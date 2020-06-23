Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Just as Trump promised: "No tests, No cases, Numbers then Be BEST ....!."
The federal government will stop providing money and support for 13 sites across five states which were originally set up in the first months of the pandemic to speed up testing at the local level.
Local officials and public health experts expressed a mixture of frustration, resignation, and horror at the decision to let federal support lapse.
Texas will be particularly hard hit by the decision. The federal government gives much-needed testing kits and laboratory access to seven testing sites around Texas. But in the state, which is seeing new peaks in cases, people still face long lines for testing that continues to fail to meet overwhelming demand.
Comments
Tests are only meaningful related to new cases, and then tests help only with efficient contact tracing targeted around new cases. Germany does over 100 tests per new case (450 new cases/day), Australia 1000 per new case (11 new cases/day), and America, about 12 per new case (30,000 new cases/day). see link
by NCD on Tue, 06/23/2020 - 4:26pm
The new standard will hospital admissions and ICU deaths. Some cases will be missed because a COVID associated heart attack, pulmonary embolism, or stroke is not tested.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/23/2020 - 2:42pm
Yes. Here in Arizona inpatient is 80%+ Covid, ICU is 80%+ Covid. It is expected to get worse over coming weeks.
by NCD on Tue, 06/23/2020 - 6:07pm
He's an idiot, he doesn't know anything about his own programs and if he did he wouldn't know how to talk about them.
(The Bolton interview is a cogent reminder of what we've heard from tons of other people on same. He doesn't know his own policies, he just babbles and flits around and plays with some words he heard on Fox News or somethin.)
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/23/2020 - 5:00pm
TX 6k infections today - timing Is everything
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5ef364dac5b6aa825ac9c892
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 8:00pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/24/2020 - 8:16pm