    Ben Franklin's home abortion how-to

    (what the Founding Fathers wanted, eh Alito?)

    https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2022/05/ben-franklin-american-instru...

    https://www.npr.org/2022/05/18/1099542962/abortion-

    More on Alito's jurisprudence incompetence or selective vindictiveness and mendaciousness

    https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2022/05/supreme-court-draft-abortion...

    Ann Hill's successful 14th + 8th Amendments right to an abortion that Alito couldn't find

    https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2022/05/roe-decision-constitution-wa...

    Able v Markle, Connecticut

    https://www.anylaw.com/case/abele-v-markle/d-connecticut/04-18-1972/f41w...

    What's your point?

    Gut punches are complicated. 


    I was wondering how much the JK Rowling brew hah hah distracted from real women's/girls' problems, bing half the world's population, while going thru obligatory pronoun training rather than defending something as obvious as abortion and policing against gun massacres and a huge rise in violence.

    I also remembered John Kerry's campaign was largely lost due to the hurry to get gay marriage accepted immediately, which of course didn't happen but it was a great recruiter for Iraq involvement and other conservative candidates and causes.

    https://www.politico.com/news/2022/07/03/the-metamorphosis-of-j-k-rowlin...


