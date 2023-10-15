Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Horrific reports of rape, sexual violence persist as Sudan war goes on: UN humanitarian chiefBy artappraiser on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 11:31pm |
- Fighting has killed up to 9,000 and forced millions of people out of their homes, either to safer areas inside Sudan or in neighboring countries, says UN humanitarian chief
- The war has displaced more than 4.5 million people were displaced inside Sudan, while over 1.2 million others sought refuge in neighboring countries
CAIRO: Six months of war between Sudan’s military and a powerful paramilitary group has killed up to 9,000 people and created “one of the worst humanitarian nightmares in recent history,” the United Nations humanitarian chief said Sunday.
Sudan has been engulfed in chaos since mid-April, when simmering tensions between military chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan and the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, exploded into open warfare.
“For six months, civilians ... have known no respite from bloodshed and terror,” UN Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths said in a statement marking the six-month anniversary of the war. “Horrific reports of rape and sexual violence continue to emerge.” [....]
And just today someone was telling me about the "right of return" for displaced persons, as if life's remotely fair. I'm also tres of seeing the Gaza attack compared to the Holocaust, as if the sheer magnitudes of difference don't matter t'all.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/17/2023 - 2:42pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 1:14pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 1:48pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 7:11pm
^ The U.N. brings up the word SLAVERY and still they mostly get *crickets* in response. Sometimes it seems like Israel is by far the most popular villain and no matter what others do, they cannot be dethroned.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 7:17pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/04/2023 - 5:11am