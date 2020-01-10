    Hoisted by own Stuffard

    By PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 2:04am |

    Germany going veggie

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/27/the-wurst-is-over-why-germ...

    Tom Stuffard backs JK

    (couldn't resist)


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 8:25am

    Cavaet emptor as regarding cable TV "news" spinmeisters:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 7:59pm

    Nate Silver

    I am not surprised as PA is his kind of swing state.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 11:56pm

    go to the actual ABC news poll and see it's a big boost from suburbans and women doing it:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 11:59pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 1:29am


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 2:00am

    a reminder that there's important new research on this

    "THIS IS HOW BIDEN SHOULD APPROACH THE LATINO VOTE"

    and I added a big excerpt and other salient tweets on that thread.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 3:07am

    From seeing this I have this bad feeling in my gut that Trump is going to present in the debate as Coronavirus-fighting Superhero. Not that he personally cares, but that is what campaign honchos prep him to message:

    Because they know that is the Biden campaign's main strategy, to focus on coronavirus like a laser beam and tie the Supreme court to that and the possible loss of Obamacare.

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:36pm

    p.s. Where I may have gotten the gut reaction, I see he tweeted this only two days ago:

    Which I posted on the thread  SCHUMER TO DEMOCRATS: FOCUS LIKE A LASER ON HEALTH CARE TO BEAT BARRETT. There is also the related NOISE FAVORS TRUMP: HOW THE BIDEN CAMPAIGN PLANS TO LEVERAGE THE SCOTUS FIGHT


    by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:47pm

    Increasing justices to 13 lowers influence of any 1 president, and delays their effect (my realization as I headed to read this). 13 justices would spread selection over 4-5 presidents, decreasing the dominance of any 1 philosophy or party. And reduces chance a president can hugely benefit from his/her own selection.

    https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/judiciary-reform-is-not-revenge/a...


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 1:47am

    This is never going to happen. The republicans won and Biden and most democrats are going to graciously accept defeat. That being said I think we need to stop pretending that the Supreme Court is an institution that deserves our respect. When there's a 5-4 decision to stop counting votes in Florida it's clearly a nakedly partisan institution. We should add justices. Let's go to 15. Let the republicans take it to 21 and we can follow with 29. I don't care if we get to 109 Supreme Court justices. Let it become such a joke that no self respecting judge would agree to be nominated. Maybe then we'll get some bipartisan co-operation to consider some of the ideas out there to reform the court. Or democrats can just keep bending over to let the republicans fuck us.


    by ocean-kat on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 1:12pm

    Living on the Internet 

    https://m.facebook.com/watch/?v=271068034312101&_rdr


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 2:02am

    Cinderella protest - Russian style

    https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-54338785


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 1:45am

    Analysis of current state of U.S. by "Mexican in Washington", found retweeted by transnational reporter, Melissa Chan:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 2:10am


    by artappraiser on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 4:08am


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 5:33am

    She has a Harvard degree?! They should take away the degree if they care at all about their branding:

    Geez Kellyanne does smarter spin than that.


    by artappraiser on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 5:49pm

    The Political Convergence awaits?

    https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/capitalism-socialism-conver...


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 3:28am

    Yes to question mark! I think about this all the time. Thank you for the link.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:36pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:33pm

    I like this a lot but I am not sure it is true:

    This is deep: “I used to ... always end up broken down on the highway. When I stood there trying to flag someone down, nobody stopped. But when I pushed my own car, other drivers would get out and push with me. If you want help, help yourself—people like to see that.” @chrisrock

    — Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) October 2, 2020

    I am thinking of recent life experiences of my own and then thereafter advice to family members from those experiences and found myself saying "if you want help you gotta ask for it, people won't help unless you ask"

    Edit to add: and another related thing in particular: women know the effect tears of frustration can have.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:59pm

    Yeah, my brother tried to teach me, "If you want help, you gotta help yourself", but when *I* tried it the clerk at the 7-11 called the police on me, so i kinda gave it up. Guess he was better at self-help than helping others.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 3:26pm

    I've had mostly old vehicles. I actually lived for about 15 years in them.  I traveled a lot and several times broke down on the road. My vehicles were always too large to even consider trying to push. People always stopped and helped me out. This is probably just fiction that Williams made up to make a  point about individualism.


    by ocean-kat on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 4:07pm

    well, must admit that if the quote was referring to winter in a place like Wisconsin, I don't find it accurate at all. There, if any able people are around and it's not isolated, there will always be some of them willing to push without being asked. Most times you won't even have to get out of your car, if people see spinning wheels and someone rocking back and forth to try to get off a bad patch, they stop and push. Partly I suspect it's the satisfaction of doing something simple and physical that gives immediate gratification, where man vs. nature wins!


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 4:44pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:30am

    one economist columnist that's a sucker for cute:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:33am


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 2:43pm

    It's impossible to avoid this argument for school choice because successful Dems always doing the "do as I say and not as I do" thing.

    Ex President @BarackObama, like most dems, opposes school choice. Where did the Obamas go?

    Barack: Punahoe private; Occidental/Columbia private; Harvard Law, private

    Michelle: Voluntarily bused to escape local HS; Princeton; Harvard Law

    Sasha/Melia: Sidwell Friends, private

    — Larry Elder (@larryelder) October 4, 2020

    Percentage Of Public School Teachers--With School Age Kids--Who Have Their Own Kids In Private School

    Philadelphia: 44%
    Chicago: 39%
    Baltimore: 35%
    L.A.: 25%

    (Nationwide, 11% of parents have kids in private schools, 6% of black parents.)#BLEXIT#TheAwakening

    — Larry Elder (@larryelder) October 4, 2020

    Heard it from my father, a lifelong left of center Dem, and the first in his family to go to college, his whole life. Nothing could rile him up so much as the hypocrisy about this, he clearly felt it was class warfare to keep others down to make them go to public schools, especially shitty ones. That once someone made it, there was this shut the door behind them thing, not let too many in. He sent us all to parochial.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 3:01pm

    It's much more complex. The rich and a few willing to make great sacrifices will always put the children in private schools but there's not enough of them for all the parents that want their kids to go there. The elite and middle class are already competing for the limited spots and the poor who would like the "choice" aren't going to win if they join that competition. So school choice will benefit  very few who are not already being benefited or would be without school choice. The only real option for the vast majority would be for profit schools that are rarely better than public schools and often worse. School choice sounds good but in reality most parents would move their kid out of a public school for something as bad or worse and the lost money would leave the public school even  more starved for funds. 


    by ocean-kat on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 5:45pm

    Blue state exodus romp?

    https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/519554-will-new-florida-voters-tip-...


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 9:29am

    Lon Cheney alert, Dick's dad


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 7:27pm

    I figure he probably saw it  mentioned on Fox News in some context that irked him, doesn't really know what it means?


    by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 12:11am

    WORD!


    by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 12:18am

    Nobel to CRISPR gene editing

    (now God help us... ;-)

    https://edition.cnn.com/2020/10/07/health/nobel-prize-2020-winner-chemis...


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 7:28am


    by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:25pm

    related major trending on Twitter during the debate: IM SPEAKING has 20,00+ tweets, lotsa wimmins recognize that phrase apparently...


    by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:37pm

    AOC being rabble rouser rather than Team Playa during debate.Contra'ing Kamala. Just pointing it out


    by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:56pm

    The fly has 40K followers... @MikePenceFly___

    — Negar Mortazavi (@NegarMortazavi) October 8, 2020

    It's up to 59,700 now

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 11:35pm

    Fly polled ahead of Pence in audience response poll for likability - by a wide margin. 


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 12:32am

    Trying to piggyback off the star of the debate:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 1:50am

    Maybe I'm a Maze - Karma Karaoke - I wasn't going to watch, but then James is a pro... 


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 2:01am

    hahahahaha..I have never watched Corden's show, gotta do it now, that was great!


    by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 2:04am

    Encores: "Fly, Me, to the Moon"

    "Pencey's from Heaven"

    "I Want that Fly Away"

    "3 Pence Opera" (Mike the Knife)


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 2:15am


    by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 2:01am

    BLM-Boogaloo fight breaks out 


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 4:00am

