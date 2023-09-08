Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[Trump/GOP/SC post-indictments]By PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 2:27pm |
WOW!— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 5, 2023
After Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!" Jack Smith filed a Motion for Protective Order.
Smith is claiming that the prosecution can not safely turn over all the requested discovery evidence until they know that Trump can't make… pic.twitter.com/UswXt8h4Oi
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/05/2023 - 10:01am
When Trump violates the protection order, it would be good to lock him up for a night or two. Both because he will have earned it, but moreso to get MAGA-land used to the idea of Trump locked up, as they're going to have to get used to it. https://t.co/ZLyom73oBR— Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) August 5, 2023
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 2:23am
How weird is Cannon"s move? Analysis
https://adamunikowsky.substack.com/p/it-begins
For dissection of Judge Cannon's "intensely weird" order yesterday striking sealed govt filings explaining its unopposed motion for a hearing about Nauta's atty's potential conflicts, see @AdamUnikowsky 's substack post: https://t.co/mPfzNYGe5z pic.twitter.com/vAwJtc5Yl8— Roger Parloff (@rparloff) August 8, 2023
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/08/2023 - 10:01pm
Whoa:— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 9, 2023
Secret Memo Laid Out Strategy for Trump to Overturn Biden’s Win https://t.co/jsjhFKwqp7
I know PP put some stuff about Kenneth Chesebro on his other thread, but this story also deserves to be recorded on this thread.
Re:
...But a copy obtained by The New York Times shows for the first time...
I wonder which one of these 'awful' reporters (according to Marcy Wheeler types) obtained it by virtue of their connections: By Maggie Haberman, Charlie Savage and Luke Broadwater
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 12:16am
I guess you'll ignore the crappy interference work Maggie's doing by lumping in Charlie Savage, who's in a different category and style of work.Again, look who Maggie's mother is, and consider how she frequently spins and alters reality in ways that must make her mother's clients quite happy. It's like having their own apinmeiater at NYT even somehow with NYT's acceptance. Trump shot someone on Main Street and watched them die? "There was a policy disagreement on Main Street today, experts say it will take some time to sort it out,"by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 11:55am
How big is fake news?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 2:32pm
Fishing in GA - Jan 2?
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1689657632141852672.html
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 5:40pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 6:06pm
Projection
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/12/2023 - 3:21am