[Trump/Russia/GOPgate] sock puppet org bustedBy PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 6:14am |
Previous 5-month long thread here:
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/barr-trumps-soiled-reputations-35202
New charges may signal a more expansive effort to weed out Russian sockpuppet orgs for influencing elections & public opinion, right and left. ["failure to register as a foreign agent"]
13 Russians charged by Mueller in absentia 4 years ago, but this one seems to point higher up the RU food chain plus charges Americans as well.
The presence of investigation in Tampa (thoselcharging Black Hammer ATL as well) instead of SDNY may also signal a broader effort or different regional approach (good morning, Mr. DeSantis - nice hotbed of dissent you got there, would be a shame to see it go belly up)
Longer thread from Marcy
Comments
Previous post Black Hammer:
https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-group-implicated-in-russian-influence-s...
Previous comment Secret Service leads' erased texts:
http://dagblog.com/comment/319253#comment-319253
Trump loses appeal on giving tax filings to Congress from 3 years ago, tho narrowed a bit, will be appealed again higher for sure.
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/appeals-court-congress-trump-f...
Trump asks for absolute immunity from all civil lawsuits as Přez:
https://news.yahoo.com/trump-asking-appeals-court-him-053711379.html
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 6:59am
3 degrees of
Kevin BaconRoger Stone
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 1:53pm
Manafort also angling for a pardon during 2020 campaign. Doing what with his Russian friends?
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/paul-manafort-secret-trump-adviser-book_n...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 1:58pm
Twitter has made the WaPo Gaetz hot mike story a 'news event'
1 hour ago
Hot mic captured Gaetz assuring Stone of pardon, discussing Mueller redactions
As Roger Stone prepared to stand trial in 2019, complaining he was under pressure from federal prosecutors to incriminate Donald Trump, a close ally of the president repeatedly assured Stone that “the boss” would likely grant him clemency if he were convicted, a recording shows. At an event at a Trump property that October, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) predicted that Stone would be found guilty at his trial in Washington the following month but would not “do a day” in prison. Gaetz was apparently unaware they were being recorded by documentary filmmakers following Stone.
Video via @washingtonpost.....
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 3:10pm
Mho this is VERY well framed:
He always cared more about 'ratings' than real governing, but has now totally gone over to a fantasy land presidential campaign. For him this is now all about winning the most 'fans' and admirers on the right, not about having the job of president. While the fight about the presidency is currently still useful, he doesn't necessarily need that, he can turn around and use an alternative, like, say, representing the worst case scenario of the Deep State coming after you, the ultimate victim, but he is the one superhero savior who can fight back. It always comes down to 'ratings' for this man, it was never simply about politics.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 2:47pm
P.S. consider this: when push comes to shove, he may realize that he really doesn't want the job of president as he once deluded himself that he did. Look at how he despised all those minions who pestered him with actual presidential duties and how he paid no real attention to what his cabinet secretaries were doing, caring only if they reflected well on him. Look at how he spent 1/6, shut up in his dining room, enthralled watching his fans fight for him on the teevee and loathe to deal with it in any real way! Look at him trying to record that video and Ivanka struggling with getting him to use certain words. He is not so much thinking 'coup tactics" all he really cares about is not discouraging the fans from continuing to fight for him. He even uses the famous celeb words to fans "we love you"
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 3:02pm
Sometimes Seth Abramson surprises with his understanding of pop culture (even tho he usually comes off like Joe Friday on 'Dragnet');
this guy's got the reality
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 3:26pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 6:34pm
According to internal communications reviewed by Rolling Stone, Trump’s team is “quietly” planning for criminal charges as they wait for the Justice Department to make its move
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 9:23pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 1:43am
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 5:28pm
a reminder that Richard William Painter ...is an American lawyer, professor, and political candidate. From 2005 to 2007 Painter was the chief White House ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush administration. He is the S. Walter Richey Professor of Corporate Law at the University of Minnesota, and since 2016 has served as vice-chair of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW),[2][3] a government watchdog group.[4]....
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 6:05pm
But Hillary's emails! Hunter's laptop! Ashley's diary!
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 2:57am
is trending "BUT HER EMAILS"
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 4:08pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 5:01pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 1:28am
No need to imagine - Jan6 getting it today.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 1:37pm
Trump really did do some really crazy 25th-amendment style stuff in his lame duck period
What impresses me after listening to this is that it got stopped, it didn't happen, we still had a government that worked
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 3:22pm
but HIS emails!
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 3:25pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 4:29pm
and here's Liz tweeting the video ad by her dad -
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 5:46pm
Methinks a good buy because their viewership is an older demographic who will know who he is and like him!
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 6:57pm
Managing Editor @LawCrimeNews
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 5:36pm
nice catch of a quote
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 5:39pm
As the plaintiff's lawyer noted with Alex Jones, "when you're questioned in direct (his lawyer) you remember everything. When i ask you can't remember anything"
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 1:42am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 1:15pm
saw that and saw how outraged many people are but one wonders what can be done about it until the Nov. elections are over, you have to know what kinda Senate you'll have and it seems to many that there are already a gazillion investigations going on
I guess the point: if you want him impeached first you got to get out there and work hard for a better Senate situation; for just one example:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 2:33pm
Takes 2/3 of Senate to impeach
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 3:33pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 8:40pm
NYPost's Editorial Board coming out as given up on Trump:
concluding line
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 1:29pm
"Hitler's silence on Kristallnacht is damning"
"Al Capone's silence on the Saturday Night Massacre is damning"
"Manson's silence on the Tate-LaBianca killings is damning"
"It's up to the DoJ to decide if the slaying of Nicole Simpson is a crime, but OJ has proven himself unworthy to lead Buffalo again"
Media leading the horserace indeed - profiles in courage.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 4:09pm
Wagner Group? What Wagner Group.
Barrack trial in Sept may open some of this up
https://news.yahoo.com/trump-fundraiser-says-uae-investment-171519453.html
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 2:31am
Inside the War Between Trump and His Generals by Susan B. Glasser and Peter Baker -
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 5:04pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 7:20pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 7:22pm
A.P.
Ken White:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 7:29pm
Maggie Haberman:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 7:32pm
10,000 retweets in an hour:
edit to add:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 8:13pm
Jr.:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 8:18pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 8:28pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 9:12pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 9:17pm
rats. sinking ship.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 4:11am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 6:05pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 8:01pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 9:49pm
Michael Cohen:
recalling a legal distinction he used ta make for his client?
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 11:25pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 1:18pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 1:48pm
YUGE. BIGLIEST WARRANT EVER!
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 1:50pm
she was trying to be fair BUT
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 1:56pm
"Save America Jesus Fucking Christ?
And at home with 500 of his closest friends?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 5:54pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 4:13pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 8:22pm
Good to lighten one's mood; Trae's a funny good ol boy. I especially like the little phrase he slips in there for Trump so you'll have that..
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 9:07pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 9:21pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 9:58pm
Representative Scott Perry says the F.B.I. seized his cellphone.
Luke Broadwater @NYTimes.com,Aug. 9, 2022, 7:50 p.m. ET
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 10:04pm