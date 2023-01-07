Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[Religion & Politics in America] falling faith, rising intrigue
By PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/30/2023 - 1:13am
https://www.statista.com › statistics
Church attendance of Americans 2022
Jun 2, 2023 — According to a 2022 survey, 31 percent of Americans never attend church or synagogue, compared to 20 percent of Americans who attend every week.
4 days ago — Eighty-one percent of U.S. adults say they believe in God, down six percentage points from 2017 and the lowest in Gallup's trend. June 26, 2023
https://research.lifeway.com › rever...
Jun 15, 2023 — Using this standard, 27% of Americans qualify as regular churchgoers, according to the 2022 General Social Survey (GSS). An increasing percentage of Americans ...
https://cbsaustin.com › nation-world
2 days ago — In 2020, 47% of Americans said they belonged to a church, synagogue or mosque, down from 50% in 2018 and 70% in 1999. And the percentage of Americans who do not ...
https://fox28savannah.com › churc...
2 days ago — A survey conducted last month and released this week shows 31% of Americans attended a church, synagogue, mosque or temple in the past seven days.
https://gizmodo.com › church-servi...
Jun 18, 2023 — According to Pew Research, about 63 percent of Americans currently identify as Christian; another seven percent, meanwhile, say they are affiliated
Comments
Made up gay case hits SC
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/30/2023 - 1:14am
TX Evangelical lawyer/group behind SC & prior Presidential activism
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/30/2023 - 1:23am
In part, Omar Wasow is tryIng to show how it's not about PRACTICING a religion! Whether they ever go to a church, or even have aetheist beliefs doesn't really matter.It's whether they like "Christian" values as principles of a country/civilization. However they define those. Especially note his last comment.
So a decline in religious practice and even an increase in atheism doesn't really say much about how politics will proceed. It doesn't mean that they hate Christianity as an inherited culture, etc.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/30/2023 - 7:46pm
I don't kthink that they "hate" Christian culture, but I would likely conclude that the fundamentalist fervor across America is lessening somewhat (and back in the day, church attendance was a good measure of how serious you were - I doubt phoning it in means the same now), at the same time some of these Falwell 2.0 are succeeding with more conspiratorial impact (yes, beyond legal lobbying). So it's similar to other issues where public interest is moving one way, and these radical fundie groups are moving the courts & legislation the opposite.
Don't get me wrong - I also have debates whether the loss of religiosity will make us all more selfish and unreasonable societally, even tho I'm something like a Christian ethics atheist - "do unto others", "as you do to the least of my followers you do to me", "what have ye to gain the world and lose your soul"... which is all pretty much the nice type of socialism/communitarian & ethical behavior. If replaced by nothing, we lose much of the Protestant-driven Enlightenment (with Catholic reforms for sure). Non-enlightened Christianity is about the same as non-enlightened atheism. The idea of Christian work ethic/pull yourself up by your own bootstraps is for better or worse a major component of our success, sometimes forgotten behind the more secular "land of opportunity", "opportunity to succeed" Horatio Alger bit (boy did I get a load of that as a kid, even tho I managed to avoid reading any of it as well as Bomba the Jungle Boy). Unfortunately "charity begins at home" is largely forgotten when shitting on our own have-nots while doing missionary work and charity abroad. One can't be properly christian while hating humanity or large portions thereof, however it's presented.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/01/2023 - 7:42am
Bout time. They really did get away with it for so long by delivering block votes (the faithful vote like the rebbe tells them to, and the rebbe tells everyone, most of whom are kept basically illiterate, to vote for whoever promises to let them keep doing whatever they want)
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/01/2023 - 1:29am
The bent on freebies is kind of a religion of its own.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/01/2023 - 7:44am
see now that one can access the article free from the NYT paywall by using this link
https://dnyuz.com/2023/06/28/the-christian-pop-star-bringing-latino-evangelicals-to-the-pews/
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/02/2023 - 3:12am
A bit hagiographic - a recent Spanish article credited him with 10m worldwide, not 27m (maybe he sold some in churches, but millions? The Latin market is plagued with exaggerated claims, but Selena Gomez sold 850k and 250k her last records, so not easy.
All 6 of his "Grammys" are Latin Christian Grammies, a distinctly tinier segment than most Grammys.
Meanwhile Christian affiliation and Catholicism are decreasing in the Latin community much like white communities.
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2023/04/13/what-religion-do-us...
Also the Obama reference was weird - Witt gave up politics just before a "Yes we can" candidate launched a multiracial grassroots campaign in Feb 2007 that had heavy Hispanic outreach and social media saturation finally in the Spanish language? (Which made Hillary look bad, btw)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/02/2023 - 4:19am
why are you focusing on him? I see stuff like this
There's an open window right now, but if the Dem party gets more of a rep. as the anti-religion party and GOP does things right, you'll see Latino vote go more GOP than it already does
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/02/2023 - 4:51am
First, the article was primarily about him, sorry.
Second, it's a shrinking religious pie - likely the Dems have a much larger secular audience to chase down, not that being anti-religious is good politics, or tolerant and inclusive, as they sometimes claim to be.
But their reference to Obama is also alarming - he was doing active outreach, and I'd guess his campaign treated Hispanics with good respect - if that attention leaves Witt and I assume others feeling politics is futile, how do future Dems make inroads?
Also Witt was talking about Cornyn & the immigration issue and how it made him sick - 10 years later Trump's actively locking up immigrants in cages at the border, yet gaining traction with Texas Hispanics (though more up north, Dallas etc al, less near the border). So what strategy should Dems use? Not wishful thinking, with weird current facts and trends?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/02/2023 - 5:23am
Irreality rules
Why can't Americans read simple stats?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 11:57am
Thread:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 7:37pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/29/2023 - 1:18am
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 9:46am
Still, I hate it when they publish percents and don't give an indication of absolute numbersm 10? 1000?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 12:27am
Influence of "western" culture?
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/24/2023 - 5:47am