Very ominous. They were near capacity a couple days ago. I heard one Houston hospital honcho on NPR spin this back then like this: they always keep them near capacity and aren't worried because they are a huge sophisticated system and can switch regular rooms to ICU's on a dime. But now until there's an explanation, maybe practice using the word "death panels"?
Crazy: Houston hospital ICU data now deleted & withheld.— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) June 28, 2020
Texas Medical Center previously released ongoing reports detailing ICU admission numbers throughout the pandemic. No longer - all ICU capacity data now gone. Silence on any explanation. #COVID19 https://t.co/SLooIlqX1d
Note this is in the Business Section
In which the New York Times attacks the editor of the Washington Post for adhering to high standards https://t.co/1YaYfoXfT1— Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) June 29, 2020
From pandering to Putin to abusing allies and ignoring his own advisers, Trump's phone calls alarm US officials
By Carl Bernstein @ CNN.com, June 29. RELATED VIDEO appearance with elaboration including details of calls at link
The GOP says it will abide by the order "If it is still in place."
I did not know Fox Soul was a thing.
The streaming network had to be reminded that Farrakhan called Jewish people "termites"
The.broadcast was scheduled for July 4th.
The differences between Baby Boomers and today’s young people are easy enough to see. Younger generations now are far more diverse: White people made up four-fifths of the Baby Boom (defined as those born between 1946 and 1964), but represent only three-fifths of Millennials (born 1981 through 1996) and only a little more than half of Gen Z (tentatively defined as those born from 1997 through 2014).
JUST IN: Chief Justice John Roberts has sided with the liberal justices on the Supreme Court to block a controversial Louisiana abortion law that critics say would have closed nearly every clinic in the state https://t.co/PdH5uC29uA— CNN (@CNN) June 29, 2020
The author, Dr Wanjiru Njoya, is a senior lecturer in the Law School at Exeter University
Police shootings in the US don't support the “institutional racism” narrative. In the UK the hapless police are more likely to take flight from protesters than they are to throttle anyone to death, says Wanjiru Njoya— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) June 29, 2020
https://t.co/lJzMRQ0LwS
In the aftermath of George Floyd's murder, even museums face scrutiny
The presence of an Indigenous figure in the Roosevelt monument, and the museum itself, have a very personal meaning for Wendy Red Star, an artist and member of the Crow tribe. She created a project, "The 1880 Crow Peace Delegation," about a group of Crow chiefs who traveled to Washington, DC, that year to try to negotiate a peace treaty. In researching for the project, she found that the remains of one of those chiefs, Pretty Eagle, had been stolen from a burial site and later sold to the AMNH. The tribe was able to repatriate the remains in the 1990s.
At least 4 security officers were killed when gunmen attacked Pakistan’s stock exchange, officials said. A separatist group claimed responsibility. https://t.co/uKtEJ9m5W2— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 29, 2020
The Rolling Stones are threatening legal action against President Trump's campaign for using their music at his campaign rallies https://t.co/FTqiAAnvsS pic.twitter.com/XshAB8mZJk— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 28, 2020
In 1992, before a brilliant journalism career, @cjchivers was a Marine deployed to LA after the Rodney King verdict. Ever since, he’s been thinking abt what a country’s use of military force against its citizens means. Profound new essay in today’s @NYTmag https://t.co/uDLe7M4UPi— Jake Silverstein (@jakesilverstein) June 28, 2020
“Leave no blind spots…Contain illegal births and lower fertility”: Xinjiang police were ordered to root out parents with more than two children as part of a campaign to slash birth rates among China's Uighurs. https://t.co/nj1AvP4QhM— The Associated Press (@AP) June 29, 2020
Women exposed to high temperatures or air pollution are more likely to have premature, underweight or stillborn babies, a look at 32 million U.S. births found.
By Christopher Flavelle @ NYTimes.com, June 18
WASHINGTON — Pregnant women exposed to high temperatures or air pollution are more likely to have children who are premature, underweight or stillborn, and African-American mothers and babies are harmed at a much higher rate than the population at large, according to sweeping new research examining more than 32 million births in the United States.
Being burned alive, attacked by cats, seeing nails in a rotating head: many Covid patients experience delirium that can terrify them and slow their recovery https://t.co/yQhd8wicuL— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) June 29, 2020
Principal deputy director of the CDC basically said Monday that we got a real mess, it's a shitstorm:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 11:42pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 12:04am
from Wapo Coronavirus Updates
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 12:17am