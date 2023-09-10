Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
A New Approach for People With Severe Mental IllnessBy artappraiser on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 3:46am |
California will begin a program next week that allows courts to require people to enter treatment for certain psychotic disorders, like schizophrenia.
By Shawn Hubler @NYTimes.com, Sept. 29
[....] Roughly a third of the nation’s homeless population is in California, and a substantial proportion suffers from schizophrenia or other serious psychotic disorders. Getting them treatment and medication, the authorities have long maintained, would make a significant dent in the state’s homelessness crisis.
But some of them resist care, and laws have been on the books for decades that make it difficult to force people into treatment, because of past abuses in state mental health institutions and coercion of mentally ill people.
Now, the state is trying a course correction, and one of the most closely watched measures will start next week.
A new program known as CARE Court — the acronym stands for Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment — will give relatives, health care providers and homeless outreach workers standing to ask state courts to compel certain people with severe mental illness to accept treatment, to be provided by county government. The measure will apply only to untreated people who have diagnoses of schizophrenia or certain other psychotic disorders.
The approach is aimed at adults who resist care and often end up in crisis, cycling through emergency rooms, jail cells or homeless shelters. It authorizes judges to order evaluations and, if necessary, to order up to two years of treatment by a team that can also prescribe medication and help the patient find housing. If a person refuses to enter treatment voluntarily, the court can order them hospitalized or refer them to conservatorship, in which a conservator would be appointed who could make medical and financial decisions for them [....]
