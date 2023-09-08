Let's face it America, we love a good or a bad spectacle, amirite? It is the only thing that can explain how we ended up with Trump.

The Society of the Spectacle is my go to work for figuring out the Trump era. Our backward tumble towards intellectual darkness is happening at lightening speed, and it is a little bit scary. But the Spectacle itself is a shining beacon to individuals craving a modicum of agency over their own lives.

Rather than getting into another argument about who is progressive and who is neo-liberal, it's time to put aside the games we play with each other, which is merely a part of what the Spectacle demands. We comply because we distrust each other. And that doubt in each other leaves us as a society much easier to control. Our growing distrust in each other, in our civic institutions, is the darkness enveloping our national discourse.

I was reading some accounts of the Gianforte celebration last night, where his supporters were harassing reporters, calling them snowflakes, generally giving Montana conservatives a bad name. I have real questions about how we allow ourselves to become so driven by the utter rejection of normality and basic respect for each other has all but disappeared from our daily interactions. But this kind of behavior also get's people noticed their small communities, often like Gianforte pummeling a reporter, they are cheered for it, and as they become the spectacle and it pays off they crave more of it. Being infamous is now a goal and no longer should it be avoided.

To defeat the spectacle, we must actively reject the Spectacle and convince others to dismiss the Spectacle with us. The Spectacle needs us to keep fighting each other, and to continue to reject norms that govern democratic societies and so far all sides are complying.

I honestly don't know how to get people to stop fighting with each other, not here, and not at local party meetings, I honestly see this as a larger problem for the 2018 election. Our inability to suck up the loss in 2016, to honestly assess that loss, (everyone did make mistakes.. hello... it's true, Hill's campaign, Bernie, lies, propaganda, voters, etc) and moving forward continues to hound Democrats. While we bludgeon each other, our losses multiply. We cannot continue to stand apart.

I honestly implore people to read Debord's work, I am not a Situationalist, but I believe this particular work, which is linked above adequately describes our current cultural dilemma. Maybe others have ideas on how we defeat the spectacle.