WOW!



After Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!" Jack Smith filed a Motion for Protective Order.



Smith is claiming that the prosecution can not safely turn over all the requested discovery evidence until they know that Trump can't make… pic.twitter.com/UswXt8h4Oi — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 5, 2023



by artappraiser on Sat, 08/05/2023 - 10:01am

When Trump violates the protection order, it would be good to lock him up for a night or two. Both because he will have earned it, but moreso to get MAGA-land used to the idea of Trump locked up, as they're going to have to get used to it. https://t.co/ZLyom73oBR — Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) August 5, 2023



by artappraiser on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 2:23am

How weird is Cannon"s move? Analysis

https://adamunikowsky.substack.com/p/it-begins

For dissection of Judge Cannon's "intensely weird" order yesterday striking sealed govt filings explaining its unopposed motion for a hearing about Nauta's atty's potential conflicts, see @AdamUnikowsky 's substack post: https://t.co/mPfzNYGe5z pic.twitter.com/vAwJtc5Yl8 — Roger Parloff (@rparloff) August 8, 2023



by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/08/2023 - 10:01pm

Whoa:



Secret Memo Laid Out Strategy for Trump to Overturn Biden’s Win https://t.co/jsjhFKwqp7 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 9, 2023

I know PP put some stuff about Kenneth Chesebro on his other thread, but this story also deserves to be recorded on this thread.

Re:

...But a copy obtained by The New York Times shows for the first time...

I wonder which one of these 'awful' reporters (according to Marcy Wheeler types) obtained it by virtue of their connections: By Maggie Haberman , Charlie Savage and Luke Broadwater



by artappraiser on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 12:16am

I guess you'll ignore the crappy interference work Maggie's doing by lumping in Charlie Savage, who's in a different category and style of work.Again, look who Maggie's mother is, and consider how she frequently spins and alters reality in ways that must make her mother's clients quite happy. It's like having their own apinmeiater at NYT even somehow with NYT's acceptance. Trump shot someone on Main Street and watched them die? "There was a policy disagreement on Main Street today, experts say it will take some time to sort it out,"