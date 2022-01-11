Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
A powerful theory of why the far right is thriving across the globeBy artappraiser on Tue, 11/01/2022 - 8:53pm |
The Ezra Klein show @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 1.
[....] Pippa Norris is a political scientist at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, where she has taught for three decades. In that time, she’s written dozens of books on topics ranging from comparative political institutions to right-wing parties and the decline of religion. And in 2019 she and Ronald Inglehart published “Cultural Backlash: Trump, Brexit and Authoritarian Populism,” which gives the best explanation of the far right’s rise that I’ve read.
We discuss what Norris calls the “silent revolution in cultural values” that has occurred across advanced democracies in recent decades, why the best predictor of support for populist parties is the generation people were born into, why the “transgressive aesthetic” of leaders like Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro is so central to their appeal, how demographic and cultural “tipping points” have produced conservative backlashes across the globe, the difference between “demand-side” and “supply-side” theories of populist uprising, the role that economic anxiety and insecurity play in fueling right-wing backlashes, why delivering economic benefits might not be enough for mainstream leaders to stave off populist challenges and more. [....]
Comments
(A full transcript of the episode is available here.)
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/01/2022 - 8:54pm
Uff, not sure how to read all that.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/02/2022 - 1:40am
I did (anything to avoid a podcast! )
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/02/2022 - 2:42pm
Yglesias on meme:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/05/2022 - 3:41pm
(yes, I've put this on the right thread)
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/07/2022 - 9:06am
They aren't going to disappear:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/07/2022 - 9:11am
They may have more to win by losing
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/07/2022 - 9:28am
True, especially given the situation I read about elsewhere: that Lula's party is very minority and they are going to have to compromise every little thing away.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/07/2022 - 9:57am