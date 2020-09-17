Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
A heavily criticized recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month about who should be tested for the coronavirus was not written by C.D.C. scientists and was posted to the agency’s website despite their serious objections...t he White House writing scientifically inaccurate statements such as ‘don’t test all contacts’ on C.D.C.’s website is like someone vandalizing a national monument with graffiti.”
Comments
Greg Sargent at WaPo argues (convincingly to my mind) that all of this manipulation is becoming a big fail politically, it's like massing into a totally counter-productive result
Trump is losing control of his own propaganda, Sept. 17
and after reading that I am also further convinced that they are at the stage of seriously threatening the health and life of quite a few of their own supporters, or "fans" as I'd rather call them. Like this: a lot of them getting sick before the election. Death cult all around right now. After reading Sargent's piece, I wonder how they are going to get out of this.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 8:39pm