Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Insurance giant halts sale of new home policies in California due to wildfiresBy artappraiser on Sat, 05/27/2023 - 11:04pm |
State Farm also cites inflation of construction costs in statement which comes after increasing wildfires in state
The insurance giant State Farm, America’s biggest car and home insurer by premium volume, will halt the sale of new home insurance policies in California, citing wildfire risk and inflation of construction costs.
Starting on Saturday, the company will not accept insurance applications for business and personal lines property and casualty insurance. The company will still accept auto insurance applicants.
“State Farm General Insurance Company made this decision due to historic increases in construction costs outpacing inflation, rapidly growing catastrophe exposure, and a challenging reinsurance market,” the company said in a statement. [....]
- Add new comment
- 111 reads
Comments
more detail:
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 11:33pm