massshooting #chesapeakeva pic.twitter.com/rZcT0DTSm7

    — EyeQShahid (@Stackeyeq) November 23, 2022

    Verified here

    Chesapeake Walmart shooting update: Sources have confirmed the identity of the man who shot and killed 6 people before turning the gun on himself.https://t.co/Xh6wdRMZr5

    — Daily Press (@Daily_Press) November 23, 2022

     

    Excerpt:

    But two sources with knowledge of the investigation confirmed Wednesday the shooter is Andre Bing. Police were stationed Wednesday morning outside the Chesapeake home that property records said Bing purchased in 2019.

    More here - internet sleuths did this before reporters did, using the parking lot video of Walmart employees talking about 'Andre', their manager, cracking and shooting up the store -

    BREAKING NEWSANDRE MARCUS BING AGE 31 SHOOTER DEAD VIA SUICIDE. 4 confirmed dead. 6 transported to hospital 1 critical. Most likely 10 humans shot. #Walmart #Chesapeake #Virginia #MassShooting pic.twitter.com/MWIcIpxwrK

    — BGR HEADQUARTERS (@bgrheadquarters) November 23, 2022

     

    All Black university football players bullied by other Black university football players do not do this:

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 12:50pm

    All white loser incels living in mom's basement and trying to be a rapper do not do this

    Sometimes they pick and chose angry rhetoric according to the zeitgeist; who knows why they crack and decide to act out?

    Sometimes it's not even politically-related at all:

    Filipino-Americans are not immune to cracking, go figure:

    In other cases, it turns out that victimhood really isn't about race (even tho SOOOO many people would like it to be as it confirms their narrative about white supremacy and this being a racist country)

    This is the problem in that case, as it is in many others, though definitely not all:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 1:23pm

    A guy who attacked and took out the shooter in a nightclub was detained by police, hours until they figured out he was the good guy. Comes with the territory, don't you think? Unlike the movies, there are no nametags.
    BTW, the guy who did the Pulse nightclub shooting apparently just asked the driver to find him a hopping nightclub, didn't realize it was LGBTQ. I believe that misconception is still floating around for the latest that actually was targetting..


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/24/2022 - 1:57am

    I saw the (three tours of combat duty?) 'hero' soldier who tackled the Colorado gunman on CNN. He talked a long time, the anchor just let him talk, like 20-30 minutes. Hardly any questions, just let him talk. He choked up and cried a lot. He said it was just instinct that he was trying to protect his family. He especially cried because later he found out that his daughter's boyfriend of six years was killed. He cried when he realized that it was exactly like combat in Iraq, OR EVEN WORSE but it was in America where everyone is supposed to be safe.

    HE DIDN'T MENTION BEING CUFFED OR DETAINED BY THE POLICE AT ALL, NOT AT ALL, HE DIDN'T MENTION IT. It was clear he totally got that and went along with it - it's part of the whole deal, cops got to figure out who what and where, they weren't there, and people lie! No complaints from him, none.

    But I was immediately reminded of two former Dagblog denizens who went on and on and on for days about THE HORROR of a young Black kid being handcuffed for like 20 mins. at a Target in CA because the Target employees incorrectly I.D.'d him as one of the shoplifters they called 911 about. But it was the cops who were being racist. Oh the horror, the horror, the horror...

    Back to the Colorado shooting. Clearly cops and prosecutors are not revealing ANY thoughts of a motive yet. Especially when defense threw that bomb about non-binary i.d. And now that we learn from journos about his background - the mother and father were both stark raving nuts with criminal records, and they got that tape of him ranting and raving about cops and a bomb at the earlier incident, what the fuck would motive even mean to anyone? The guy and his family are plain and simple: nuts! This day he hates gays, the day prior he hates his mom and cops, next it could be libruls and oh, like circus clowns. Maybe Ron de Santis...because grandpa thinks Trump is great?

    THE POINT I think THE REAL SCANDAL IS GONNA BE WHY THE RED FLAG LAWS WEREN'T ENFORCED ON THE BOMB INCIDENT, they could have confiscated all his weapons right then and there! Instead he wasn't prosecuted AND THE FILE WAS CLOSED!!! All these laws Dems are pushing are going to be useless if no one enforces them or somebody in local government pulls a favor or the like... Red flag laws are meant so what happened here doesn't happen - an unstable nut gets all his guns taken away and can't buy any more. They weren't executed out of laziness, betting everything would be ok, or they were purposely evaded.

    Edit to add: the cops quickly later lauded the retired soldier over and over as a hero, said he saved a lot of lives. As if they had done nothing wrong -- because they didn't! No one rational would like them acting like judge and jury, who's the perp and who's not, after 3 minutes on the scene with weapons on the floor, dead all around and one guy beaten bloody


    by artappraiser on Thu, 11/24/2022 - 3:44am

    Hannibal Lectern puts on the cop's clothes, gets carted out on a stretcher, then kills the crew that carted him out.
    Oldest ploy in the book- make sure you have all the culprits before you start letting people go.


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/24/2022 - 8:45am

    I don't post much on it here, but from following crime news for quite some time now, I fully agree that most countries in the west, as well as others like China, are currently experiencing similar epidemics of mental breakdowns, people 'cracking' and acting out violently.

    And no, right wing and/or populist movements are not responsible. Yes, those do hit the sweet spot for many crazy people. But they don't act out violently. (I.E., what percentage of Qanon adherents act out violently? Couldn't it even be the case that online Qanon-like conspiracizing activity keeps them busy at their computers when they otherwise might be actiing out violently without that outlet?)

    There's one big difference, though, and it's basically this, in the pictured protest poster

    Republicans continue to block all attempts at reasonable gun reform. #massshooting ... America begs for it. Republicans, hand in hand with the NRA, block it. pic.twitter.com/sGOViYlvQ8

    —It's Over Trump(@ustankkk) November 23, 2022

    And that's without factoring in a vastly larger number maimed for life with health problems that cost our society more.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 2:11pm

    ^ One thing that keeps nagging at me is Dag member Orion stressing that most countries in the world have guns and they don't have the same problems the U.S. does. And he'd use that to support his belief that more Americans are mentally ill than anywhere else. That's backasswards thinking! Most first world countries regulate guns just as vehicles and using vehicles is regulated. And in most third world countries, the criminals and gangs have the monopoly and the angry poor can't afford them, they have to use knives when they act out.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 2:20pm

    chart percentage homicides due to guns, the 4 big English-speaking first world countries

    There’s something the gunmen at the University of Virginia, Club Q in Colorado Springs, and a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart all have in common: easy access to guns. pic.twitter.com/gnPzOGrnTw

    — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 23, 2022

     


    by artappraiser on Thu, 11/24/2022 - 1:23am

    More proof that solving the issue of mass shootings requires removing it from the "racist country" frame, and removing it from the "divisive politics" frame, and putting it where it belongs: people on the edge of cracking up, blaming this that or the other thing, getting access to guns, and going over the edge:

    Chesapeake Walmart shooter Andre Bing feuded with co-workers, said 'disturbing' things to staff https://t.co/iIDkip1jjf via @nypost

    — OLD GUY (@jgilliam1955) November 23, 2022


    A Chesapeake Walmart employee said the gunman told her to 'go home' after killing workers in the store https://t.co/nqdQRZc6KU

    — Trending News (@EsotericSpace) November 23, 2022

    First victim killed in Chesapeake Walmart shooting is identified https://t.co/F3wsvIOlo9

    — Technical earn (@Technicalearn5) November 23, 2022

    Once again, all Walmart managers do not do this. All racists do not do this either. All Anti-Semites do not bring explosives to NYC planning to bomb a synagogue. All militia's do not activate a plot to kidnap a governor.  All Muslims do not follow Osama Bin Laden's orders. All homophobes do not shoot up gay bars. All people who think Sikhs are Muslims and hate both do not attack their shrines. All radical Muslims do not join ISIS nor plot to bomb the Boston Marathon. Etc...

    Propaganda is not the problem here. Neither is hate! Acting violently on hate or anger is the problem, whether caused by propaganda or some other reason. Most haters wouldn't dream of acting out violently, they just hate. No one is going to solve hate or anger about rational or irrational victimization. But we can stop a lot of those acting it out. Other countries have done it. Heck, NYC did it. It's possible, I lived it in the Bronx.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 5:18pm

    Malcolm Gladwell noted that making the gas in kitchens less deadly greatly lowered the suicide rate. Largely women didn't find other ways to kill themselves - apparently guns, bridges, sleeping pills, etc al weren't acceptable close substitutes for them. People with suicidal tendencies just acted them out less.

    Similarly, people feeling homicidal but with less access to guns won't stop feeling homicidal, but they'll act on it less - chainsaws, cars, knives, poison will doubtfully fill the void of a missing good Glock or AR-15 or "make my day" Smith & Wesson. "Accept no substitutes!"


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 6:02pm

    James hates this man. James is angry. James wants to hurt him; this would be vigilantism. The cops want to be informed if James sees him but James would like the world to know he would take care of it himself by "flattening" him. Would James make a good cop? Is it possible that James might shoot up a right-wing news studio some day? Should James be given a license for concealed carry?

    I bet the asshole listens to RW hate news. What a POS, I would flatten him if I saw him. https://t.co/zhXLeUjd0F

    — James Tate (@JamesTate121) November 23, 2022

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 7:01pm

    Somewhat off topic but too good not to share - Omar's such a great big picture thinker:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 8:09pm

    ok, here we go, the Walmart gunman had signs of mental illness too:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 11/24/2022 - 1:27am

    Walmart case proving to be a nut that cracked, too:

    I especially noted the incel-like comments about wanting a wife that was equally "yoked" but not deserving one....definitely someone not totally right in the head. Got to admit he probably was one who wouldn't have been prevented by stronger gun laws (altho a waiting period might have made him think twice) because on paper he had a sterling record.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/26/2022 - 12:02am

    Then there's this other thing. New study report at Hormones and Behavior, Official Journal of theSociety for Behavioral Neuroendocrinology, Volume 146, November 2022

     

    Testosterone is associated with impulsive and violent criminal behavior in both men and women (N = 552) https://t.co/2p9vMagN53 pic.twitter.com/KCGomGZHhH

    — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) November 29, 2022

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/29/2022 - 6:33pm

    ^ note their abstract, my underlining:

    Only two studies to date have considered the joint effects of testosterone and cortisol on direct measures of criminal behavior. The current study extends this earlier work by incorporating the direct and interactive effects of baseline hormone measures and hormone change scores in response to social stress. The current study also extends prior work by considering distinct measures of different criminal behavior types and sex differences. Analyses based on a large sample of undergraduates indicated that testosterone had a positive and statistically significant association with impulsive and violent criminal behavior. The interaction of testosterone with cortisol had a negative association with income generating crime. Simple slopes analyses of this interaction indicated testosterone had a positive association with income generating crime when cortisol was low (−1 SD). Associations between hormones and criminal behavior were not moderated by sex.

       regarding the last sentence, think of stereotypical butch dykes...


      by artappraiser on Tue, 11/29/2022 - 6:51pm

      testosterone in the raw?


      by artappraiser on Wed, 11/30/2022 - 2:34am

      same?


      by artappraiser on Wed, 11/30/2022 - 2:43am


      by artappraiser on Wed, 11/30/2022 - 3:07am

      Gun homicides almost back up to their 90s peak.

      Don't tell me crime isn't a problem in this country. https://t.co/WFLn8ShK30

      — Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) November 30, 2022

      Dead is dead (and maimed is maimed), mass shooting or not.

      Crime is crime, with or without identitarian hate.


      by artappraiser on Wed, 11/30/2022 - 4:19pm


      by artappraiser on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 2:36am

      If I could send this to every BLM protester from 2020, I would.


      by artappraiser on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 2:49am

      Roughly 1/5 the country took part in some kind of protest? Not every "hey, you shouldn't be treating blacks different when you investigate, raid or arrest them" is asking to defund the police or let criminals back out on the street asap. 

      I think Rodney King was a dumbass for how he led the cops on a chase, but his beating was totally over the top.

      I don't even know what Freddie Gray did, but fatally injuring him unsecured in a van was heinous.

      An out of control police raid killing Brittany whatever isn't a sign of effective policing.

      I'm not sympathetic with Michael whoever in St Louis nor Tray on in Orlando

      I am sympathetic with Sandra Bland.

      The renegades who killed the jogger weren't the same thing, but the sheriff shielding them at first from prosecution was galling and largely grounds for dismissal if not illegal.

       I thought BLM was horridly inept (and as an org quite corrupt). But i don't want the police unnecessarily harassing normal black citizens either.

      I don't think life is perfect but i do think police can do better if they're not excused for every offense. What other profession gets such protection? 

      If Trump hadn't been president in 2020, there *might* have been a more positive (not just woke) response, better measures taken. Instead it was just posturing like with COVID, which only encouraged things to get more out of hand.


      by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 4:00am

      I couldn't disagree more. I think it's going to go down in the history books as a counterproductive worldwide mass hysteria against policing, partly induced by pandemic & lockdown induced paranoia, irrationally based on one fucking video of police misconduct in one fucking case. It will be seen as not that different than Savronola-type preachers appearing as a result of the Black Death.

      Police misconduct is rare! The reality is: nothing had changed! All based on false narratives being promoted by stressing a certain kind of story over another.

      The result: protests AGAINST POLICE THEMSELVES which police had to police and deal with the ramifications of DURING A PANDEMIC YET when they were forced to be essential workers while most others got to stay safe at home (except for protesting when too bored) eventually made police say: take this job and shove it. Why would anyone in their right mind want to be so hated?

      Anyone with brains saw what was coming: police pulling back from doing the jobs they were charged with doing, or quitting and causing massive shortages of police in the most crucial areas. BOTH REGULAR CITIZENS AND THE CRIMINALLY MINDED WENT OUT AND BOUGHT MASS QUANTITIES OF FIREARMS, expecting there to be much less policing. Which rapidly cause further degradation of rule of law!

      BTW, Trump was hardly mentioned by any protesters. Many were known to chant "fuck Joe Biden" tho. Anarchist and associated true believers in anti-rule-of-law were licking their chops. The world made it through but there's a ton of damage to reverse.

      Totally counterproductive hysteria!!! There was even the associated iconoclasm, the pulling down of monuments by mobs, classically a signfier in history.

      I think you have blinders on regarding this. It is going to go down in the history books as major counterproductive incidence of mass hysteria, a perfect storm. Possibly the most historic thing about it, what differs from the past; mostly the reaction to one cellphone video!


      by artappraiser on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 2:40pm

      p.s. fed up not going to take it anymore is just one of many results:

      and again, it was all so counterproductive as to boggle the mind!!!


      by artappraiser on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 2:52pm

      just another result noted, something very minor in the scheme of things, but taken as a whole, its purposefully putting on blinders not to see how those 'peaceful' protests changed our world:


      by artappraiser on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 3:24pm

      Agree pandemic - people with more time, frustration, etc - added to it, but no, "irrationally based on one fucking video of police misconduct in one fucking case" isn't accurate - it was the triple combination of George Floyd in MN, 25 May 2020 (and I've been critical enough of his junkie/fake-money-passing/hysterical street presence), Breonna Taylor of Louisville killed in a poorly-justified poorly-executed blindly-firing raid with no video cameras (13 March, but case handed over to state AG on May 20), and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia killed by vigilante white dudes (1 former cop) in pickups (23 Feb but no arrests made until after video appeared 5 May 2020).

      "All based on false narratives being promoted by stressing a certain kind of story over another." - well, the George Floyd case had more fake narratives, and I'm still skeptical that the knee on his neck caused his death in absence of lots of drugs, but 1) their nonchalant attitude not knowing he died in those minutes fed the fire, and 2) the cases of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery were not full of false narratives. The police as typical showed no interest in arresting Arbery's vigilantes or doing much investigating at all. 

      So I guess we could frame it your way - "don't protest the police's deadly incompetence & aggressive behavior or you'll have more deadliness on your hands from their absence". Or you could frame it as "damn, if only the police would implement 1/3rd of recommended measures for decreasing abuse of suspects and bungled raids & arrests, they might get some decent public support for a change". I mean, there was sympathy for the heavy workloads of both police and health workers during Covid. Perception (and partial reality) of racist abuse destroys that goodwill, obviously. The Atlanta Wendy's shooting of the completely looped just-released convict was largely done by-the-book by the cops, but in post-George they got slammed (though when the police chief changed a couple months later, the new one - also black - ran his investigation less vengeful & politicized.

      So yeah, sometimes there are enough fuckups that people get pissed off. Look at Iran - just 1 girl not wearing her hijab was beaten to death - she of course should've known better. Think of all the crime the Iranians will suffer as police stand down to let these protests continue - they'll be sorry.


      by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 4:23pm

      Is BLM a sock puppet?


      by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/15/2022 - 9:17am

      Actually on point.


      by artappraiser on Sat, 12/03/2022 - 4:18am

      How to Keep Your Son From Killing Someone

      For 20 years, Clarissa Crader has done everything in her power to get Justin Campbell care for his schizophrenia. He just got off probation after beating an elderly man. Now what?

      By ALYSSA KATZ @ TheCity.nyc, Nov. 16, 2022, 5:00AM EST

      Photo caption:Clarissa Crader with her son Justin Campbell, June 27, 2022. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

      In a city resigned to seeing untreated serious mental illness spasm into bursts of violence, the savage killing of emergency responder Alison Russo-Elling in Queens this September escalated a sense of urgency to do something — but what?

      Peter Zisopoulos, arrested by the NYPD and shown on video stabbing her in a frenzy, had no past criminal history. Now at Bellevue Hospital’s jail ward, he’d lived at home with his family in Astoria, reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia.

      Laws and policies grasp for an elusive balance between civil liberties and compelled treatment for those driven by paranoid delusions and violent tendencies. For family members, the choices are immediate and dire. Keep him at home, try to treat the mental illness, and pray that your adult child doesn’t deteriorate. Days and nights pass in fear that they could injure someone — a family member, a stranger, themselves. 

      That’s been Clarissa Crader’s life for the past two decades, as a devoted caretaker to her son, Justin Campbell. Clarissa, a retired transit police officer, and Justin lived together in the house she owned in Bushwick even as he caused her unending misery, stealing items and doing damage to their home.

      A 2014 police report after she called 911 indicates he threatened to kill her if she didn’t give him money to buy video games. “I fear for my safety with him in the house,” Clarissa told the cops. 

      As I wrote in the Daily News in 2016 when I first met Clarissa and Justin: “If you haven’t guessed, Campbell has schizophrenia. He believes he’s an undiscovered superstar and diamond-heist mastermind awaiting the paparazzi. Depending on the occasion, he dons identities that include Amanda Bynes, La Femme Nikita and Mathilda, Natalie Portman’s avenging pre-teen from ‘The Professional.’ [....]


      by artappraiser on Sat, 12/03/2022 - 5:40pm

      ^ It's almost like I have seen this before recently: A 2014 police report after she called 911 indicates he threatened to kill her if she didn’t give him money to buy video games  Oh yeah, right here: 10-year-old upset over VR headset fatally shoots mother; charged as an adult (and followup stories I have seen on that case also suggest that 10-year-old has a serious mental illness similar to schizophrenia...)


      by artappraiser on Sat, 12/03/2022 - 5:49pm

      If you want to blame white supremacists and Trumpies for riling up the mentally ill to the point of mass shootings or other atrocities, seems to me you also have to blame people like Martin Scorcese:

      John Hinckley Jr.

      Taxi Driver formed part of the delusional fantasy of John Hinckley Jr.[28] that triggered his attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan in 1981, an act for which he was found not guilty by reason of insanity.[29] Hinckley stated that his actions were an attempt to impress Foster, on whom Hinckley was fixated, by mimicking Travis's mohawked appearance at the Palantine rally. His attorney concluded his defense by playing the movie for the jury.[30][31] When Scorsese heard about Hinckley's motivation behind his assassination attempt, he briefly thought about quitting film-making as the association brought a negative perception of the film.[32]

      from Wikipedia on the movie

      Instead, Scorcese went on to make a lot more movies.

      And this is what happened to Hinckley. He is finally a free adult now able to live in society but it was and still is ENORMOUSLY EXPENSIVE for taxpayers! This is what it takes for just one individual, there are no inexpensive miracle cures for serious mental illness. Liberals who promote 'treatment' of seriously mentally ill as a solution are leaving that part out - it takes the work of many many many man hours of many expensive professional legal and medical and social work and law enforcement people over decades. For just one person -

      [....] Vincent J. Fuller, an attorney who represented Hinckley during his trial and for several years afterward, said Hinckley has schizophrenia.[27] Park Dietz, a forensic psychiatrist who testified for the prosecution, diagnosed Hinckley with narcissistic and schizoid personality disorders and dysthymia, as well as borderline and passive-aggressive features.[28] At the hospital, Hinckley was treated for narcissistic and schizotypal personality disorder and major depressive disorder.[29]

      Treatment

       
      The Center Building at St. Elizabeths in 2006

      Hinckley was confined at St. Elizabeths Hospital in Washington, D.C.[21] After Hinckley was admitted, tests found that he was an "unpredictably dangerous" man who might harm himself or any third party. In 1983, he told Penthouse that on a normal day he would "see a therapist, answer mail, play guitar, listen to music, play pool, watch television, eat lousy food and take delicious medication".[30] Around 1987, Hinckley applied for a court order allowing him periodic home visits. As part of the consideration of the request, the judge ordered Hinckley's hospital room searched. Hospital officials found photographs and letters in Hinckley's room that showed a continued obsession with Foster, as well as evidence that Hinckley had exchanged letters with serial killer Ted Bundy, and sought the address of the incarcerated Charles Manson, who had inspired Lynette Fromme to try to kill United States President Gerald Ford. The court denied Hinckley's request for additional privileges.[citation needed]

      In 1999, Hinckley was permitted to leave the hospital for supervised visits with his parents. In April 2000, the hospital recommended allowing unsupervised releases, but rescinded the recommendation a month later. Hinckley was allowed supervised visits with his parents again during 2004 and 2005. Court hearings were held in September 2005 on whether he could have expanded privileges to leave the hospital.

      On December 30, 2005, a federal judge ruled that Hinckley would be allowed visits, supervised by his parents, to their home in Williamsburg, Virginia. The judge ruled that Hinckley could have up to three visits of three nights and then four visits of four nights, each depending on the successful completion of the last. All of the experts who testified at Hinckley's 2005 conditional release hearing, including the government experts, agreed that his depression and psychotic disorder were in full remission and that he should have some expanded conditions of release.[31]

      In 2007, Hinckley requested further freedoms, including two one-week visits with his parents, and a month-long visit. U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman denied that request on June 6, 2007.

      On June 17, 2009, Judge Friedman ruled that Hinckley would be permitted to visit his mother for a dozen visits of 10 days at a time, rather than six, to spend more time outside of the hospital, and to have a driver's license. The court also ordered that Hinckley be required to carry a GPS-enabled cell phone to track him whenever he was outside of his parents' home. He was prohibited from speaking with the news media.[32] The prosecutors objected to this ruling, saying that Hinckley was still a danger to others and had unhealthy and inappropriate thoughts about women. Hinckley recorded a song, "Ballad of an Outlaw", which the prosecutors claim is "reflecting suicide and lawlessness".[33]

      In March 2011, it was reported that a forensic psychologist at the hospital testified that "Hinckley has recovered to the point that he poses no imminent risk of danger to himself or others".[32] On March 29, 2011, the day before the 30th anniversary of the assassination attempt, Hinckley's attorney filed a court petition requesting more freedom for his client, including additional unsupervised visits to the Virginia home of Hinckley's mother, Joanne.[34] On November 30, 2011, a hearing in Washington was held to consider whether he could live full-time outside the hospital. The Justice Department opposed this, stating that Hinckley still poses a danger to the public. Justice Department counsel argued that Hinckley had been known to deceive his doctors in the past.[35][36]

      By December 2013, the court ordered that visits be extended to his mother, who lives near Williamsburg. Hinckley was permitted up to eight 17-day visits, with evaluation after the completion of each one.[37]

      On August 4, 2014, James Brady died. As Hinckley had critically wounded Brady in 1981, the death was ruled a homicide.[20] Hinckley did not face charges as a result of Brady's death because he had been found not guilty of the original crime by reason of insanity.[38] In addition, since Brady's death occurred more than 33 years after the shooting, prosecution of Hinckley was barred under the year and a day law in effect in the District of Columbia at the time of the shooting.[39]

      Release

      On July 27, 2016, a federal judge ruled that Hinckley could be released from St. Elizabeths on August 5,[40] as he was no longer considered a threat to himself or others.[40][41][42][43]

      Hinckley was released from institutional psychiatric care on September 10, 2016, with many conditions. He was required to live full-time at his mother's home in Williamsburg, Virginia.[3] In addition, the following prohibitions and requirements were imposed on him.[44][45]

      Prohibitions

      • drinking alcohol
      • possessing any firearms, ammunition, other weapons, or memorabilia of Jodie Foster, e.g., photos, or magazine articles
      • contacting Reagan's family, Brady's family, Jodie Foster, Foster's family, or Foster's agent
      • from watching or listening to violent movies, television, or compact discs
      • from accessing printed or online pornography
      • online access to violent movies, television, music, novels or magazines
      • speaking to the press
      • visiting present or past homes of the current or past president or certain past or present government officials
      • visiting graves of past presidents or certain past government officials
      • driving from his mother's home more than 30 mi (48 km) unattended or 50 mi (80 km) when attended
      • erasing his computer's Web browser history

      Required

      • to work at least 3 days per week
      • to leave immediately if he finds himself approaching prohibited places
      • to record his browser history

      Although the court ordered a risk assessment to be completed within 18 months of his release, it had not been done as of May 2018.[46]

      On November 16, 2018, Judge Friedman ruled Hinckley could move out of his mother's house in Virginia and live on his own upon location approval from his doctors.[31] On September 10, 2019, Hinckley's attorney stated that he had planned to ask for full, unconditional release from the court orders that determined how he could live by the end of that year.[47]

      On September 27, 2021, a federal judge approved Hinckley for unconditional release beginning June 2022.[48]

      On June 15, 2022, Hinckley was fully released from court restrictions.[49] [....]

      You can chose to spend enormous amounts with each seriously mentally ill person, including in many cases depriving them of civil rights, and still miss many of those hiding their illness (like the Walmart manager who appeared well enough to Walmart to make him a manager and a bank to give him a mortgage, or a Travis Bickel who ekes out a living driving a cab...)

      OR you can stricty regulate the ownership of firearms, hoping to cut down (though not eliminate, mind you) on the atrocities committed by the mentally ill WHICH OTHER COUNTRIES HAVE ALREADY SHOWN TO WORK.


      by artappraiser on Sat, 12/03/2022 - 6:46pm

      More than a year before police say Anderson Lee Aldrich killed five people and wounded 17 others at a gay night club in Colorado Springs, Aldrich was arrested on allegations of making a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of about 10 homes. https://t.co/IxI3x8CSiR

      — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) December 3, 2022


      by artappraiser on Sun, 12/04/2022 - 6:56am

      More of the same (nuts):

       


      by artappraiser on Tue, 12/06/2022 - 5:11pm

      ^ now let him back out on the streets and let him buy some guns anyways! that's how our system works - he's got *civil rights* (wwmlkt = what would Martin Luther King Jr. think?)

       


      by artappraiser on Tue, 12/06/2022 - 5:16pm

      and no, right-wing extremists are not "getting away with it easy" because they're white


      by artappraiser on Tue, 12/06/2022 - 7:54pm

      legal news about related attackers


      by artappraiser on Wed, 12/07/2022 - 1:41am


      by artappraiser on Thu, 12/08/2022 - 4:46pm

      Gym Jordan fueling white anger over Supreme Court, since they've made themselves open to Xtian lobbying.

      Expect much more. Jimbo's got a new platform to perform on.

      https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/a42192127/house-judiciary...


      by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/09/2022 - 2:28am

      There was a related debate going on about threatening speech at a Congressional hearing yesterday:

      This is a brilliant exchange by @NancyMace yesterday in Congress. There is a tiny group of hateful left-liberal fanatics whom have been arbitrarily dubbed "Online Safety Experts" and constantly warn hateful rhetoric incites violence. Yet they're the most hateful people around. https://t.co/bI7fdata0C

      — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 14, 2022

      Why do they control everything?

      — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) December 14, 2022

      by artappraiser on Wed, 12/14/2022 - 3:26pm

      one related issue was just addressed on Twitter, the guy tweeting real time location of Musk's plane (@elonjet) was suspended and there was a lot of anti-Musk chatter trending about that, along the lines of "see, a selfish spoiled navel-gazing right wing billionaire now owns this site' but then he tweeted this clarification

      Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info.

      Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok.

      — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

      Thank you for updating TOS for clarity and transparency: https://t.co/lJv80sKvv0 (according to revised/clarified rules, next day posting of location is acceptable). pic.twitter.com/bR3xWTM5Zd

      — Katherine Brodsky (@mysteriouskat) December 15, 2022

      Edit to add: just a short while ago, "Elonjet" was trending; that's now changed to "Doxxing". I have no idea whether a person or an algorithm did that.


      by artappraiser on Wed, 12/14/2022 - 8:08pm

      more from an Yglesias thread on it:


      by artappraiser on Wed, 12/14/2022 - 8:40pm

      Good of Mace to call out both Dem & GOP oversteps, making in effect clear the joking about Pelosi was beyond the pale.

      When Roger Stone put crosshairs on Amy Berman Jackson, both Trump and Barr did their best to dismiss any concern (before Trump pardoned Stone).- no additional time for threatening a judge, just a nothing burger.

      https://kfgo.com/2020/02/20/after-trump-attacks-judge-handling-stone-cas...

      (There's been spotty concerns for whackos trying to kidnap Michigan's governor as well)

       

       


      by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/15/2022 - 5:57pm


      by artappraiser on Sat, 12/17/2022 - 12:19am

      Hubris past the point of nuts:


      by artappraiser on Sat, 12/17/2022 - 1:23pm

      Speaking of nuts:


      by artappraiser on Sat, 12/17/2022 - 7:38pm

      Done! Rule of law via police, FBI, courts:


      by artappraiser on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 11:13pm

      Maybe trying to kidnap Pelosi or Pence will be taken more seriously


      by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/21/2022 - 6:59am

      Some Jan. 6 defendants accused of other crimes since Capitol attack

      BY SCOTT MACFARLANE, SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 / CBS NEWS

      The U.S. Capitol attack was a crime unlike any in American history. But for some of the defendants accused of crimes related to the riot, it's only been the beginning of their legal troubles.

      A CBS News review of U.S. Justice Department court filings shows a growing number of Jan. 6 defendants have been arrested again, for subsequent crimes involving guns, drugs and domestic abuse. The new charges complicate their ability to secure lenient sentences in their cases related to the rioting on Jan. 6, 2021, and they potentially jeopardize attempts by other Capitol riot defendants to secure pretrial releases in their cases.

      The Justice Department has charged approximately 870 people with crimes in relation to the Capitol attack. A small percentage — several dozen — are being held in pre-trial detention. Thirty of the defendants are being detained in the Washington, D.C., jail.

      In one example, U.S. Navy reservist Hatchet Speed, who is accused of joining a group of Proud Boys as he went to the Capitol on Jan. 6, is facing two separate prosecutions.

      The Justice Department charged Speed in June for his alleged involvement in the Capitol breach. In charging documents, prosecutors alleged Speed blamed Antifa for breaking windows. He also allegedly accused then-Vice President Mike Pence of betrayal and said, "It should have gotten to the point where Nancy Pelosi should have resigned out of fear for her life. That's what should have happened."

      Speed has pleaded not guilty to four federal charges in his Jan 6 case. But while awaiting trial, he's been indicted on a series of additional charges in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

      Prosecutors alleged Speed unlawfully possessed firearms silencers and also made a series of firearms purchases after Jan. 6, 2021, in what they called a $50,000 wave of "panic buying."

      Prosecutors alleged an undercover FBI agent met with Speed in February. During the meeting, prosecutors alleged Speed's comments "included statements that glorified violence, expressed admiration for convicted domestic terrorists, and justified the use of violence in furtherance of his anti-government and anti-Semitic beliefs." 

      In court filings in the Virginia case, prosecutors said, "Speed also made comments sympathizing with domestic terrorists Eric Rudolph and Ted Kaczynski." They alleged that "Speed made comments discussing his admiration for Adolf Hitler, describing Hitler as 'one of the best people that's ever been on this earth' and stating that he 'really want[s] somebody like Hitler to stand up and say, we're going to stand against this moral incineration that we're seeing in the western world.'" [....]


      by artappraiser on Wed, 12/21/2022 - 10:27am

      a reminder of the ravages of another nut who decided to act out, did he ever:


      by artappraiser on Sun, 12/25/2022 - 2:16am

      What more to cover? He blew himself up, he seemed to be acting alone, he had a weird belief in lizards, and the police had a heads up from his GFriend 2 years before but didn't seem to have enough concrete to go for a warrant. There's been lots of coverage of Jan6 protesters because a) they are still alive, 2) they had a complicated conspiracy, 3) they're going to trial. In general they're not black.


      by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/25/2022 - 2:45pm

      And this reminded me that the problem of bullying, especially of those who are already mentally fragile, has sort of fallen by the wayside as far as mass shootings are concerned. When it's often an integral factor. If guns are going to be massively available in our society, this factor shouldn't be ignored:

       


      by artappraiser on Thu, 12/29/2022 - 1:06am

      “[S]ocial media platforms may serve as a vehicle of transmission for social contagion of self-diagnosed mental illness conditions.” https://t.co/DGchMmBZ1o pic.twitter.com/oKo4MA8lGn

      — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) December 31, 2022

      edit to add:

       


      by artappraiser on Sat, 12/31/2022 - 1:19am


      by artappraiser on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 10:33pm

      and like 20 of those got lots of media attention because they were by mentally ill young white men who frequented far-right websites, throw in another 20 more because they were at schools. And the other 700? Crickets except for local coverage, because they don't follow the narrative about white supremacist bogeymen. Black lives matter > bullshit they do.


      by artappraiser on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 11:54pm

      Hunting the white supremacist bogeymen - the world won't get right until they are all rooted out from every possible nook and cranny....


      by artappraiser on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 11:55am

      You can ply the faux narrative, but they're not buying, so it puts you squarely preaching to the choir and: that's why nothing happens:


      by artappraiser on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 3:54am

      How about twerking on police cars - can we admit a racial bias there?


      by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 6:19am

      She might be white supremacist but she really knows how to do her research!!! "No joke".


      by artappraiser on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 9:19pm

      Glad *someone's* invested in science, not that Faux-chee fella.


      by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 2:07am

      Please do not misgender the church arsonist https://t.co/LQJaLMoFka

      — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) January 11, 2023

      ....Cameron David Storer, a trans woman also known as “Nicolette Fait,” ....walked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and confessed to setting the church on fire using a lighter. Storer stated that they heard voices in their head saying they would ‘mutilate’ Storer if they did not burn the church down and that they had planned it up to one day in advance,” said the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office in a press release. Storer allegedly told investigators she was taking oxycodone and had a history of mental illness....

      Also note: the photo with the beard and mustache


      by artappraiser on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 2:58pm

      Why are women so aggressive and careless with matches?

      I wonder if she/they identifies as Japanese?


      by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 5:36am

       

      ....Surveillance footage showed that neither woman interacted with each other before the stabbing, according to documents obtained by WXIN. Instead, Davis allegedly pulled a folding knife from her own pocket and stabbed the victim seven times. Then she put the knife in her pocket and returned to her seat, officers said.

      Investigators spoke to Davis again while she was in jail. The alleged motive was racism. Davis allegedly said she did it for the victim “being Chinese,” and this “would be one less person to blow up our country.”...

      by artappraiser on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 9:48pm

      This makes it problematic for Woke narrative builders as this doesn't look like a white supremacist looking to shoot Asians:


      by artappraiser on Sun, 01/22/2023 - 4:18pm

      The suspect in a ballroom dance club shooting near Los Angeles that left 10 dead has shot and killed himself, authorities report.

      LA County Sheriff Robert Luna identified the suspect as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran https://t.co/if2IzraBpo pic.twitter.com/LuFEJkyl5Q

      — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) January 23, 2023

      This is where the Monterey Park Lunar New Year mass shooting took place behind this fence. The roads are now open and folks have been passing by the Star Dance Studio where 10 people were gunned down by 72 year old Huu Can Tran for motives still unknown. @TFCNewsNow @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/zXGusM7vKi

      — Steve Angeles (@StevieAngeles) January 23, 2023

      "Huu Can Tran was identified as the 72-year-old mass shooting suspect...

      His ex-wife and friends told CNN Tran used to frequent the Star Ballroom Dance Studio where the shooting occurred and described him as quick to anger and irritable."@HeavyOnSportshttps://t.co/tkhYniP5SN

      — Dain Fitzgerald (@DainFitzgerald) January 23, 2023

      BREAKING:

      The entrance to a gated “active living facility” in Hemet, California. It contains a former home of Huu Can Tran, the dead gunman who killed 10 in Monterey Park. Local law enforcement filing in. Other law enforcement agencies may be already inside. pic.twitter.com/RqXBNiuOnb

      — Sean Beckner-Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) January 23, 2023

      30 minutes after the Monterey Park shooting: “A male Asian suspect entered the Alhambra club with a gun, and people wrestled the weapon away from him before he fled, Luna said. Investigators are interested in a white cargo van that was seen in the area.”https://t.co/238T34y6S6

      — Jane (@PlaintanJane) January 22, 2023

      #Monterey mass shooter may have gone to the hospital after fatally shooting 10 people Local hospital staff reported a man fitting Huu Can Tran's description inside the emergency room #MontereyPark #LunarNewYear #USA #MassShooting #MontereyParkStrong #MontereyParksuspect pic.twitter.com/6XQS8SpB09

      — Brandi Worlds News (@BrandiSaari) January 23, 2023

      thinking tribally can confuse one sometimes, those pegs don't always fit into the stereotype -

      The Monterey Park shooter was 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.

      The shooter in Laguna Woods was 68-year-old David Chou.

      I don’t know what to make of our elders getting access to and turning to guns like this.

      — Raymond Chang (@tweetraychang) January 23, 2023

       


      by artappraiser on Sun, 01/22/2023 - 11:45pm


      by artappraiser on Mon, 01/23/2023 - 5:10pm

      Kyle Howard here is an example of one guy not stopping, he was doing it only yesterday:


      by artappraiser on Mon, 01/23/2023 - 4:14am

      I have noted how little attention this story got. It doesn't fit the the narrative of how ACAB, and how 'they' never arrest whites and Republicans.


      by artappraiser on Mon, 01/23/2023 - 1:19pm

      Not sure who, but huge # arrested for Jan 6 - big batch of OathKeepers convicted today, including one sitting at Pelosi's desk. Proud Boys trial continues perhaps another week or so.

      I think the biggest issue is NM's a relative backwater, even in the internet age.


      by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 01/23/2023 - 5:52pm


      by artappraiser on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 12:52pm

      By J. David Goodman from NYTimes.com. via Yahoo News (so no paywall) Tue, January 24, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST so doesn't include a number that happened today!

      There was the mass shooting near a youth center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and the one at a Subway restaurant in Durham, North Carolina. Another took place behind a beer hall in Oklahoma City, and another at a strip club outside Columbus, Ohio. Two mass shootings ended parties in different Florida cities.

      And that was just on New Year’s Day.

      By the start of the fourth week in January, the tally had grown to include at least 39 separate shootings in which four or more people were injured or killed, according to the Gun Violence Archive, outlining a striking explosion of violence across a range of sites in nearly every corner of the nation that killed at least 69 people.

      Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

      The deadliest shooting so far took place over the weekend in of Monterey Park, California, a city with a thriving Asian American community where a gunman killed 11 people and wounded nine others inside a popular ballroom dance hall. Authorities said the gunman, who may have targeted his victims and who later killed himself, was a 72-year-old man.

      Then, on Monday, came another deadly mass shooting in California. A gunman, whom authorities said was a 67-year-old man, killed seven people and seriously wounded at least one other person in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco.

      “At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting,” Gov. Gavin Newsom of California tweeted on Monday. “Tragedy upon tragedy.”

      The frequency of mass shootings and the variety of places in which they now take place — at offices and schools, nail salons and houses of worship, grocery stores and restaurants — contributes to the sense, prevalent across America, that such violence could break out at any moment, anywhere. It fuels calls for gun control just as certainly as it does the purchase of more and more guns. Public shooting sprees rivet the nation, but can also have the effect of normalizing violence.

      Criminologists say the prevalence of mass shootings is brought about in part by the easy access to so many weapons — a unique feature of the United States — as well as by a copycat effect.

      “Would someone like this have committed a mass shooting at a dance hall in the past?” Adam Lankford, a criminologist at the University of Alabama, said, referring to the older man believed to have been the gunman in Monterey Park. “Maybe not. You can kind of think of it as a snowball effect. The more incidents there are, the more prominent this option will be in angry people’s minds.”

      And at the same time, the recurrence of such gun violence risks having the effect of desensitizing the nation to tragedy, so much so that warnings not to become accustomed to high-profile mass shootings are a familiar part of the response.

      “We cannot become numb to these horrific acts of violence,” the district attorney of San Francisco, Brooke Jenkins, said after the Monterey Park shooting, which took place amid Lunar New Year celebrations over the weekend. “The year of the Rabbit stands for hope.”

      There is little official consensus on what constitutes a mass shooting; different organizations use different measures. But so far this year, the vast majority of the 38 shootings in which at least four people were struck by bullets — the measure used by the Gun Violence Archive, a research group — attracted little to no attention beyond the areas where they took place.

      Who outside of Houston would be aware that two such shootings have taken place there this year — a drive-by shooting in which four people were struck; another that killed one person outside a Houston club and involved an AK-47 assault-style rifle.

      “It looks like over 50 shots were fired here, which is a very scary situation,” the local sheriff, Ed Gonzalez, told reporters.

      Such shootings often make the evening news but fail to pierce the broad consciousness of the cities where they take place, even as they leave victims and bystanders with lasting wounds and mental scars.

      “I was terrified — everybody was just running,” Carl Leon, a 25-year-old from Miami, said as he described the moment that gunfire began outside a soul food restaurant in Miami Gardens this month.

      Leon, who promotes musicians on his Instagram account, had just finished appearing as an extra in a video shoot for rapper French Montana, he said, and was fishing around in his pocket for keys when he was hit. A bullet pierced his left arm and tore through his abdomen.

      “I thought I was going to die,” he said. “It was my first time being in a situation like this.”

      But the Miami Gardens shooting was not the first mass shooting for his lawyer, Josiah Graham, who represented one of the survivors of a shooting on a Broward County bus last year that killed two people and wounded two others.

      It was not even the first mass shooting in the city of Miami Gardens this year. Nine people were injured in a shooting at a party in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

      “Back in the day, it used to be if you stay away from certain things, you were good,” said Shanta Bonius, the mother of Carlos Wilkerson, 23, one of the 10 people shot and injured, including Leon, outside the restaurant in Miami Gardens. “Nowadays you could just be minding your business, going to the grocery store, and something happens.”

      The number of mass shootings has been rising, though not steadily, since 2014, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive, which tracks public reports of shootings. There were 690 shootings with four or more victims in 2021, more than double the 2014 total. The number fell slightly last year, to 647, but remained significantly higher than in previous years.

      And the number of such shootings appears to be rising in the first few weeks of this year, as compared with similar periods in recent years. There has been, on average, fewer than one mass shooting per day from Jan. 1 to Jan. 23 in each of the past five years, according to the Gun Violence Archive data, but the past two years have been trending up, to 28 last year from 26 in 2021, and 16 in 2018.

      “There is no place left in America that is safe from gun violence,” David Min, a California state senator, said in response to the Monterey Park shooting. “This has to stop. Enough is enough.”

      236 comments @ Yahoo comments


      by artappraiser on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 9:13pm

      ^ In a way, strikes me as loony as the shooters themselves to fearmonger exclusively about young 'white supremacist' males WHEN THE ABOVE EVIDENCE IS STARING YOU RIGHT IN THE FACE!

      It's self-delusional, in denial, to think "white supremacists" are the problem when 40+ mass shootings of many varieties have happened before the month is over!!!

      Dead is dead, maimed is maimed! Those guys are just one of many types. Let that meme go, cut it out deluding yourself, and smell the stinking reality!


      by artappraiser on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 9:22pm


      by artappraiser on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 1:33am


      by artappraiser on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 10:59pm


      by artappraiser on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 1:29am

      good examples in the news of what's happening elsewhere, where nuts don't have easy access to firearms (ignoring that this is happening elsewhere is not going to help find true solutions to problems) -

      #Spain

      Spain stabbing: One dead and four injured after a man attacked
      Church worshippers with machete in #Cadiz

      This deadly attack comes just hours after another stabbing of seven people in #Kiel. pic.twitter.com/lkv9M6qOw7

      — Klaus Arminius (@Klaus_Arminius) January 25, 2023

      #Germany

      Germany stabbing: Two dead and 7 injured after knife attacker goes on rampage on train

      The #migrant man sparked panic after going on a stabbing spree on train from #Kiel to #Hamburg pic.twitter.com/IhT3q2uDml

      — Klaus Arminius (@Klaus_Arminius) January 25, 2023

      by artappraiser on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 4:05pm

      The U-S Secret Service just released a report after analyzing more than 170 mass shooting incidents that killed at least three people. https://t.co/vcjNA51nkv

      — News4JAX (@wjxt4) January 25, 2023

      and guess what, it's not about 'white supremacists'

      [....] According to the newly released Secret Service study, more than half of the attackers were motivated by some kind of grievance, and sought retaliation for perceived wrongdoings.

      17% of the grievances were related to an issue with a current or former relationship, and 10% were connected to the workplace [....]

      73% of the mass shooters used one or more firearms according to the study. And 28% of the attackers issued some final communication. Suggesting through a journal, writing, suicide note or cryptic message, that they were planning to act out violently.

      93% of attackers were experiencing a personal crisis like domestic abuse, divorce or disciplinary actions at work. The study found 77% of their crisis incidents occurred within one year of the mass shooting, and 72% experienced financial hardships leading up to the murders

      Most of the attackers were white males, and nearly all have had a history of domestic violence. And over half of the attackers experienced a mental health breakdown prior to their attack [....]


      by artappraiser on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 6:12pm

      This point will always be applicable, whether one likes it or not:


      by artappraiser on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 6:17pm


      by artappraiser on Thu, 01/26/2023 - 1:59am

      No reason except for the nuts who were already cheering and encouraging attacks on Pelosi and afterwards her husband. I don't get how the Pelosis' home video becomes property of the general public through being a victim of a heinous crime. That's half the gain to the asses that promoted this.


      by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/26/2023 - 11:47am

      just a suggestion: view the tape and then mebbe think about knee-jerk belief that female Dem leaders are hapless victims of social media?


      by artappraiser on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 6:24pm

      the tape dispels that there was SF "copaganda"


      by artappraiser on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 6:18pm


      by artappraiser on Thu, 01/26/2023 - 7:18pm

      Five fired Memphis police officers, who are all Black, were charged Thursday with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression in the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist. https://t.co/N6hu7itZzk

      — Amee-Hakeem Jeffries is the man-Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 27, 2023

      Dan Abrams of Law and Crime:

      Why is the media fueling fears of unrest after five ex-Memphis police officers were charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop? The case was investigated and the officers were charged. The system worked! @AmeshiaCross joins Dan. pic.twitter.com/GQmTbMThIv

      — Dan Abrams Live (@danabramslive) January 27, 2023

      Ben Crump: It's systemic racism against Blacks, even if the officers are Black:

      “It is not the race of the police officer that is the determining factor of whether they are going to engage in excessive use of force. But it is the race of the citizen.”@AttorneyCrump joins us after five former officers were charged in connection with Tyre Nichols' death. pic.twitter.com/IBjaOZnkE1

      — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) January 27, 2023


      The officers were fired last week after MPD said they were found to be "directly responsible for the physical abuse of Mr. Nichols.” https://t.co/Pywv3pzlKd

      — KSDK News (@ksdknews) January 26, 2023


      by artappraiser on Thu, 01/26/2023 - 11:10pm

      I see the family of Tyre Nichols has hired an ultra-professional white male attorney rather than some Ben-Crump-type racial agitator. So far looks like a wise decision:

      Tyre Nichols’ family attorney Antonio Romanucci calls out police unions for not condemning Nichols’ fatal arrest at the hands of Memphis police:

      “We want to hear you say that what happened to Tyre... should never, ever happen again; that you condemn the brutality, the savagery.” pic.twitter.com/RGk7yPYu9F

      — The Recount (@therecount) January 27, 2023

      After the officers involved in Nichols' fatal arrest were fired, the Memphis Police Association declined to comment, instead saying the family and the people of Memphis "deserve to know the complete account of the events leading up to his death." https://t.co/dAuoVOJ9jV

      — The Recount (@therecount) January 27, 2023

      by artappraiser on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 1:42pm


      by artappraiser on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 11:39pm


      by artappraiser on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 11:42pm


      by artappraiser on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 11:52pm


      by artappraiser on Sun, 01/29/2023 - 1:31am


      by artappraiser on Sun, 01/29/2023 - 1:37am

      The data erases some myths

      1. Less police = Less brutality
      Every developed nation with a higher police presence has significantly less police killings.

      2. More police = More Brutality
      Germany has more police & Canada has less yet both have significantly less killings. pic.twitter.com/LVtaTEGAI7

      — Terry Lee (@TerryWatkinsJr1) January 29, 2023

      This is a uniquely American problem relative to other developed nations but it is not to say brutality doesn’t exist in racial patterns abroad.

      The lethality however is just a whole lot less.

      — Terry Lee (@TerryWatkinsJr1) January 29, 2023

      by artappraiser on Sun, 01/29/2023 - 3:33am

      ok, so this 'proud Democrat' lawyer with 112,000 followers is clearly not gonna stop with the meme


      by artappraiser on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 3:36pm

      Proof that all who know mass shootings up close and personal do not think the same on gun control:


      by artappraiser on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 6:17pm

      self-described 'killmonger' using the DC metro today, nobody cares what skin color he has


      by artappraiser on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 7:08pm

      res ipsa loquitor:


      by artappraiser on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 4:12pm

      so crazy he can't even be tried


      by artappraiser on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 7:31pm


      by artappraiser on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 11:49pm

      Everyone can play this game, by the way:

      Dr. Michael Mammone was run over & stabbed to death by Vanroy Evan Smith. As Smith carried out the frenzied attack he screamed about 'white privilege'. This is the end result of the media & the establishment's constant anti-white narrative. pic.twitter.com/aE0wXOnV3a

      — Mark Collett (@MarkACollett) February 3, 2023

      CRT kills! The perpetuator "was screaming racial slurs about 'white privilege'" when stabbing a complete stranger multiple times on his back.

      And where's the media outrage???https://t.co/MXrBcnf9JQ

      — Wenyuan Wu, Ph.D. (@wu_wenyuan) February 3, 2023


      by artappraiser on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 1:31am


      by artappraiser on Sat, 02/11/2023 - 3:24am

      Michigan State shooter, Anthony McRae, gets a new more accurate narrative! #failingyoungmen

      43yo, living with his father, devastated by his mother's death — a man not attaching to a partner, work, or purpose. #failingyoungmen https://t.co/g9olMdVDrw

      — Scott Galloway (@profgalloway) February 14, 2023

       


      by artappraiser on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 12:12pm

      Oh what a surprise NOT

      The MSU suspect was arrested in 2019 for carrying a concealed pistol without a permit.

      He would then plead guilty to a misdemeanor and prosecutors dismissed the initial felony charge that would have made it illegal for him to own a gun.https://t.co/oLgsXURYgG

      — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 14, 2023

      I would like to add the note that the photo proves the accuracy of the Michigan State Police's description of him as "Black" but NYTimes has apparently decided to erase skin color as an identifying characteristic for "wanted" notices of those possibly armed and dangerous. So as not to offend anyone? This the height of absurdity! Police profile for perps by physical appearance, that's one of the things they do! This is actually one of the few instances where skin color is important, just like hair and eye color! Deal with it!


      by artappraiser on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 12:01pm

      Oy:


      by artappraiser on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 12:05pm

      how the anti-gun-control people are spinning that, naturally:

      The truth Democrats won’t report. The MSU mass shooter yesterday who killed three people and injured five others before killing himself is identified as 43-year-old black male & convicted felon Anthony McRae. He committed the shootings, not with a rifle, but a pistol he was… https://t.co/cjUmrHZtku

      — Frostedsleet (@Frostedsleet1) February 14, 2023

      No law prevents criminals from using guns. Gun reform does nothing. Sorry.

      Anthony McRae was on probation for 18 months until May 2021 for possessing a loaded, concealed gun without a permit, according to Michigan's Corrections Department.

      — Car Enthusiast (@cancelmeno) February 14, 2023

      MSU shooter convicted FELON Anthony McRae’s background very very VERY inconvenient for gun-grabbers https://t.co/qtUgLEhf0t via @twitchyteam

      — Holly (@Holly2360) February 14, 2023

      And a reminder to de-funders: who can enforce gun control if we have it? social workers?


      by artappraiser on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 12:28pm

      and one not subtle at all:


      by artappraiser on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 12:32pm

      Oy again:

      #Developing: An investigation into the East Lansing, Michigan shooting led to a possible connection between 43-year-old Anthony McRae and Ewing, New Jersey. https://t.co/WTweP4cud8

      — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) February 14, 2023

       


      by artappraiser on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 12:14pm


      by artappraiser on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 12:19pm


      by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 4:53pm

      The photos of the 3 dead at Michigan State obviously show no racial preference in victims

      A mass shooting at Michigan State left three students dead and five more critically wounded. https://t.co/IJQGeSOm7O

      — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) February 15, 2023

       


      by artappraiser on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 8:34pm

      Michigan State Shooter used two 9 mm handguns and purchased them legally:


      by artappraiser on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 7:19pm


      by artappraiser on Sat, 02/18/2023 - 6:43pm


      by artappraiser on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 8:14pm


      by artappraiser on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 12:10pm

      ...The indictment charges Robert Crimo Jr., 58, with seven counts of reckless conduct. Prosecutors have said he helped his son, Robert Crimo III, obtain a gun license years before the shooting in Highland Park, even though the then-19-year-old had threatened violence.

      Sara Avalos, a spokesperson for the prosecutors office, confirmed the grand jury indictment and said the father will be arraigned Thursday....


      by artappraiser on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 5:59pm

      ^ Great!

      Now do it for every parent of an under-18 shooter in the country! Yes, including 'disadvantaged' yudes of the inner city.

      Could solve lotsa problems!

      Including way less funding needed for 'social services'?


      by artappraiser on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 6:06pm


      by artappraiser on Sat, 02/18/2023 - 2:01pm

      How is this different from any other spree shooter? IT'S NOT! Why don't more people see gang 'warfare' as the same fucking thing as any other spree shooter? Hate is hate, anger is anger, most use words, but more and more are using guns.


      by artappraiser on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 2:42am

      update; blast from the past, supposed white supremacist


      by artappraiser on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 3:55am

      I remember that incident. Shaun King? Yeah, that's a dependable source. Is he still around?


      by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 3:18pm

      FT article suggests - It’s time for a serious tax on guns in America

      New research suggests first-time gun buyers are sensitive to price. Policymakers should take note

      by artappraiser on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 5:08pm

      Literally the Voice of America: White Supremacist Gets Life in Prison for Buffalo Massacre

      But what do you do with someone like him if BLM gets its way and prisons are abolished in the future?


      by artappraiser on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 5:18pm

      say it:


      by artappraiser on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 9:23pm

      He's a young, white, overweight Texan, with a heavy Southern accent and a mullet hairstyle - watch the video and rethink stereotypes you might hold -

      Sobbing! I don't really have any hope left for change regarding gun laws. All we do is talk about needing change after every shooting. This lasts about a week, if we're lucky, then it's forgotten about until the next shooting.

      Rinse, repeat.

      We are stuck in an endless loop. https://t.co/zj5dBrSILu

      — MelsRN (@MelodyPondRN) February 28, 2023

      by artappraiser on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 7:08pm

      Colorado supermarket shooting suspect has schizophrenia

      Lawyers for a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 confirm he has schizophrenia, with one expert finding he was “approaching catatonia” before being moved to the state mental hospital for treatment

      By COLLEEN SLEVIN Associated Press, February 27, 2023, 6:28 PM

      by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 3:17am

      If only a social worker...


      by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 1:25pm

      and hey, how about those background checkers?

      ....Alissa passed a background check to legally buy a Ruger AR-556 pistol six days before the shooting.


      by artappraiser on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 4:58pm

      Guns jes wanna be free; girls jes wanna have fun.

      Girls wid guns, bang bang shoot em up destiny...


      by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 1:59am


      by artappraiser on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 1:36pm

      ^ note the headline edit:  female suspect dead. And in the text: who appeared to be in her teens


      by artappraiser on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 1:42pm

      Nashville school shooting updates: 3 kids, 3 adults killed; female suspect dead

      No one who was shot at Covenant School survived, officials said.

      By Emily Shapiro @ ABC News, March 27, 2023, 2:11 PM

      Three children and three staff members were shot and killed at a private school in Nashville, Tennessee, according to officials.

      The shooting unfolded Monday morning at the Covenant School, a Christian school for students in preschool through sixth grade.

      The suspect, a 28-year-old Nashville woman, was shot and killed by authorities in a lobby area on the second floor of the school, according to police.

      No one who was shot survived, officials said.

      The suspect was armed with at least two assault-type rifles and a handgun, officials said.

      Authorities said she entered the school through a side entrance and made her way from the first floor to the second floor, firing multiple shots. [....]

      The school has about 209 students and about 40 to 50 staff members, officials said. Police said the school does not have a school resource officer [....]


      by artappraiser on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 2:59pm

      well said


      by artappraiser on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 3:01pm

      starting to look like what might call an angry 'trans supremacist' rather than an angry white or black supremacist or Trumpie or nerd:

      #BREAKING: NBC News is reporting and identifying the 28-year-old Nashville shooter as “Audrey Hale”, a biological female that identifies as “He/Him” on their LinkedIn

      Authorities believe the transgender shooter previously attended the Christian school with reports that all of… pic.twitter.com/VRmAj1vyFl

      — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 27, 2023

      #UPDATE: Police has officially announced and confirmed the 28 year old transgender Nashville school shooter as Audrey hale that sadly killed three kids and three adults

      — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 27, 2023

      pic.twitter.com/PZfDKGz44G

      — Coolwa (@coolwaNyc) March 27, 2023

      by artappraiser on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 5:30pm

      So that leaves SSRI's, must be the problem, not that he/she was mentally unbalanced. Cause nobody's naturally mentally unbalanced - it's all the fault of the drugs they are taking? All a conspiracy (checking now for infiltration of the American pyschiatric profession by Russia) ?cheeky


      by artappraiser on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 5:39pm


      by artappraiser on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 8:28pm

      Barack Obama:


      by artappraiser on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 1:36am


      by artappraiser on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 12:15pm


      by artappraiser on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 12:49pm

      Newly released body camera footage shows Nashville officers inside The Covenant School searching for and engaging the shooter.

      Officers are not in a protective "diamond formation" commonly taught to police for active shooter response, they are all rapidly moving forward. pic.twitter.com/MM7B7Hfv8J

      — K-12 School Shooting Database (@K12ssdb) March 28, 2023

       


      by artappraiser on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 1:31pm


      by artappraiser on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 1:38pm

      discussion continues...

       


      by artappraiser on Wed, 03/29/2023 - 1:53am


      by artappraiser on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 2:35am


      by artappraiser on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 6:00pm


      by artappraiser on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 3:37am

      res ipsa loquitor, (surprise surprise - NOT) just ran across reading A surprising (and growing) gender gap in the most dangerous jobs, Analysis (of labor datat)  by  @ WashingtonPost.com, March 17

      .....Narrowing our focus to the most dangerous jobs where violent attacks are the top cause of injury is revealing. Those jobs are much-lower-profile, and much less generously compensated. No. 1 on that list — and the second-most-dangerous job overall after athlete — is psychiatric aide, a position that cares for patients with mental illness or disability, often in psychiatric hospitals. It’s followed by psychiatric technician, a role that has similar but more specialized responsibilities. Both occupations paid significantly less than $40,000 a year in 2021.

      “They often are the ones that are the punching bags for the [patients] because they don’t have any defensive tactics training, they don’t have any weapons on them, they don’t have anything like that,” said Coby Pizzotti, who has worked with the California Association of Psychiatric Technicians for more than a decade. “They’re there just to treat these patients.

      “So what they end up seeing are horrific, horrific things. And what they end up suffering are incredibly horrific events,” Pizzotti said. “We have many psych techs that have been beaten so badly that they can’t return to work.”

      As it turns out, about 4 in 5 psychiatric techs are women. We’re used to seeing lists of the most fatal jobs, most fatal jobs, which are dominated by largely male professions such as fishing, logging and roofing. But a job can be exceedingly dangerous without being fatal. And when we judge dangerous jobs by injuries rather than deaths, jobs dominated by women rise to the top....

      No doubt this is something that most cops with any experience instinctively know! (Not to mention prison and jail guards!) To the point where I suspect that the constant mantra you see that "most seriously mentally ill people are harmless" is spin pushed by advocates for the mentally ill, and is not that accurate! Next time you hear about a cop shooting a mentally ill person charging at him with a knife, maybe cut his side of the story a little slack. How about asking that mother of a schizoprenic why she called 911, and asking her to respond honestly, and maybe ask how many times the schizophrenic has hit her in the past?

      Sick of people spinning and lying about this, sick of them sending poorly trained 'social workers' to deal with these situations, sick of these people being jailed where they target poorly trained inept guards and sick of hearing that it's a horror that the few medically-trained with the power are drugging them. What else do you expect them to do? That's all they got for tools, the drugs, that's it, that's the reality. Certainly ain't gonna get better if you let them out on the street with guns and other weapons and only "social workers" to scrutinize. Maybe we actually do need a few more Nurse Ratched's around. And cutting a little of the civil liberties agitprop when dealing with the seriously mentally ill. That or how about sending your immigrant mom to be physically abused for low pay.


      by artappraiser on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 7:44pm

      I haven't heard so much about social workers since i shut down rmrd.

      I guess you keep your ears out there.

      But is striking that a commonly female job has risen to most dangerous.


      by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 1:11am

      hey here's an actual LCSW (Licensed Clinical Social Worker), saying #MakeAmericaLawfulAgain,, go figure

      If our justice system does not protect DAs and judges, how can we expect them to prosecute high profile offenders or deliver tough decisions? Make America Lawful Again.#MakeAmericaLawfulAgain

      — Suzanne Benoit (Suzi) LCSW, CCTP, SPHR (@HRSociology) March 28, 2023

      it's an interesting thread he's got going there

      Not to mention the same blogger was promoting a GoFundMe pitch for a graduate student to sue Yale while she blogs on a wokekkk .com website.
      Way too many crazies in this world.

      — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) March 28, 2023

      starts out with This man belongs in the slammer, along with the people threatening Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Enough!

      But we're going for abolishing prisons, so....


      by artappraiser on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 12:37pm


      by artappraiser on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 3:02pm

      yeah this IS what people were doing when attributing the scourge of mass shootings to right-wing agitprop:


      by artappraiser on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 3:58pm

      another well-said:


      by artappraiser on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 4:27pm

      Social workers would know how to get her off the highway without shooting herself or someone else?


      by artappraiser on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 6:25pm

      So one important point among many: which kind of mass shooting are you talking about?


      by artappraiser on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 11:50pm


      by artappraiser on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 6:47am


      by artappraiser on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 6:52am


      by artappraiser on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 11:22pm

      Right-wingers love saying stuff like this and just ignore that Asian-Americans have homicide rates way higher than the Japanese, Caucasians have murder rates way higher than Europeans, and African-Americans have much higher murder rates than blacks in other developed countries https://t.co/YbQm1JAKp9

      — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) March 30, 2023

      There is a grand total of one major racial classification in the US that has murder rates lower than the same group in other countries: Latinos. And that's mostly just because Central/South America are basket cases and have the highest murder rates in the world

      — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) March 30, 2023

      There's another point nobody makes, which is that Africa doesn't have the highest murder rates in the world - Latin-America does. I don't trust African statistics, but even if they're undercounting murders, there's no way Kenya's murder rate is even close to Honduras/Venezuela

      — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) March 30, 2023

      The entire argument that blacks having astronomical murder rates is a natural consequence of their race falls apart when one considers that Latinos come from the part of the world with the most murders, not African-Americans, so why are Latino murder rates so much lower?

      — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) March 30, 2023

      by artappraiser on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 11:46pm

      The illegally carried handguns are the problem


      by artappraiser on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 11:41am

      ^ note especially section labelled "The limited relevance of assault weapons" including that

      ....But that means thought-leaders on the left need to exert some discipline and mindfulness when they post about newsworthy shootings....

       ....A federal assault weapons ban, if passed, would have a minimal impact on that “gun deaths” number. A federal assault weapons ban also isn’t going to pass.....

      .... We also know that media coverage of mass shootings and post-shooting gun control debates leads to an increase in gun sales....

      ....It’s also important to note that when you post something misleading, you are much more likely to mislead your base than your opponents. Conservative gun enthusiasts are aware of what’s misleading about this chart. Liberals are the ones who develop the mistaken belief that a modest, slightly popular federal gun regulation would dramatically reduce the level of lethal violence in the United States when that actually isn’t true.....


      by artappraiser on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 11:55am


      by artappraiser on Sat, 04/08/2023 - 12:16am

      new profiling discussions I noticed:

      Investigator calls the number that made the threat. Corlee denies making any threats, says he "didn't even go to the airport." Investigator asks why did you mention an airport?https://t.co/9a5OwzLe5k

      "Self-described ‘incel’ charged in hoax bomb threat
      at Las Vegas airport"

      — Mark Pitcavage (@egavactip) April 10, 2023

      According to the FBI, using these terms might mean you're a "violent extremist:"

      *Based
      *Red pilled
      *Blue pilled
      *Normie
      *Chad
      *LARPing
      *Incel

      Are they joking? pic.twitter.com/KOWFYGAnOg

      — Libertarian Party (@LPNational) April 10, 2023

      Is there such a thing as an Incel haircut? “Give me the Jim Jordan please.” pic.twitter.com/Ypr612Zei8

      — Horatio McFlabbergasted (@HMcdoolittle) April 10, 2023

      I think: what do we expect from them? They're mostly not rocket scientists and they're not fortune tellers either! If you expect preventative policing, you have to expect profiling and it's not always gonna be pretty. Your alternatives to attempting preventative policing are: lessening availabilty of weapons to the general public (everything from guns to bomb instructions and ingredients to taking away anything possibly dangerous on airplanes) or forcibly locking up more 'crazy' people as the current state of medicine cannot adequately treat them


      by artappraiser on Mon, 04/10/2023 - 2:41pm


      by artappraiser on Mon, 04/10/2023 - 3:51pm

      Louisville sounds pretty much like an old-fashioned case of "going postal"

      The suspect responsible for the shooting in Louisville Monday morning was a 25-year-old man identified as Connor Sturgeon. It has been reported that Sturgeon was employed at the Old National Bank, the location of the massacre.

      Prior to the incident, Sturgeon allegedly sent a text message to a friend expressing suicidal thoughts and a desire to “shoot up the bank.”....

      This is actually something good therapists can mitigate. But I am not sure that is so easily accessible as it once was (and it never was great). Certainly someone like this needs emergency access 24/7 and might also need drugs to get over a hump; zoom appointments way in advance aren't going to cut it.


      by artappraiser on Mon, 04/10/2023 - 4:45pm

      Ditto, a personal pet peeve, the whole sportsmen = gods or heroes thing; then if they fall from that height, it's a great tragic narrative (yuck!)

      And Brock Turner was a talented swimmer too...

      When men decide to rape or commit murder, please stop describing them by putting their athletic achievements first. pic.twitter.com/CNNF7iThZI

      — Dr. Ann Olivarius (@AnnOlivarius) April 11, 2023

       


      by artappraiser on Tue, 04/11/2023 - 3:04pm

      That's fine but don't mess with guitar gods.

      BTW, is Connor Sturgeon a takeoff in Vonnegut's Kilgore Teout?


      by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/11/2023 - 3:31pm

      Louisville gunman bought AR-15 legally; left a note; police body cam released


      by artappraiser on Thu, 04/13/2023 - 5:07am


      by artappraiser on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 12:32pm

      Two teenage Blacks arrested for killing 4 and wounding 32 at a birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama. Are they mentally ill? Or Black Supremacists? Or just young Black males? Or just teenagers?

      http://dagblog.com/comment/325926#comment-325926

      P.S. All 4 murdered victims were Black high school students -

      https://twitter.com/JLRINVESTIGATES/status/1647790998423056386?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

      and btw, Dadeville's 2010 census population was 3,230


      by artappraiser on Thu, 04/20/2023 - 5:08am

      Alabama mass shooting: Police make 4th arrest in Dadeville Sweet 16 attack https://t.co/9LUys25WEC #FoxNews

      — Ralph Jones (@domhob) April 22, 2023

      Why the silence about the Dadeville, AL shooting? pic.twitter.com/6VK6qOWFdN

      — Mike Litteris (@sloaniepone) April 23, 2023

      The Dadeville, Alabama, shooting has devastated a city where “everybody knows everybody,” Ben Hayes, chaplain of Dadeville High School’s football team, told CNN.

      Here’s what we know about the victims so far. https://t.co/Vx3OEUpoCi

      — CNN (@CNN) April 17, 2023

      Why hasn't Joe biden visited Dadeville, AL to speak to the families of those shot and killed in the mass shooting?

      — Mick E (@Miguel4Change) April 23, 2023

      Who Was Phil Dowdell? Know the Facts About the Dadeville Shooting Victim https://t.co/8XTyGeKLE5 pic.twitter.com/3tlh9i72sP

      — Filmiflex (@filmiflex) April 23, 2023

      by artappraiser on Sun, 04/23/2023 - 1:45am

      5th arrest confirmed at Raw Story

      5th person arrested in connection with mass shooting at Sweet 16 party

       
      April 20, 2023, 4:15 PM

      The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Thursday they had made fourth and fifth arrests in the mass shooting in Dadeville Saturday night.

      Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of “reckless murder,” according to ALEA.

      Willie George Brown Jr., 19, of Auburn, was also arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of “reckless murder.” Brown was arrested at around 11:45 a.m.

      “Reckless murder” is not a term listed in the Alabama law code; a message seeking comment was sent to ALEA on Thursday.

      At least four people were killed and 32 injured in shooting, which took place at a Sweet 16 party held at a dance studio in Dadeville. The people killed were Marsiah Collins, 19Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18; Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23 and Shaunkiva “KeKe” Smith, 17.

      Law enforcement arrested Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, both of Tuskegee, on Tuesday. Wilson LaMar Hill, Jr., 20, of Auburn, was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

      All five are being held in Tallapoosa County Jail without bond, according to ALEA.

      ALEA has not discussed possible motives or the suspects’ connection to the victims.

      A 2022 analysis made with Center for Disease Control data found that guns have been the leading cause of death for children in the United States since 2017. Alabama has the third-highest homicide rate in the country, according to the CDC.

      More people in Alabama died from guns in 2020 than in New York, which has four times Alabama’s population. Alabama is ranked fifth in firearm mortality.....

      but local Fox News sez


      by artappraiser on Sun, 04/23/2023 - 2:07am


      by artappraiser on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 9:38pm

      Sixth suspect held, still no motive released (tho sounds like the police have an idea, and there's some criticism of them not sharing for public need to know, but on the flip side if announcing let's other murderers escape not so good)

      The comments on some of these sites are quite disturbing, mocking takes on blacks, ignoring that the vast majority of blacks are law-abiding, and this gun-spraying evil minority within their communities is terrorizing them and creating massive number if innocent victims - who they turn around and shame. AFAWK the sweet 16 party did not deserve this in any way.


      by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/30/2023 - 6:18am


      by artappraiser on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 9:59pm

      doesn't sound like a white supremacist to me -


      by artappraiser on Sat, 04/22/2023 - 1:15am

      America's gun culture is empowering people to shoot others, even when they're not a threat https://t.co/QL2PcDua33

      — J. W. (@wolfjon4) April 22, 2023

      ^ Good piece. I would add that the massive 2020 nationwide anti-police protests (with many attendent and related riots and looting) helped exacerbate the situation mightily.

      While extremists, including 'white supremacists' have always been with us. As have the mentally ill. But massive negativity towards policing civilization has not; that was new. During a pandemic yet, when 'fear and loathing' was rife about the future.

      Of course many more people are going to buy guns! How could they not? When #ACAB becomes a popular meme, why wouldn't they? It only makes sense, one didn't know for certain if any police would survive at all. Thanks, BLM et. al. for helping the NRA and friends out! They were down and you helped them up and then to soar as never before.

      As for the national Democratic party, they are never going to live this June 8, 2020 performance down, it's always going to be there. Message: go out and buy a gun, as we may not have police much longer:

      .


      by artappraiser on Sat, 04/22/2023 - 2:47pm

      Man kills 5 neighbors after one asked him to stop shooting his AR-15 style rifle in his yard - The Washington Post#GunControlNow #DemVoice1 #DemVictory https://t.co/08EdxqmD4F

      — Gingerly (@gingerly_is) April 29, 2023

       


      by artappraiser on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 1:51pm

      The perp is still at large, and there's an $80,000 reward for info because they have no clue where he is. It's coming out, including on CNN TV right now: he is a Mexican national and the victims were Honduran immigrants (legal or not? not sure)


      by artappraiser on Sun, 04/30/2023 - 5:04pm


      by artappraiser on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 9:50pm

      and it's looking like it's another guy (Black this time) with mental illness problems:


      by artappraiser on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 7:04pm


      by artappraiser on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 8:08pm

      A reminder that some have promised, though, that the "community" could take care of things like this.surprise


      by artappraiser on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 8:19pm

      Captured alive, not shot. (SO MUCH FOR THE NARRATIVE about how 'they' always kill the Black guy but treat the White mass shooters with kid gloves)


      by artappraiser on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 8:25pm


      by artappraiser on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 7:49pm


      by artappraiser on Thu, 05/04/2023 - 7:04pm

      Record pace for mass shootings in the U.S.:

      (but lefties amazingly still doing " A.C.A.B.", that'll fix things, several guns per family, that's the ticket, no cops!)


      by artappraiser on Fri, 05/05/2023 - 2:23am


      by artappraiser on Fri, 05/05/2023 - 2:52pm

      #BREAKING: Active shooter reported at Allen Outlet Mall With multiple fatalities and injuries reported

      #Allen | #Texas

      Currently, A large number of Law enforcement and other agencies are responding to an active shooter at Allen outlet mall in Allen Texas with reports of… pic.twitter.com/L1SyyCEJV1

      — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 6, 2023

      #BREAKING - Aerial photos show fatalities outside the H&M store at Premium Outlet Mall in Allen, Texas following a mass shooting event pic.twitter.com/hyDf9Sm2CA

      — Hexdline (@HexdlineNews) May 6, 2023

      by artappraiser on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 6:45pm

      The Collin County sheriff says there are multiple victims of the Allen outlet mall shooting, including children.

      Including children.

      Including children.

      Including children.

      Including children.

      Including children.
      https://t.co/6XjRmymRHJ

      — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 6, 2023


      by artappraiser on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 7:03pm

      In my city. Nice area. Median household income $118,000. Nothing ever happens in Allen but here we are.

      — Rod (@rodj00) May 6, 2023

      The Allen Premium Outlets shooting really hits close to home. It’s so scary. No where is safe anymore. https://t.co/R5JtWcYooO

      — Alex O'Donnell (@n_alexodonnell) May 6, 2023


      by artappraiser on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 7:11pm


      by artappraiser on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 1:43am


      by artappraiser on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 3:20pm

      Aric Toler of Bellingcat found the socials of the Allen Premium Outlets shooter. Prior to the publication of these images, several right-wing orgs and media figures were baselessly speculating that this person was not a neo-Nazi but instead a cartel member because he was Latino. https://t.co/wwwJdndJUG

      — steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) May 8, 2023

      Here's a small selection of the numerous attempts to spread disinformation regarding the Allen Premium Outlets shooter, including @RepMTG. There's no evidence suggesting he was a member of a cartel or a prison gang. But he did have neo-Nazi tattoos. pic.twitter.com/tDgCcb1T95

      — steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) May 8, 2023

      Some people have expressed doubt that the neo-Nazi tattoos belong to the Allen Premium Outlets shooter. His account posted multiple photos of tattoos, which other photos show are his. He also posted neo-Nazi photos on his account, describing them as "my kind of people." pic.twitter.com/v6lyUx2uVm

      — steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) May 8, 2023

      The dude lived in Dallas, & Allen PD were having trouble getting info about him from the Dallas PD because of this ransomeware attack. Not much for them to say until they can get info the old fashioned way. https://t.co/pq06dDdeTH

      — jess (@__RedLily__) May 8, 2023

      by artappraiser on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 3:36pm


      by artappraiser on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 2:05am

      So looks like those who think "white supremacist extremists" are the problem finally hit bingo this time (what does that make their success rate? 1 out of 10?) BUT ONLY IF HISPANICS can be "white supremacist extremists":

      Mauricio Martinez Garcia was a neo-Nazi and white supremacist wannabe.

      The 33-year-old Texas mall shooting suspect interacted with neo-Nazi and white supremacist content online, officials say.https://t.co/CQNTzVi9Cl

      — Lafler Accof (@AccofLafler) May 7, 2023

      The media is calling the Mexican man who killed people yesterday a Neo-Nazi and white supremacist.

      Mexicans aren’t white.

      How can they be white supremacists?

      How can anyone not German be a Nazi?

      Words actually have meaning, you know!

      — Ada Lluch (@ada_lluch) May 7, 2023

      Breaking: the Hispanic shooter in Allen, TX once asked for a manager, had no rhythm, a 800 credit score, and didn’t put seasoning on his food so the FBI believes he’s a white Neo-Nazi pic.twitter.com/LMZ1KhQ5aq

      — Travis (@Travis_in_Flint) May 7, 2023

      by artappraiser on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 5:35pm


      by artappraiser on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 11:17pm

      "Collin County Texas Democrat, living in McKinney, married, retired biz exec, fmr police officer, Christian, Golfer, loves tacos"


      by artappraiser on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 11:10am


      by artappraiser on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 8:04pm

      a comment on AR-15's from someone who knows about bravery:

      Highlights the courage and bravery of one police officer to confront confront one single handedly with a handgun. https://t.co/QdaJTbR10O

      — Francesco Serpico (@SerpicoDet) May 8, 2023

      edit to add another from earlier:

      Kudos to office for his immediate heroic response & neutralizing shooter.

      Nine dead including ‘monster’ shooter in massacre at Allen mall – live https://t.co/qTpWDqGu8P

      — Francesco Serpico (@SerpicoDet) May 7, 2023

       


      by artappraiser on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 7:56pm


      by artappraiser on Sat, 05/20/2023 - 11:15am

      ^ note there is nothing about white supremacists in the FBI video


      by artappraiser on Sat, 05/20/2023 - 11:41am

      ^ oh also note when the Black waitress comes upon police after escaping from an emergency exit, she advises "empty hands up, follow their instructions". Methinks it possible that the FBI did purposefuly chose the skin color of the actor there.


      by artappraiser on Sat, 05/20/2023 - 11:50am


      by artappraiser on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 2:08am

      14 shot in Clarkesdale, MS and 9 shot in Thibideaux, both on Sunday. DOESN'T SOUND LIKE WHITE SUPREMACISTS CAN BE BLAMED. Not much national coverage, go figure, wonder why.


      by artappraiser on Tue, 05/23/2023 - 3:33am

      White supremacist conspirator or just plain nuts? Until his trial, you get to decide:

      What IS a "white supremacist" anyways? I seem to recall Japan being part of the Axis in WWII. Just sayin'


      by artappraiser on Tue, 05/23/2023 - 1:10pm

      He is 19 years old and is gonna take over the United States using a rented UHaul and a Nazi flag, but he's not nuts!!?? Give me a break!

      ....The Chesterfield teenager told police in an interview his goal was to “get to the White House, seize power and be put in charge of the nation,” according to court documents. He said he admires Nazis’ “authoritarian nature, Eugenics, and their one-world order.”

      He also told investigators he looked up to Adolf Hitler because he was a “strong leader” and he believes Nazis have a “great history,” according to the affidavit.

      Kandula said he would seize control of the nation, a plan he’d had for six months, and would “kill the president if that’s what I have to do and hurt anyone that would stand in my way,” according to court documents... 

      from:


      by artappraiser on Wed, 05/24/2023 - 12:29am


      by artappraiser on Thu, 05/25/2023 - 8:14pm

      BREAKING: There are reports of a mass shooting on Hollywood Beach in Florida. According to CBS, at least seven people were shot and some of the victims are young children.

      Permitless carry became law in the state in April. pic.twitter.com/C8P7iGhxaR

      — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 30, 2023


      by artappraiser on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 8:14pm


      by artappraiser on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 8:19pm

      Summary of Terrorism-Related Threat to the United States May 24, 2023

      https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-may-24-2023

      [...] Likely targets of potential violence include US critical infrastructure, faith-based institutions, individuals or events associated with the LGBTQIA+ community, schools, racial and ethnic minorities, and government facilities and personnel, including law enforcement.

      Duration

      Issued:   May 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
      Expires:   November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

      Additional Information

      • In May 2023, a now-deceased individual killed eight and injured seven others at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas. Law enforcement continues to investigate the motive behind the attack, but initial reporting suggests the attacker fixated on mass shootings and held views consistent with racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist (RMVE) and involuntary celibate violent extremist ideologies.
      • In March 2023, a now-deceased individual shot and killed six people at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee. Law enforcement continues to investigate the motive behind the attack and has indicated the individual studied other mass murderers.
      • Also in March 2023, a RMVE driven by a belief in the superiority of the white race was arrested and charged with allegedly attempting to use an improvised incendiary device to burn down a church in Ohio that was planning to host a drag-themed event.
      • In February 2023, two RMVEs driven by a belief in the superiority of the white race were arrested and are now awaiting trial for plotting an attack against electrical substations in Maryland. These arrests followed a series of recent attacks against electrical infrastructure, which some DVEs have praised and leveraged to call for more attacks on critical infrastructure.
      • Since spring of 2022, alleged DVEs in Georgia have cited anarchist violent extremism, animal rights/environmental violent extremism, and anti-law enforcement sentiment to justify criminal activity in opposition to a planned public safety training facility in Atlanta. Criminal acts have included an alleged shooting and assaults targeting law enforcement and property damage targeting the facility, construction companies, and financial institutions for their perceived involvement with the planned facility.
      • Meanwhile, foreign terrorists continue to use media to call for lone offender attacks in the West, condemn US foreign policy, and attempt to expand their reach and grow global support networks. Most recently, in January 2023, an individual from Maine who was inspired by a variety of foreign terrorist content was charged with federal crimes for an attack on New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square.

      How We Are Responding [....]


      by artappraiser on Sun, 06/04/2023 - 12:51pm

      "Foreign media", eh?


      by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/05/2023 - 1:06am


      by artappraiser on Fri, 06/23/2023 - 1:23am

      Not so stunning

      https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2016/10/18/13318184/prison-menta...


      by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/23/2023 - 1:42am

      I mean, maybe I'm just crazy, but a genre literally built on the glorification of violence, misogyny, homophobia, and slant rhymes may have some "culture" problems it needs to work out, idk

      — japecake (@japecake) July 4, 2023

      Rather noteworthy that the word "bitch" in song lyrics prior to, say, 1980 is an extreme anomaly; now it's basically a commonplace quasi-pronoun in rap. Even more remarkable, "ho" was invented by and brought into common usage expressly through rap. Wonder if it's had any effect.

      — japecake (@japecake) July 4, 2023

      And, no, it's not a "black" thing. There's no parallel in *any* other musical genre—jazz, R&B, ska, even rock. I don't think rap should be censored. I just want to know: What is it that makes the culture so toxic, and how much does it influence and affect outcomes for kids?

      — japecake (@japecake) July 4, 2023

       


      by artappraiser on Tue, 07/04/2023 - 2:13pm

      THE WHITE SUPREMACIST THING IS OFFICIALLY OVER;

      NEW NARRATIVE: MENTAL ILLNESS, especially the kind caused by  Black transexuals not being accepted by society.


      by artappraiser on Tue, 07/04/2023 - 2:44pm

