Coming February 6, 2024 . . .
MURDER, POLITICS, AND THE END OF THE JAZZ AGE
by Michael Wolraich
Pre-order at Barnes & Noble / Amazon / Books-A-Million / Bookshop
|
Coming February 6, 2024 . . .
MURDER, POLITICS, AND THE END OF THE JAZZ AGE
by Michael Wolraich
Pre-order at Barnes & Noble / Amazon / Books-A-Million / Bookshop
The intra-Palestinian meeting in Moscow has precedent— Hanna Notte (@HannaNotte) February 29, 2024
Russia's hosted such meetings in the past, most recently Feb 2019
Russia has long lamented the US' "monopolization" of the peace process & tried to carve out a niche for itself: mediating among the disunited Palestinians/2
Controversial Brazil law curbing Indigenous rights comes into force https://t.co/pCoDg05irX— Gareth Harris (@garethharr) December 28, 2023
Location: U.S. Embassy and residential compounds
Events: Heavy gunfire is occuring around the area of the U.S. Embassy and residential compounds adjacent to the Trutier area of Tabarre. All Embassy personnel have been instructed to remain indoors and shelter-in-place until further notice. All others should avoid the area.
Actions to take:
- Avoid the area;
- Avoid demonstrations and any large gatherings of people;
- Do not attempt to drive through roadblocks; and
- If you encounter a roadblock, turn around and get to a safe area.
By The Editorial Board @ Bloomberg.com, December 8, 2023
A mass expulsion of Afghan migrants could destabilize the region and fuel radicalization. The West should pressure Islamabad to change course.
All eyes on #Chad right now
Chad has two internet trunks coming into the country: One from the Red Sea via Sudan; the other from Cameroon. Not possible for the totality of the country's internet network to be shut unless done centrally. A lot of rumors swirling; few facts. https://t.co/N6bDJZ2ixO
BREAKING: Three loss prevention employees in Macy’s across the street from Philadelphia City Hall stabbed, one of them has died from stab wounds, @PhillyPolice sources tell me. Police converged on the store as the three workers were rushed to Jefferson Hospital. pic.twitter.com/4U1eKycL4W
Former US Ambassador Arrested, Charged With Working As Secret Agent For Cuba https://t.co/LDwo4ZJI1K— HuffPost (@HuffPost) December 4, 2023
[Chapter I news is HERE, Oct. 7 til today]
You don’t get it.— George Deek (@GeorgeDeek) December 2, 2023
It’s not about an UNRWA teacher who held an Israeli kid hostage in his house.
It’s all about how for 75 years you have destroyed the future of generations of Palestinians, including my family.
My cousins in Arab countries are still not citizens - not even the… https://t.co/nv6anubGhc
Note 'Community Notes' attached to UNWRA's statement.
Imperialism for me but not for thee?
It's wild that Venezuela is now holding a vote on whether 2/3 of Guyana actually belongs to them! Analysts suggest that Modoru may want military action to pump up his sinking popularity.
Could we have a war in South America?!?
"The people who live in Essequibo are largely… pic.twitter.com/QvMEjkkgwy
The lack of a cohesive delegation has allowed attention-seeking lawmakers to act on their own.
McCarthy: “You have [Rep. Matt] Gaetz, who belongs in jail…”
Gaetz: “Tough words from a guy who sucker punches people in the back. The only assault I committed was against Kevin’s fragile ego.”https://t.co/LctPuz6Pcf
By Martinn Pengelly in Washington DC for TheGuardian.com, Nov. 30
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells Ryan Grim life in Congress ‘completely transformed’ after Democratic leader stepped down
"Both the AU and the intl community place more weight on whether elections are held than whether they are free and fair. Sanctions/expulsions occur when there is a coup but not necessarily when elections are rigged or if an “institutional coup” occurs." https://t.co/m9dNimJP0D— Cameron Hudson (@_hudsonc) November 28, 2023
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Not expecting on my Bingo card:
"we need a 74-year-old to balance out the tickets."
Maybe a goofy tax-dodging 70-year-old pundit preacher as well.
#BoomerTownRats
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 02/22/2024 - 1:49pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 6:14am