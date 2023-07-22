Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
College conundrum & other shiftsBy PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/22/2023 - 11:38am |
"How College Towns Are Decimating the GOP
Growing population in America’s highly educated enclaves has led to huge gains for the Democratic Party. And Republicans are scrambling for answers."
2 in 3 college counties grew more Democratic since 2000
Of those 171 [college towns], 38 have flipped from red to blue since the 2000 presidential election. Just seven flipped the other way, from blue to red, and typically by smaller margins. Democrats grew their percentage point margins in 117 counties, while 54 counties grew redder. By raw votes, the difference was just as stark: The counties that grew bluer increased their margins by an average of 16,253, while Republicans increased their margins by an average of 4,063.
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2023/07/21/gop-college-towns-0010...
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 10:33pm
Lots of Reds care about healthcare - at least their own, sometimes others'.
Yes, from 0 to 9 months there's eventually a baby. A freakout that a woman self-aborted 6 1/2 months in is pretty sick. I've tried to take it the other direction - "what if 98% are chemical (pill) abortions by week 10?" (which is doable if you don't close abortion facilities for those who can't/shouldn't do it remote). No organs, neural channels... Not many takers.
And oddly, racists in 1970s complained that blacks didn't use contraception - now they complain they do?
"Neither party does enough for blacks". Well one spends a lot of time actively disenfranchising blacks, and are actively against any gun control where blacks are being killed in massive numbers. When a Dem ran on improving the black situation in 2016, activists pulled out a single sound bite tied to then-rampant criminal gangs and used that to say she was heavily racist, and when she campaigned for women's issues, woke activists trashed her because she was white hetero - not far enough on the identity chain, previous wave feminism.. Yes, much of the woke Dem thing about removing higher math so black scores look better is plain stupid. But the pandemic rebates prolly helped a lot of poorer black families (versus Obama resisting individual relief in 2009). Expanding Obamacare did proportionally help blacks more. Yes, George Floyd protests hurt blacks more. Etc.
"More public dialogue with community members during the pandemic". Well, when the Ted Nugents of the world wail about their rights to not wear masks and not self-diatance while millions are dying, and other public figures alike Trump are saying masks aren't needed anyway, and that maybe hydroxychloriquine will fix it, and wouldn't it be great to have something like bleach to quickly cleanse it all... It's hard to have that adult public debate. Even now people are arguing whether they should've waited on the vaccine (no), and exaggerating the number of PostVac cases and way downplaying vaccine successes. It used to be public health officials were treated with respect, but here they were attacked for political purposes.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/25/2023 - 10:24am
Book censorship - woke red herring (and fundraiser tool for the right) - not Fahrenheit 451, read at home like I did Playboy and Anarchist Cookbook *at 12 or 13*. And all the kids around me did too.
But that expresses a number of debates - if I don't embrace your wording, your point of view, I'm not censoring you, I'm not committing microagression - I'm just being me, in however my right to free speech moves. Lots of people have upset me with their speech, made me feel uncomfortable, volume, content, argumentation and duration, sometimes their unwillingness to speak. I've learned to argue back, or not care, or go around them, or just unwillingly STFU. Pick your battles
On Twitter, everyone thinks they're a warrior but there are 10s of million books on a million topics. Not all can be right, not all acceptable, not all healthy, not all even literate. I know people who grew up under Communism, had to sneak through books and albums. As long as we can buy these or easily download, we're not being hurt. Maybe we should make books seem more verboten, so kids would sneak into closets with flashlights to read, rather than the easy conversational junk on mobile phones
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/25/2023 - 11:03am