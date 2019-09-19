Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By The Editorial Board @ The Miami Herald, April 24
[....] 1 million coveted N95 face masks, the gold standard in protecting people who come in contact with the infected and that were destined for Miami-Dade County were “taken” by the federal government. Frank Rollason, Miami-Dade County’s head of emergency management, had another word for it, “hijacked” — “because that’s what happened.”
OUTRAGEOUS SEIZURE [....]
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 12:00am
US as narcostate. Yum.
I recommend watching Ozark, 3 seasons, with the knowledge that the core family, the Byrdes, is how everyone in Trump's circle behaves, forced to juggle their books and keep finding crazier and crazier manna for the atavistic narcochiefs at the top and the hillbillies that surround. The FBI? Kinda good guys, but limited powers and a bit depraved and dysfunctional themselves.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 1:26am