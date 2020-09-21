Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
As postal workers are shot in chicago, the union is warning it may have to halt delivery to keep its workers safe https://t.co/6A93aW7LDl— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 21, 2020
'State of emergency' declared by Louisville police ahead of Breonna Taylor decision https://t.co/sm2Op5C0JZ— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 21, 2020
Bummer, bummer, bummer report @ WaPo, retweeted by Dr. Feigl-Ding: Coronavirus infection rates in Israel Spain and France have surpassed rate in U.S. Note Dr. Nouri says more cases than prior peak!
VIRUS RESURGING, and it's not even winter yet: after crushing the curve, France/Spain recording more cases than during prior peak. Consequence of ill-prepared reopening, travel, spread among youth, bar-goers...In some place ICUs almost at saturation: https://t.co/LnVHZ9AHau pic.twitter.com/eb0TLbokY6
New: the pseudonymous managing editor of RedState has been trashing Fauci, Redfield, and the govt's COVID response generally— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) September 21, 2020
Turns out, his day job is a press officer at the National institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases—the agency that Fauci leads https://t.co/AvehgXVkho
NOT The Onion!
DOJ is threatening 3 American cities, all, coincidentally, led by Democrats, with shutting off unspecified federal funding. Barr is treating peaceful protestors like criminals and demonizing entire cities instead of focusing on the conduct of a very few. https://t.co/cVH6bA69Ou— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 21, 2020
Why a Never Trumper Changed Her Mind via @IChotiner https://t.co/4WOoIIwT7m— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 21, 2020
Just what we needed in a pandemic. The @HHSgov is at war with the @US_FDA and, for all intents and purposes, has taken over. @SecAzar is at @realDonaldTrump's command. Watch out, folks. https://t.co/jBqmMz646S @BySheilaKaplan pic.twitter.com/nR05DorIIh
By Catherine Garcia @ TheWeek.com, Sept. 20, 9:42 pm
The Bobcat fire in Los Angeles County has grown to nearly 100,000 acres, and continues to threaten the historical Mt. Wilson Observatory in the San Gabriel Mountains.
Oh look here's somebody other than pseudonymous arta on dagblog saying the same thing
Fixating on the open Supreme Court seat will provoke a culture war.
“Polarization is a well-known authoritarian tactic.” @anneapplebaum is always worth reading, this especially: https://t.co/5aatNcqBMc
WASHINGTON — A suspect who allegedly sent a letter containing the deadly poison ricin to the White House was detained trying to enter the United States from Canada, a federal law enforcement official said Sunday.
Additional information about the person was not immediately available. The suspect was detained by Customs and Border Protection agents, a federal law enforcement official said.
KENOSHA, Wis. — Eleven days before a White police officer ignited protests here by shooting a Black man seven times in the back, Porsche Bennett heard a commotion outside her house. In a neighboring backyard, she saw police taking a Black man to the ground. Out of instinct, Bennett said, she pulled out her phone.
The video she streamed to Facebook that night shows a Kenosha officer punching the handcuffed man twice in the ribs. Ordered to disperse while filming from about 15 feet away, Bennett yells: “We’re not moving until we know he’s safe!” An officer replies: “Do you want to get shot?”
Leaked documents involving about $2tn of transactions have revealed how some of the world's biggest banks have allowed criminals to move dirty money around the world.They also show how Russian oligarchs have used banks to avoid sanctions that were supposed to stop them getting their money into the West. It's the latest in a string of leaks over the past five years that have exposed secret deals, money laundering and financial crime [....]
Why is this leak different?
Ethiopia charges opposition figures with terrorism. It's a pity Ethiopia cannot get over it's ethnoracial tribal differences. This move will sow further unrest among the Oromo people. Ethiopia could set the standard for all of Africa, but it seems not. https://t.co/vF8TeZmmx6— Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) September 20, 2020
Op-ed by David R. Jones, Esq., President and CEO of the Community Service Society of New York (which is one of the largest if not the largest social service charities in NY) @ AmsterdamNews.com, Sept. 16
October 4th is Doomsday, the date when some of the mountain of evictions pending in New York courts can go forward. That date is a reminder that the threat of catastrophic, Depression-era homelessness is just around the corner.
Trump would love the battle over SCOTUS to divert attention from the Pandemic.
Democrats want to tie the two issues together
For months Joseph R. Biden Jr. has condemned President Trumpas a failed steward of the nation’s well-being, relentlessly framing the 2020 election as a referendum on the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
