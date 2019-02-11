    "Ok Boomer"

    By artappraiser on Sat, 11/02/2019 - 2:40am |

    Gen Z thinks Boomers don't get it. By 1976, here's what Boomers "get". One of my favorite movie scenes of all time, from Network:

     

    Not a little indie film, production company was MGM. played in all the theaters, made a good profit.  Nominated for 10 Academy Awards, won 4, even though competing against "Rocky" and "All The President's Men." 

    Brilliant. Love the Patty Hearst cameo. Angela Davis was never so articulate as when articulating proceeds. Probably need a glossary to identify the rest.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/02/2019 - 5:14am

    quite an interesting set of 3 tweets on the new generation gap(s):


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/05/2019 - 12:49am

    Meanwhile, Greatest Gen Gorby says


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/05/2019 - 12:53am

    Jeezus, was bad enough when Obama was pushing that crap (just cuz it was his only significant Senate work). Why would nuclear powers use nukes when they're getting what they want thru cyberwar, big money payoffs behind the scenes, unlikely alliances...?


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/05/2019 - 1:08am

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/05/2019 - 11:25pm

    <sarcasm> but but but if "they" would just do "outreach" and beg them all to go and vote </sarcasm>  "They" being some mysterious people who do your politics for you while you do other stuff.

    Let's do an OK boomer thing right here as long as we're being accused:

    I'll tell ya what got boomers in the practice of voting: it was called the draft, Vietnam. But first, they had to fight to lower the voting age to 18! Believe it or not. Yes, we made it possible for you to vote and not to be drafted. And you don't use the first and take the second for granted.

    Do I sound like Spiro Agnew? I think not. You don't know what a Spiro Agnew is? Look it up!


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/05/2019 - 11:35pm

    And Selma, and Stonewall, and Ms. Magazine... (and Playboy earlier - greatly offended the McCarthy+evangelical types)

    And one of the greatest fuckups of all time, running a free love/free stuff/antiwar candidate against one of the most hated figures in American politics, one who'd be impeached & resign within 2 years - and lose by a landslide!!!

    what lesson do you draw from that, snowflakes?


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 4:20am

    Then Boomers elected the Tea Party and Trump.


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 8:57am

    Gen-X did their damage too :-(


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 10:25am

    Hard to believe the 35-40% support in the younger age groups, but there it is. :(


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 10:49am

    I talk about the Hispanic girl, young 20's, who was disillusioned with Hillary the week before the election so wouldn't be voting. Someone did a number on a vast swath of people - Pizzagate or Libya or whatever.
    (it should be reminded that Hillary made her Qaddafi comment *before* we found out he died, but just another example how people remade the facts to make her a monster)

    It's amazing how many people talk of Hillary as a warhawk or a warmonger, while Obama who was her boss is just a nice guy, never mind his surge, his keeping troops in Afghanistan, his approving the Libyan mission, etc.  [and Hillary wasn't allowed to pick her own deputy at State].  Even Hillary's call for a no-fly zone over Syria - typically a peaceful, low confrontation move - look at 10 years of containing Iraq - was attacked as inviting WWIII with Russia. Propaganda works.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 11:54am

    well, there was that Trump was an isolationist, until he wasn’t

    While most New Yorkers knew he was an ass and a charlatan and didn't believe his p.r. as many in the rest of the country still did, even they didn't know the real extent of his wack until he started in on arguing about the size of his inauguration crowd.There was an expectation that he would drop the old Trump show as he became president. And do the things he said in the campaign, however ineptly. Also, I'm sure that many thought things like "the wall" was a metaphor.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 12:31pm

    I am surprised that you are. Virtually every poll of every kind shows roughly 1/3 of our population to be stubbornly right-wing conservative since at least the Reagan era. That hasn't changed, and though it's common for some to become more conservative as the age, it includes all ages.It hasn't fluctuated.

    Plus Trump sold himself as non-traditional, as blatantly anti-establishment-Republican, and totally open to third ways, something new and different.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 12:55pm

    "Talking bout my cl-cl-cl-class division"

    https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/nov/05/millennials-baby-b...


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/05/2019 - 11:34pm

    People don't in general change their minds - they're replaced by people with different views.

    in only 2 areas of 8 - gay marriage & marijuana legalisation - did significant numbers within a cohort change their opinion.

    Argument & persuasion are largely futile otherwise.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 7:32am

    Big bash fest against Bette Midler! Click this tweet and scroll through all the comments. Mad as hell and not going to take it from her and us any more:

    That the Boomer doesn't realize the museum in question has an app that teaches the history of all the works in the museum because they can't afford staff members to teach people anymore due to budget cuts since museums are a "waste of taxpayer money" according to Boomers. https://t.co/g5NSAjkNk3

    — Darryl Mott (@Abstruse) December 8, 2019

    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/10/2019 - 2:32pm

    Ariana, just gonna shut up and let you talk:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/21/2019 - 3:37am


    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/21/2019 - 11:12pm

    I do realize it's tiresome to hear, but nonetheless boomers basically been there, done that:

    More than a third of millennials polled approve of communism

    Biggest threat to world peace? 27% named President Trump, 22% said Kim Jong-Un, and 15% tapped Vladimir Putin

    By Shawn Langlois ​@ Marketwatch.com, Nov. 2

    Somewhere, Bernie Sanders is smiling.

    A new survey released by the Washington, D.C., nonprofit Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation reflects that, if the younger generation gets out and votes in 2020, those running for office on the far left have reason to be hopeful.

    According to YouGov, which conducted the poll, capitalism, amid a widening divide between the haves and have-nots, has plunged in popularity from a year ago, with one out of every two millennials — ages 23 to 38 — supporting it.

    Meanwhile, 36% of millennials polled say that they approve of communism, which is up significantly from 28% in 2018.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Socialism, a dirty word to the president and many of his supporters, has shown a decrease in favorability in all age groups except the Silent Generation (age 74+) and millennials, of which 70% say they’d be likely to vote for a socialist candidate.

    Marion Smith, executive director of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, says he’s troubled by the findings of the poll [....]


    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/28/2019 - 6:46pm

    I'm pretty sure most people couldn't follow a Communist propaganda thread anymore. Soak the rich, fine, but seize the levers of production? Lumpenproletariat shit? Forget it. Just show us the money.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/28/2019 - 6:52pm

    Yeah, socialism isn't clearly defined and for many it could just mean a robust social safety net and other government services. Communism is more seen as an economic system with government seizing the levers of production and is significantly less favorable.


    by ocean-kat on Sat, 12/28/2019 - 8:09pm

    Ok boomer Kasparov:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/31/2019 - 1:40am

    These kids are all right, they get it:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 01/01/2020 - 9:12pm

    Snooze-a-thon. The original Schhol of Rock:

    https://youtu.be/ZoZBI52KmDo


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/01/2020 - 11:11pm

    Gen X, meanwhile: forever in existential pain. ​Ginia Bellafante to Elizabeth Wurtzel:

     I will miss you Elizabeth Wurtzel. GoodbyeMay the afterlife spare you the Influencer.

    in Elizabeth Wurtzel and the Illusion of Gen-X Success

    “Prozac Nation” seemed to herald a boundless future for young creatives. It was actually the beginning of the end.

    @ NYTimes.com, Jan. 10


    by artappraiser on Sat, 01/11/2020 - 1:31am


    by artappraiser on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 6:02pm

    Bloomberg economic columnist Noah Smith retweeted this:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 3:12am

    Ralph needs to get with the de facto MMT program that (sloppily and without transparency) is QE fill-in-the-number.

     

    The idea that you are going to pay a sovereign half a point or more to store your cash is only logical, when you ask what it would cost to insure a billion in Benjamins kept in your cellar.  Add overhead for the kinda safe that you would prudently purchase on top of the insurance..

     

    We should just mint the fuckin' platinum proof Trillion already, and zoom off into the new world where the Repugnants can't kneecap progress by waving the bloody flag of (meaningless) deficits.

     


    by jollyroger on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 5:49am

