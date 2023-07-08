"How College Towns Are Decimating the GOP

Growing population in America’s highly educated enclaves has led to huge gains for the Democratic Party. And Republicans are scrambling for answers."

2 in 3 college counties grew more Democratic since 2000

Of those 171 [college towns], 38 have flipped from red to blue since the 2000 presidential election. Just seven flipped the other way, from blue to red, and typically by smaller margins. Democrats grew their percentage point margins in 117 counties, while 54 counties grew redder. By raw votes, the difference was just as stark: The counties that grew bluer increased their margins by an average of 16,253, while Republicans increased their margins by an average of 4,063.

https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2023/07/21/gop-college-towns-0010...