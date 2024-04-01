MURDER, POLITICS, AND THE END OF THE JAZZ AGE
by Michael Wolraich
Order today at Barnes & Noble / Amazon / Books-A-Million / Bookshop
|
MURDER, POLITICS, AND THE END OF THE JAZZ AGE
by Michael Wolraich
Order today at Barnes & Noble / Amazon / Books-A-Million / Bookshop
Hello dagbloggers! Anyone still here? (I mean, besides artappraiser and PeraclesPlease, bless you both.)
If you have visited dag lately, you might have noticed some new marketing material in the margins. Yes, I have exploited my power as the last remaining founder of dagblog to shamelessly plug my new nonfiction book, The Bishop and the Butterfly: Murder, Politics, and the End of the Jazz, coming to a bookstore near you on February 6!
The book recounts the 1931 murder of a prostitute and blackmailer named Vivian Gordon in the Bronx. The sensational homicide case induced Governor Franklin Roosevelt to expand a state investigation into corruption in New York City. Led by Judge Samuel Seabury, the investigation ultimately forced Mayor Jimmy Walker to resign and precipitated the downfall of Tammany Hall.
Those of you who have followed my writing career know that it has been a while since I published a book, almost nine years in fact. The pace of my writing was hampered by a baby (nearly 8 years old now) and a pandemic, but the primary obstacle was the publishing industry. My previous books sold around 4,000 copies each, which seemed like a lot to me, but editors weren't impressed by my "track." I wrote and shopped around three book proposals before finding a publisher for the fourth, recorded here for posterity:
I received offers for a couple of them, but they were very small offers from very small publishers. I didn't take them, not because of the money, but because I feared that I'd sell even fewer books and then have even more trouble selling my next proposal. There's nothing wrong with small publishers, but they don't invest in marketing or publicity, and the media gatekeepers tend to ignore them, which makes it very difficult to sell books unless you're not a self-promoting genius, which I am not. (FTR, the big publishers don't invest much in marketing these days either, but if your book gains some traction, they have the resources to back it.)
The publisher who bought my fourth proposal, Union Square & Co., is also small but a bit bigger than the others, and it's owned by Barnes & Noble. That doesn't seem to have made much difference though. As far as I can tell, Union Square & Co. is completely siloed from the bookseller, and the marketing/publicity support, thus far, has been skeletal. When speaking with independent publicists, one of which I hired, I was warned that it would be difficult to get reviews/press since the publisher isn't well-known.
Nonetheless, I'm delighted to say that the early response to The Bishop and the Butterfly has been outstanding. The book received a stunning starred review from Publishers Weekly that compared it to Devil in the White City by Erik Larson (which has sold millions of copies). PW reviews a lot of books, but a starred review is a huge honor. Then the Chicago Review of Books included it in their list of Most Anticipated Books of 2024. The book has also received some stellar blurbs from prizewinning/bestselling authors, some whom didn't know me at all when they agreed to read the book. You can see the full list on my website, michaelwolraich.com.
There is even bigger news in the pipeline, but I'm afraid that I can't disclose it yet. Keep an eye on the book reviews, and wish me the best! I plan to post an update here when the book comes out. I'll also be doing some events in NYC, one in the Boston area, and possibly a few others, which I'll post about. For more regular updates, you can follow me on Threads, Facebook, Bluesky, or (sigh) the app formerly known as Twitter.
Finally, if you have any interest in narrative nonfiction, history, or true crime, or if you know anyone who does, or if you just like me a little bit, please pre-order a copy Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Books-A-Million, Bookshop or any other seller.
I miss you all!
Comments
I was holding off from being the 1st comment, but "no one else here, you talking to me?" and now that it's hit the news, I can reveal we've dug a system of tunnels under Dagblog for what purpose we're still not sure, but since everyone else is doing it we wanted to keep up. O,k, Royal we - I did it - sue me (quasi historical pseudo-ficzion - hoping for a special category at Amazon called "Unbelievable")
Yes, waiting for the big drop, Michael, and whatever unrevealed news goes along with it (assuming no new fathering exploits, as Doc Cleveland disappeared from sight/swallowed up after his gander into the dark side of late stage paternity)
Fingers crossed, or in some countries, thumbs pressed.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 12:43am
I respect your discretion. Alas, I'm not sure that anyone is even here besides you and artappraiser, but I was hoping some old-timers might get this on their feed and pop in. I'm connected with a few on the social networks. Ftr, I'm mostly active on Threads these days. I can't abide Musk's depredations and by the time I got invited to BlueSky, I didn't have the energy to build yet another network.
by Michael Wolraich on Wed, 01/17/2024 - 8:57am
Yeah, for me Twitter's been insane the past year - AA has a better footing.
Haven't much checked out alternatives, was waiting for a winner. Plus think Threads has some issues in the EU (GDapR?)
PS - corrected "big drip" to "big drop" - oops, that didn't sound nice
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/17/2024 - 3:25pm
Sounds very exciting Michael. All the best.
by Bruce Levine on Mon, 01/22/2024 - 2:41pm
Thank you, Bruce! So nice to hear from you.
by Michael Wolraich on Thu, 01/25/2024 - 9:16pm
by Bruce Levine on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 5:39pm
Good luck, Michael!
Hi Bruce, long time no see! Glad to know you're still alive!
Peracles: mho, you can't seem to let go of being tempted to argue with stoopid people on Twitter, that's you're problem in a nutshell there
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/24/2024 - 3:36pm
Thank you, AA! And thanks for keeping the flame alive here!
PS Twitter reminds me of TPM Cafe
by Michael Wolraich on Thu, 01/25/2024 - 9:18pm
Food fight around Woodrow Wilson. coming soon -
a place for you to weigh in?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/28/2024 - 3:21am
No THANK YOU for keeping a website running while I abused it for my own needs, which still works not only with my ancient Windows 7 but AMAZINGLY even Internet Explorer
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/01/2024 - 10:59pm
I've taken to using opera the past 2 years or so,, since the others seem to require a functional https, but yes, keeps on ticking.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/04/2024 - 1:56pm
Well, not that many smart debaters to talk to, even in real life circles, and slapping mice around is my version of calisthenics.
People get a few disinfo factoids and they'll never let go, insta-expert, it's scary how deep it all is vs 10-20 years ago.
But I'm learning to Block so it doesn't go on too long, tho some of the threads get friends of friends of friends, so harder to stanch. Maybe will be better when the Bots take over & we can go back to whatever we used to do.
(Michael's smart - he picks areas of history that people haven't a clue about - more importantly, not even an opinion, which is rarer and rarer - so he owns the playing field. Now if he can only self-promote like Seth Abramson...)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 01/26/2024 - 2:26am
by Bruce Levine on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 5:42pm
I will be checking back here from time to time but won't be posting much news here anymore, have decided to just tweet it directly now from
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/11/2024 - 6:41pm
Et tu, Arti? Good for ya, have a blast.
You always meant something to me, so thank you.
by barefooted on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 7:46pm
Probably late to pump up the 1st week stats, but finally got around to it - now it'll be "getting off Twitter long enough to read something intelligent"
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 1:28pm
So there you are! What the hell happened to you? All these years spent wondering, sobbing in my hands. My, my, not a happy place at all. And yet ... it seems you're here again. Giving yourself again, though likely short-term. Yeah for you, Michael. And, I suppose, yeah for Peracles and artappraiser.
I'm curious why you posted here, other than nostalgia. I'm curious why you keep the space running.
I'm curious why I can't completely leave.
by barefooted on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 7:40pm
Hi barefooted! I've been around, had a kid, wrote a book, grown older, life. You?
I posted here to announce the new book to whomever still wanders in.
I keep the space running because a few folks still use it, because I figure some traffic heads routes to my personal website, because of momentum, but mainly because I don't have the heart to shut it down.
Honestly, I'd like to convert the content to static web pages. This site is too old and too vulnerable to attack, and it costs too much to keep hosting. People wouldn't be able to comment on static pages, but at least the content wouldn't disappear. I haven't figured out how to do that yet though.
by Michael Wolraich on Thu, 03/21/2024 - 9:36pm
Cryogenics.
Supreman's ice caves.
Preserve the disease for several millennia til there's a cure.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/25/2024 - 9:31am
by trkingmomoe on Fri, 04/19/2024 - 4:17am
Thank you, momoe! It's lovely to hear from you. Best of luck to you and you grandkids!
by Michael Wolraich on Thu, 05/23/2024 - 2:37pm