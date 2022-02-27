Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[On protests against Russia] Iranians chant 'death to Putin' as they defy their government, a Russian ally.
By Farnaz Fassihi @ NYTimes.com, 21 mins. ago
Chanting “death to Putin,” a crowd of Iranians defied their government, an ally of Russia, by protesting outside the Ukrainian Embassy in Tehran on Saturday night, according to videos posted on social media.[....]
The Iranian government has not outright endorsed the invasion of Ukraine, but it has expressed support for Russia’s position. That appears to be deepening the growing rift between Iran’s leaders and its people. Many Iranians harbor deep mistrust of Russia and have expressed outrage on social media about the government’s attitude toward the war.
State media outlets have used the Kremlin’s terminology when reporting on the war, calling it “a special military operation,” not an invasion. A conservative former lawmaker in Iran, Ali Mottahari, wrote on Twitter that state broadcasters were reporting the news “like one of Russia’s colonies.” [....]
President Ebrahim Raisi spoke by telephone with Mr. Putin on Thursday, the day the invasion began. He told Mr. Putin that he hoped for “the best outcome for the people of the region,” according to a statement released by Iran’s government.“NATO’s expansion east is a serious threat to the stability and security of independent countries in different regions,” Mr. Raisi was said to have told Mr. Putin, echoing one of the Russian leader’s stated reasons for instigating the war. Russia’s foreign ministry promptly said on Twitter that Mr. Raisi had “expressed understanding” about Russia’s security concerns [....]
cited in the article:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 1:39am
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 1:57am
"F Putin" shots popular at Las Vegas bar. https://www.ktnv.com/news/f-putin-shots-popular-at-downtown-las-vegas-pi...
by Orion on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 2:04am
Vegas baby!
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 2:08am
Fucking perfect - Putin's leaving Vegas for good.
https://youtu.be/ICYN5XEeqG4
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 8:48am
More on Germany's major shift in military policy:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 2:19am
still publishing -
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 2:50am
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 3:03am
Russians may not need to protest, if it keeps up, their run on the country's banks may do the trick for them?
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 5:05pm
Lordy, the victim olympics continue!
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 9:04am
However "Factfulness" notes Saudi child mortality dropped from 242 per 1000 to 35 since 1960. Malaysia went from 93 to 14. How many girls finish primary school in low-income countries? 60%. (Only 7% guessed that in a quiz, most guessing 20%).Life expectancy in low-income countries is 62 years (though this is already 5 year old data). 75% of the world lives in *middle-income* countries. Half the world lived in extreme poverty in 1966, 30% in 1990, 9% in 2017. In 1800 life expectancy was 30 - today it's 72 or more, a leap of 20+ years since China's disastrous Great Leap Forward. Zambia 2017 was roughly same living conditions as Sweden 1921; Egypt 2017 like Sweden 1948; Malaysia 2017 like Sweden 1975 (sans Abba). Overall our impressions of the world are extremely dated. No doubt information & energy & health tech the last 5 years continue to improve standards of living around the world and shrink the wealth gap in terms of lifestyle if not raw wealth for the haves over the have-less.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 2:12pm
In 1800 life expectancy was 30
Just need to point out again that mostly that's because of the invention of vaccines that stopped the large number of deaths from childhood illnesses. All the other stats compare numbers from the mid 90's, not 1800. That stat isn't as telling or informative as the other stats listed
by ocean-kat on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 5:56pm
Yes, later "The continuing increase is due almost entirely to a new phenomenon: the decline in late-life mortality." per 1 article of many.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 6:24pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 4:59pm
thank god for reality-based Leslie because this LUNATIC MARXIST BITCH's work is on the way to fuck up a whole generation with reverse racism and grievance festivals
she might as well be chanting DEATH TO THE EVIL WEST along with the old mullahs in Iran (until her fantasy anti-Enlightenment racially segregate Wakanda is built that is)
so so depressing that NYTimes ever gave her an imprimatur, thank god I won't live to see the final results of the popularity of her "scholarship" being taught by poorly paid history teachers in high schools across the nation
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 7:11pm
p.s. this in reply to Jilani's retweet of her tweet
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 7:37pm
Fox News lauding Elon Musk helping Ukraine:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 9:55am
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 10:35am
edit to add translation:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 12:18pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 11:56am
thread continues...
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 12:15pm
hilarity break:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 7:46pm