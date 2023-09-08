Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[Trump/GOP/SC post-indictments]By PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 2:27pm |
WOW!— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 5, 2023
After Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!" Jack Smith filed a Motion for Protective Order.
Smith is claiming that the prosecution can not safely turn over all the requested discovery evidence until they know that Trump can't make… pic.twitter.com/UswXt8h4Oi
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/05/2023 - 10:01am
When Trump violates the protection order, it would be good to lock him up for a night or two. Both because he will have earned it, but moreso to get MAGA-land used to the idea of Trump locked up, as they're going to have to get used to it. https://t.co/ZLyom73oBR— Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) August 5, 2023
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 2:23am
How weird is Cannon"s move? Analysis
https://adamunikowsky.substack.com/p/it-begins
For dissection of Judge Cannon's "intensely weird" order yesterday striking sealed govt filings explaining its unopposed motion for a hearing about Nauta's atty's potential conflicts, see @AdamUnikowsky 's substack post: https://t.co/mPfzNYGe5z pic.twitter.com/vAwJtc5Yl8— Roger Parloff (@rparloff) August 8, 2023
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/08/2023 - 10:01pm
Whoa:— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 9, 2023
Secret Memo Laid Out Strategy for Trump to Overturn Biden’s Win https://t.co/jsjhFKwqp7
I know PP put some stuff about Kenneth Chesebro on his other thread, but this story also deserves to be recorded on this thread.
Re:
...But a copy obtained by The New York Times shows for the first time...
I wonder which one of these 'awful' reporters (according to Marcy Wheeler types) obtained it by virtue of their connections: By Maggie Haberman, Charlie Savage and Luke Broadwater
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 12:16am
I guess you'll ignore the crappy interference work Maggie's doing by lumping in Charlie Savage, who's in a different category and style of work.Again, look who Maggie's mother is, and consider how she frequently spins and alters reality in ways that must make her mother's clients quite happy. It's like having their own apinmeiater at NYT even somehow with NYT's acceptance. Trump shot someone on Main Street and watched them die? "There was a policy disagreement on Main Street today, experts say it will take some time to sort it out,"by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 11:55am
How big is fake news?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 2:32pm
Fishing in GA - Jan 2?
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1689657632141852672.html
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 5:40pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 6:06pm
Projection
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/12/2023 - 3:21am
Contrast CNN’s acknowledgment that Kerik was convicted for fraud with NYT’s focus, instead, on his background as a cop.
The word “fraud” shows up seven times in the NYT story, because of its centrality to the charges against Trump. Never once does it mention Kerik’s past fraud.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/12/2023 - 3:26pm
Huffpost prolly thinks this is an anti-Trump piece, but but they repeat his words and framing so much, and it could be from his PR team (which might be just him). I do believe that subliminally repetition takes its toll, but even if thought to be "disproving" things, it is reinforcing them in our psyches somehow as a kernel of doubt.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-reporter-question-georgia-election-...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 5:51am
NYTimes all-column headline Trump Indicted in Georgia
Prosecutors Accuse Trump of ‘Criminal Enterprise’ to Overturn Election
A grand jury indicted the former president and 18 allies, including Rudolph W. Giuliani and Mark Meadows, with multiple crimes related to a conspiracy to subvert the will of voters.
Link goes to NYTimes live on story, updated 12 minutes ago
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 1:40am
ditto WaPo: Trump indicted in Georgia election probe
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 1:50am
Who Has Been Charged in the Election Inquiry in Georgia
By The New York Times Aug. 14, 2023
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 2:06am
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 3:22am
Georgia's Republican governor responding to Donald Trump's post on Truth Social:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 1:53pm
Rick Wilson reminder:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 2:09pm
Florida's got Mar-a-Lago - who needs Capone?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12410199/amp/Al-Capone-Miami-be...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 5:52pm
Hillary's emails vs Don's Twitter DMs
State Dept scheduling vs plans to attack Iran
Both sides do it
Etc tu, Elon? Not *just* the crime, *also* the coverup?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 2:13am
So Rudy knew of Trump's plans to claim fraud if he lost back in *2019*!!!
And no one's denying any of this - they just say it's ok, legal, ignoring the hundreds who've been convicted on this stuff already
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 1:20pm
Roger's turn in the barrel?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 8:16pm
Threatening judge (denied he'd done this under oath, blamed it on his underlings), probably covered under Trump's pardon :-(
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/17/2023 - 1:33am
Perloff lies and damn lirs
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/17/2023 - 2:08pm
Welfare check:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/18/2023 - 1:53am
I think it's "wellness check", no?
Anyway, I not significantly different, remains on autopilot.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/18/2023 - 7:08am
hah, yeah I meant wellness, don't know where that came from
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/18/2023 - 10:19am
All those fake billions, he may need a welfare check soon if "the people" have had enough
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/18/2023 - 1:00pm
Good point and makes me think of how he is rarely called a "billionaire" anymore, he's lost that powerful tycoon persona he once had (fake tho it was, he definitely once had it). Usually now referred to as an "ex-president' and other descriptive names depending on one's opinion of him. "Embattled" is certainly used a lot by folks trying to be objective. I would think this would not please a narcissist.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/19/2023 - 3:26pm
FWIW apparently Erik still believes
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/19/2023 - 4:08pm
It is rather strange - all that drama for what?
He certainly made his mark, performance of a lifetime.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 3:57am
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 11:39pm
Challenging him to see if he can shut the fuck up.
If not, he pays the meter.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/22/2023 - 2:12am
Justice delayed can be justice denied
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/22/2023 - 4:46am
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/22/2023 - 8:16pm
Related: "Woodward" trending on Twitter
https://twitter.com/search?q=Woodward&src=trend_click&vertical=trends
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/22/2023 - 9:15pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/23/2023 - 12:34pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/23/2023 - 7:41pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/24/2023 - 8:04pm
"Anything you can do, I can do better" - Bitter Moon
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/25/2023 - 10:36am
Lincoln Project naughty (a reminder that they are, after all, former GOP political operatives):
.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/24/2023 - 9:08pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/25/2023 - 5:50pm
For the record:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 1:53pm
Bull fucking shit no - we do not have to assume the lying cheating criminal motherfucker is "innocent" - the *court/ has to assume the thieving scamming motherfucker is innocent. Huge difference - we're allowed to use our eyes and ears and common sense, plus read various investigative reporting, idiot.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 6:58pm
from ABC News, 2 hrs. ago, Former Proud Boys leaders Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl sentenced for Jan. 6 sedition
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 6:58pm
Rick Wilson:
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 2:47am
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 2:22am
new on Rudy by Dan Friedman & David Corn:
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 6:22pm
There is of course lots of chatter among the 'identitarans' that white people don't get punished like people of color do.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 6:11pm
Wasn't kidding with my last line. Here's a Trumpie doing it, but lefties are doing it, too. Trump was often actually at that 'sweet' spot where rightie extremists and leftie extremists meet:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 6:43pm
I laughed, yes I did:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/06/2023 - 11:34pm
It's that irresistible intellectual capacity that attracts wimmin like sharks to chum.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 12:16am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/16/2023 - 5:11pm
Cynical of him but a reminder that he was a boss at Vox for quite some time:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/18/2023 - 11:03pm
Well CNN's head crowed about the 2016 clusterfuck promoting Trump every day that gave him a cool billion. Money r@wks.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 11:34am
Just win - river deep, BS high
https://digbysblog.net/2023/09/19/how-they-do-it/
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 7:34am
Inherent difference: GOP main 'policy' is not to have so much goverment policy! As in Ronnie's popular joke about "I'm from the goverment and I'm here to help." This much virtually all voters get! They don't want their taxes to go to paying someone to write a 600-page policy paper and judge it likely that any 'policy' that needs one will also be a big expensive fail. I'm actually inclined to agree since I moved to NYC and saw the waste, grift and corruption of big and expensive long-term government bureaucracy. Only "FDR liberals' are pro this kind of stuff and they are also the ones that have branded the Dem party that way in most minds. If you're gonna have a big, expensive government, best to have an Independent type like Bloomberg riding herd on it so that is efficient.
This is why swings might chose Trump over Kamala Harris. She is branded as an FDR-liberal type, unfairly or not. Joe not so much, though to my mind he hasn't done enough 'Sister Souljah' moments as president to remind that he's not one to support 600-page policy papers on medical coverage for trans people and that his life record as a politician is 'support Joe Sixpack, don't hinder him with big gummint by elites." I am sympathetic, 1980's DLC all the way.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/21/2023 - 3:34pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/22/2023 - 9:16am
Meidas Touch doing 'what's good for the goose is good for the gander'
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 8:28pm
Or ginning up an insanity defense.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 4:18am
(Peter Moskos retweeted)
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 11:15pm
Mary Trump:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 2:11pm
gift article, NYTimes' "Judge Rules Trump Committed Fraud, Stripping Control of Key Properties"
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 7:10pm
Michael Cohen:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 7:49pm
hashtag currently trending on Twitter: #TrumpIsAFraud
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 7:52pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 4:26am
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 4:29am
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 4:45am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 10:23am
video including the judge
also important to note (especially because he's been verbally attacking the judge)
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 4:54pm
Leonard Leo in the barrel? #Sad
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 7:44pm
Finally: a STFU
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 2:37am
Weisselberg paid $2m not to testify
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1712233460817883230.html
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 4:22am
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/18/2023 - 4:20pm
The 3 critical Midwest swing states that switched to Trump by a total of 70k votes ( This jerkoff had a following of 51k - how much their retweeting got blacks to stay home - including swing states - probably wasn't part of the trial (it's illegal whatever the actual outcome), but it wasn't benign.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/19/2023 - 10:29am
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/19/2023 - 11:30am
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/21/2023 - 10:48pm
Uh, this was Georgia charges - RICO, voting machines, fraud, et al. She still faces federal charges. Still, people should expect a high profile witess will be more useful than one of the crowd, and sentence lengths have also varied considerably based on part played in violence and/or planning.
But some will want to play the "everything's unfair!" card, and so it is - welcome to fickle justice.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 6:11am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/20/2023 - 5:19am
^ no doubt she knows that look
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/20/2023 - 3:10pm
seems like they're falling like trees!
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/20/2023 - 3:15pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/21/2023 - 7:45pm
Yeah, IANAL but don't expect her objections to go far.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/21/2023 - 8:48pm