[CRIME News] Shocking daylight robbery caught on video in BucktownBy artappraiser on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 10:41pm |
@ CWB Chicago, Sept. 25 (video at link]
[....] Robberies have skyrocketed in the police district that serves Bucktown this year. They’re up 53% compared to 2022 and up 96% compared to 2019. That’s as of last Sunday, the most recent data available from the Chicago Police Department.
The robbery occurred in the 32nd Ward, which is represented by Ald. Scott Waguespack.
In a recent community meeting, Waguespack seemed unimpressed with Mayor Brandon Johnson’s awareness of the neighborhood’s robbery problem.
“I don’t think he understood the extent of the crimes taking place over the summer,” Waguespack said, according to Block Club Chicago. Johnson “has no comprehension of what’s happening here. He had no comprehension and he had no answers.”[....]
BTW, if you watch the video, you''ll see two young Black predators ambush a young White guy walking while eating a pizza slice to go, so the reaction might be more than usual.
(Previous Crime News thread here in 2 pages, covering 8/2 thru 9/25)
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 10:45pm
different Dallas shooting; dead is a 19-yr. old woman
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 10:56pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 11:08pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 11:18pm
oh my goodness, will wonders never cease?
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 11:34pm
'Jamaica" is a neighborhood in Queens, NY:
sound on:
Greenwich Village in Manhattan
has been a big deal story in local news as drugs were found hidden in a certifled day care center as 911 hand to handle several little kids o'd'ing there and one died
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 12:06am
why quit, just keep trying
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 12:14am
Newbie Jack City
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 4:47am
sound on:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 4:45pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 4:50pm
MAJOR LOOTING & RIOTING IN PHILLY
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/27/2023 - 12:59am
^ No doubt the language of the unheard, tragically crying out for Lululemon and Apple products, sticking to 'the man', jumping up and down with glee? Oh to be in the workers' paradise of Venezuela, where titanium cell phone cases rain from the heavens and all the street hos wear Lululemon?
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/27/2023 - 1:13am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 2:58am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 3:02am
I wonder if the 'community' that's supportive of looting 'the man' likes what they have wrought: no shopping after dark and fewer hours for employees
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 3:11am
If they can convict hundreds of Jan6 protesters, they can do same with looters.
"I was just filming" doesn't quite cut it.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12566281/Thatll-wipe-smile-face...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 3:19am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 3:14am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 3:17am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 3:21am
^ who needs police, why couldn't social workers handle these grenade threat calls?
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 3:34am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 4:04am
Watch the owner of the car returning to his house at lower left
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 4:34am
.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 4:52am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 5:02am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 3:59pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 7:29pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 7:33pm
Rotterdam, Holland (don't usually do foreign news here but this one good for the compare/contrast):
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 7:36pm
yes they have a picture and yes he's Black
lest you start thinking he's basically an innocent who just made a mistake and doesn't have a 'juvie' attitude, read the last paragraph
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 7:44pm
just happened yesterday; they used a SWAT team and a robot as well as the dog:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 8:16pm
You couldn't make up some of the things going on in D.C. and have it believed:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 8:53pm
Three South Carolina teens arrested for killing three schoolmates over ‘stupid’ years-long feud
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 9:21pm
^ But let's continue to prioritize getting all weepy over things like an innocent Black teen incorrectly handcuffed for a few minutes at a Target and his cellphone screen gets cracked?
Um, I know what I would do if I were the parent of a young Black male:
time to CHANGE 'THE TALK'!!!
POLICE ARE NOT YOUR REAL ENEMY! FACT!
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 9:33pm
(all found retweeted by Peter Moskos)
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 11:04pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 10:35pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 10:39pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 10:47pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 11:13pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 11:14pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 11:18pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/29/2023 - 12:07am