[CRIME News] Man found dead after hours long standoff with SWAT team in Chicago
Man had been seen waving guns, blow torch from roof of building By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team, June 3, 2023 VIDEOS at link
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found dead inside an abandoned warehouse in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood after a more than 12-hour standoff with a police SWAT team.
Chicago police said they responded to the incident in the 4100 block of West Chicago Avenue just after 11 a.m. Friday.
The man who police believed was armed was seen on top of the building waving what appeared to be guns and a blow torch.
Video from Chopper 7HD showed the scaffolding the man was using to display an anti-Semitic sign, the Chicago flag, the Ukrainian flag, and an upside down American flag which is a universal sign of distress.
Police blocked traffic from a six-block radius around the incident [....]
PREVIOUS CRIME NEWS THREAD HERE, covering March 22 thru May 31
More on the above story:
^ see whole thread
San Antonio:
^ note everywhere and more
I'd translate McDonald's approach as: The well-to-do fools who pay Lululemon's exorbitant markups will more than pay for the losses. And the "exorbitant" branding is further strengthened by the lower classes wanting it so bad they have to steal it.
On Pastor Donovan Price in Chicago:
^ note 77 replies to the tweet so far
(updates on a very long thread covering a very long time)
Sound on, off-screen, you'll hear a blessed lady say "Why y'all mad at the police, they didn't do it." INDEED. WELL SAID!
nothing new but now we got amateur video at our fingertips:
still useful viewing though, showing what a wunnerful job NYPD transit cop is
while one should not hire on the basis of physical appearance, this does suggest Harvard Med. School will have some major splaining to do:
Keeley has a ton of tweets on the I-95 collapse, including from press conferences and the work that is being done - if you're interested I'd recommend checking out his feed.
This one sounds scummier than the Mafia:
Uh oh, as you can see, Jordan Williams, who stabbed Ouedraogo (fatally) after he punched his girlfriend in the face, and has been charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, IS BLACK.
Now whattabout White marine Daniel Penny wrestling Black Jordan Neely with bare hand (fatallly), HUH? Glad you asked! Just so happens, also in the news today:
I think: Cops are going out of their way to curb viglilantism NO MATTER THE COLOR OF SKIN. And the crazies are going to get bolder with harassment and attacks on normies. And nobody's going to take the subway unless they absolutely have no alternative.
But whaddabout racism, huh? FOR CHRISSAKE THAT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH IT! CUT THE FUCKING SHIT NOW, REALLY!!. People are afraid to take the subway AND people are dying! That's reality. Really sometimes 'wokeness' goes beyond disgusting!
P.S. DO NOTE the difference: Penny did not use a weapon. Williams was carrying a knife and used it. Now lessee what happens.
in Canada but worth knowing it's happening:
Hello Mayor Adams: the tabloids are not going to stop stressing the violently mentally ill attacking innocent people! And not just on the subway. If you don't want vigilantism to increase, more of them have to be under forced supervision. that's your reality.

Edit to add, this tweeted reply from before suspect was arrested. Basically an example of what I was saying:
Edit to add, this tweeted reply from before suspect was arrested. Basically an example of what I was saying:
heavily pregnant mom's lives matter? NOT
Not racist. Just pro-vigilante and anti-woke:
poor baby Ja Morant is suspended for 25 games because he just can't stop lauding guns on social media videos
but isn't that part of his native culcha or something like that?
Another liberal mugged by crime. Tweeted by Activist. Old School Lib, party moved, now Moderate D. Assoc Broker w BHS, write AFineBlog, Love NYC!
And I presume, by local 'woke' politicians that call themselves Democrats?
oh that "slight uptick" continues, but it's not the one that started in 2020:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/18/2023 - 12:38am
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/18/2023 - 1:05am
How to celebrate Juneteenth? Shoot at least 23 people at a Juneteenth party!
^ So how many months of police shootings of Blacks nationwide does that single incident in one place equal? Celebrating Juneteenth yet!
More on the Juneteenth partying. Free at last to shoot people "no suspects were in custody"
He's got a question:
#WeAreKillingEachOtherAtAGreaterThanTheKKKEverDid
How to celebrate Father's Day? Shoot 6 people at a party for Father's Day
How to celebrate Father's Day evening in the D.C. area? Shoot kids!
How to celebrate the eve of Father's Day in St. Louis? Shoot 10 juveniles at a party being held illegally in a downtown office building
How to celebrate Juneteenth in San Diego? Bring your gun!
Meanwhile on the ID/WA border area, here's how some have been celebrating Father's Day:
and in Gorge, Washington:
It's an electronic music festival."The Saturday show kept going after the shooting incident, but concertgoers were warned to avoid the campgrounds." Sunday show was cancelled.
Just celebrating like they do nearby in Philly?
like this Sat. night
or this Sun. morning
y'all watch out for those police officers now, tho, cause they're the real danger
NYC subway celebrations on the tony upper east side:
A pic of the suspect still "on the loose", could slash more legs:
But cut the police budget and hire more social workers, they'll find him and have a talk...
Don't go to the Lincoln Park zoo in Chicago
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/19/2023 - 2:14am
Edit to add, then there's this:
The thing is: the NY State Democratic party doesn't like answering questions, because they don't want swing voters outside of NYC to know they are trying to keep the "woke"of NYC happy with what they do so they won't get too loud nationally.
San Francisco celebrating Father's Day:
Junetenth, that's what's going on.
but be sure to watch out for them cops, they're dangerous racists, ok?
Nothing a social worker can't handle
Chicago shootings: At least 60 shot, 10 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say
(does NOT include the shooting of 22 at the Willowbrook Juneteenth celebration)
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team Monday, June 19, 2023 11:43AM
17 MASS shootings in the U.S. Saturday & Sunday (I.E. not including incidents with less than 4 shot)
Guess what Rep. Cori Bush is tweeting today?
Guess what Amnesty International is tweeting today?
Sanity tweeted by 'Moms Demand Action' today (it's really not rocket science to tweet for Juneteenth without delusion)
But he looks white! Story doesn't fit The Narrative; I'm shocked:

(Link to full story in thread)
(Link to full story in thread)
It would be gratifying to at least dump a bucket of piss on those responsible, but life doesn't work like that.
Still, law enforcement can seldom manage to avoid bad PR when given the choice. I guess they like that tough guy asshole mien.
46 gang women dead in Honduran prison riots,
Sharkettes vs Jettes
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-latin-america-65969092
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/21/2023 - 1:23pm
White privilege-road rage sentence:
from a week ago but still worth posting:
edit to add, added today
gee thanks BLM and associated 2020 protestors, for getting so many dangerous cops off the street
2 dead, 15 hospitalized after fatal shooting at large street party n Saginaw
Once he kills the IRS, who will pay police salaries?
We just might have to rely on free oarents on street corners & lower paid social workers. Ironic, no?
(Found retweeted by Yglesias, a "law and order" guy.Edit to add: of course, you could have 'social workers' do this work in concert with the "community", I guess.)
BTW, you're not reading him correctily, he rouses rabble for the primary by using qualifiers like this, this is what he does, talks big stick but in reality walks more softly: ...If Congress won't go that far...
Oh, a big-mouthed insincere Republican? That's a surprise.
It's an AEI survey, which may or may not bring bias (how questions are worded, etc,)
But assuming it's valid, just as zip codes affect business, they can affect people's opinions of issues as *1* of several influences. (Certain Dems may discount crime as a cost of less police harassment - go figger, they may not notice as much (due to where they live/NIMBy vs brought to you on TV/social media), they may focus more on other issues. Higher education can shape your bubble quite differently, plus yes, media focuses our attention - so for Dems with time who don't live in high crime areas, they get the George Floyd version, while whites in the suburbs get the Fog visigoths at the gates version. People in San Francisco get the junkie on my front doorstep version (though arguably less shooting, more break-ins), and so on. On some social media sites theyre hyperfocused on the high recent waves of shootings. Pick your prism.
https://www.brookings.edu/articles/five-star-reviews-one-star-profits-th...
I think the educated Dems are the ones who are getting the "Geo. Floyd version", i.e. rising crime is not real, and we don't need police. You don't have to believe me, ask Peter Moskos,he can furnish umpteen examples. Or go back to the days after actual "Geo. Floyd", the video of a large crowd of mostly white college students yelling "shame shame" over and over at Minneapolis liberal Mayor Frei (who had done nothing wrong.) I still see it over and over on Twitter.smarmy lefty activist whites say there is no increase in crime, is made up by police, defund police. All the lefty NY pols do the same thing and they loathe Eric Adams because he was a cop.(Oh and crime has not been rising, that's all made up by Murdoch and the NYPost to scare dumb minorities that the lefties are trying to save.)
I kind of said that (Geo Floyd version), no?
Also, the Murdoch part remains a huge prob ($750mill prolly didn't damage their reputation too much among loyals, whille CNN tries to copy, and other journos not doing their jobs combatting misinformation and doing their homework...)
It's a major mass shooting with the shooter still at large, CNN just did a BREAKING LIVE with LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE ON SITE including Mayor Cox & the Police Commissioner. That's right, 5 am live press conference at the crime scene.
Baltimore shooting video:
5am press conference video
Good update on the Baltimore mass shooting (including that there were no police there because there was no permit for the block party so police scheduler didn't know it was happening; also has short clip of one possible perp;)
Recent mass shootings elsewhere:
and another
Wichita club shooting video
not verified, but obviously from the above, he was the performer
this is clearly a real reaction to that news, though; note she calls Wichita "ghetto"; clearly not white supremacitst
Also 3 shot in Memphis overnight
Stray bullet goes thru Bronx bus Saturday, 3 injured:
And as regards a different section of the Bronx Friday
Ramping up the Bronx holiday weekend celebrations with a good old time shoot em up on Saturday (article has lots of Crimestopper photos from surveillance cams (looks like some almost have gang uniforms):
The 4th of July weekend celebration just getting started around the nation's capital:
Oh look a photo of one of those white supremacist groups threatening the citizens of St. Louis; wonder if that's what Rep. Cori Bush means when she uses the slogan "St.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 7:01pm
Righties going to play the Philadelphia shooter thing to the max:
what a surprise {{NOT}}
HELLO, YES and also too: Fox does not make up crime coverage RATHER their local news reporting on TV is all that is left in many areas, and they pay for the best reporters. Hence people tune in to their news and tv's like in bank lines and dentist offices are also tuned to their stations.
More death for the 4th:
^ "shortly after 11 p.m. Monday"
^ "just after midnight" Sun./Monday
^ suburb of Minneapolis (where Daunte Wright was shot by Officer Kim Potter intending to grab her taser; Potter was released under supervision at the end of this April after serving 16 mos. of a 2 year sentence; Brooklyn Center is having a hard time finding police officers, SO WHERE THE SOCIAL WORKERS?)
^ Sunday night
we should be understanding, though, of Deyon Ross' young screwed-up life, he can't help it, he needs more social workers
(we pay for cops; a lot)
You can't control your kids so we have to cut out sfuff?
and again, different place:
Philly again:
Indiana police officer Heather Glenn and man killed as confrontation at hospital leads to gunfire, July 3
Police kill old white guy with lotsa guns cause he pointed one at them. Where's Ben Crump, why ain't he on the case?
