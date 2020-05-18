Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
What a quote: “We needed our Thrasher’s. We know an employee at the Wawa who just died of this. So it hits close to home. But we needed this break today.” https://t.co/EsMytrpLQv— Amanda Kolson Hurley (@amandakhurley) May 18, 2020
Here’s a question: Are black people ever allowed to be afraid? White people and police officers have been able to rely on the words, “I feared for my life” to justify shooting unarmed people. At the very least, black people should be afforded that justification for not immediately cooperating with authorities. In Midland, Texas, a video capturing the arrest of a black man by gun-wielding police officers for failing to stop at a stop sign as his grandmother steps in poses that same question.
“Because the majority of the crowd were black & the deputies/police were white, we have to face the issues,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said on Twitter in response to attendees’ complaints that arrests were racially motivated. “I don’t accept the accusations that we’re racists, or that our actions Saturday were racially motivated. It’s not true, and it’s not a fair conclusion from the video.”
The video shows large swaths of people standing close together on the streets, many of them without face masks. Even though the event violated guidelines from Florida’s Department of Health, which has advised against gatherings of more than 250 people, police didn’t get involved until night fell
Joe Biden has hired Karine Jean-Pierre, a veteran African American political strategist, as a senior adviser to his presidential campaign as the presumptive Democratic nominee pivots to the general election campaign.
Jean-Pierre will advise on strategy, communications and engaging with key communities, including African Americans, women and progressives.
no paywall, part of free coronavirus coverage
I wrote a new piece about the Patchwork Pandemic--not one crisis but many interconnected ones playing out in very different ways across the country, making things harder to predict, control, or come to terms with. The piece has three parts. 1/ https://t.co/n33jpJkNp7— Ed Yong (@edyong209) May 20, 2020
Cc @Popehat and @jbarro https://t.co/CPrAvcjn1s— Women For Popehat § 230 Publishers (@Women4Popehat) May 20, 2020
Asian American eligible voters fastest-growing group in the US. https://t.co/MLLR3aRZLa— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) May 20, 2020
Judge allows fraud suit against Trump, family and company to proceed https://t.co/fgPNAXQybQ— J. W. (@wolfjon4) May 19, 2020
One of the things I love about my job is that I learn so many new things with every story. That was particularly true in my reporting for this story about #covid19 clusters and susperspreading events. Read it here and/or bear with me for a thread... https://t.co/jLG8IUPga5— Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) May 19, 2020
“Lots of Americans ... want to live in a country that doesn’t insist you have to live like the elites. They want to stop being considered losers for not wanting to shape their life around building a resume.” Read the whole thing https://t.co/JSXJmAnJel— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 18, 2020
Moderna stated that the antibody levels seen were on a par with — or greater than, in the case of the 100-microgram dose — those seen in people who have recovered from Covid-19 infection.
.... studies have shown antibody levels among people who have recovered from the illness vary enormously; the range that may be influenced by the severity of a person’s disease. John “Jack” Rose, a vaccine researcher from Yale University, pointed STAT to a study from China that showed that, among 175 recovered Covid-19 patients studied, 10 had no detectable neutralizing antibodies. Recovered patients at the other end of the spectrum had really high antibody levels.
#SocialJustice ◇ Warren Wants CEOs Held Criminally Liable for Bailout Violations - Bloomberg https://t.co/ruO2oQQQyC— Bill Saur (@wfsbooklover) May 19, 2020
By Floyd Abrams & John Langford, May 19. Abrams is a visiting lecturer at Yale Law School and author of “The Soul of the First Amendment.”.Langford is counsel at Protect Democracy.
This @nytimes opinion piece explores the right of individuals to protest lockdown. Legal analysis of the anti-lockdown protests supports there being protected by the First Amendment, at odds with some states' measures to ban gatherings. https://t.co/6S6ddETLbS
The other photo from the article, and a couple excerpts
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 7:46pm
Meanwhile, in Germany:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 7:49pm
Germany Is Reopening. And Learning a Tough Lesson.
The way out of a lockdown is much harder than the way in
Op-ed by Anna Sauerbrey @ NYTimes.com, May 18
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 12:11am
Yesterday, from Alpharetta, Georgia:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 8:58pm
Nate Silver:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 10:44pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 11:47pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 3:44pm
Might as well hump each other on the beach. Pretty impressed, hands washed but facemasks off - so you'll just get infected from breathing, not touching. Kinda like wearing a condom on your foot during sex - the effort's commendable, the execution needs work.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 4:55pm
Yeah they just don't get "it" > no wonder viruses go after our species, too many too dumb to figure out how they do their thing?
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 5:14pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 5:15pm
I know it looks difficult, but it's really not that tough.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 5:35pm
The UK's upper class will stay protected, thank you very much:
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 6:33pm
Found retweeted by urban planner Richard Florida:
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 6:37pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 7:00pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 10:36pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/20/2020 - 1:20pm
Something's fishy in Denmark.
The Thane of Fife has lost his wife.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/20/2020 - 1:24pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/20/2020 - 6:23pm
Georgia church infections despite 6 ft. distancing:
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/20/2020 - 8:44pm