This is very worrisome. Among recovered former #COVID19 cases, “nearly a third had unexpectedly low levels of antibodies. In some cases, antibodies could not be detected at all.” https://t.co/VEwTJWOJD2— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 8, 2020
Special for DoubleA, Gothamist's inventory of De Blasio's stumbles.
I think the last NYC official to rise successfully to the Presidentcy (pace, John Lindsay) was Teddy Roosevelt, former Pollice Commissioner. (Please, Bill Bratton, do not apply)
Trump's mental issues have been discussed before
Today's installment
Yale psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee is leading a group of mental health professionals in urging a congressional intervention into President Donald Trump's coronavirus response.
By Sam Saeed & Tanya Synder @ Politico.eu, April 8
[....] The U.S. coronavirus relief bill bans companies from giving raises to their top executives, buying back their own stock or paying dividends to shareholders for the five-year duration of the loan plus one year. That's a reaction to reports that U.S. airlines spent 96 percent of their free cash flow over the last decade on share buybacks rather than investing in the business or storing up money for a rainy day.
Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of the 2020 presidential race Wednesday.
The independent senator from Vermont announced his decision in a conference call with staff. He will speak to supporters at 11:45 a.m. ET.
What is striking is that many of the emergencies have disappeared. Heart attack and stroke teams, always poised to rush in and save lives, are mostly idle. This is not just at my hospital. My fellow cardiologists have shared with me that their cardiology consultations have shrunk, except those related to Covid-19. In an informal Twitter poll by @angioplastyorg, an online community of cardiologists, almost half of the respondents reported that they are seeing a 40 percent to 60 percent reduction in admissions for heart attacks; about 20 percent reported more than a 60 percent reduction.
At least 41 transit workers have died, and more than 6,000 more have fallen sick or self-quarantined. Crew shortages have caused over 800 subway delays and forced 40 percent of train trips to be canceled in a single day. The average wait for some trains, usually four minutes, has ballooned to 40 minutes.
Since the coronavirus pandemic engulfed New York City, it has taken a staggering toll on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the agency that runs the subway, buses and commuter rails and is charged with shuttling workers — like doctors, nurses and emergency responders — who are essential to keeping the city functioning.
Generation Z was already politically liberal, increasingly activist and fed up with the status quo. The oldest members of the generation — which includes those born from 1997 to 2012, according to the Pew Research Center — grew up amid soaring inequality and overwhelmingly backed Sen.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has removed from its website highly unusual guidance informing doctors on how to prescribe hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, drugs recommended by President Donald Trump to treat the coronavirus.
The move comes three days after Reuters reported that the CDC published key dosing information involving the two antimalarial drugs based on unattributed anecdotes rather than peer-reviewed science.
Reuters also reported that the original guidance was crafted by the CDC after President Trump personally pressed federal regulatory and health officials to make the malaria drugs more widely available to treat the novel coronavirus, though the drugs in question had been untested for COVID-19.
International Labor Organization press release, April 7
The COVID-19 pandemic is having a catastrophic effect on working hours and earnings, globally. A new ILO report highlights some of the worst affected sectors and regions, and outlines policies to mitigate the crisis.
April 7: Rachel Maddow talks with Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, Chief of Engineers and commanding general of the Army Corps of Engineers about how his team has adapted to the needs of localities dealing with the spread of coronavirus infections and the significant time pressure of approaching peak infection rates.
via ScienceBusiness.net Liveblog on R & D response to Covid 19 pandemic, 15:08 CET, 06 April
By Roni Caryn Rabin @ NYTimes.com, April 7
More men also are infected than women, and they are hospitalized more frequently, new data show. A similar pattern was seen in China.
A $1 billion joint project by the federal government and Johnson & Johnson is one of the more promising efforts to create a coronavirus vaccine. To meet anticipated demand, Johnson & Johnson says it will start to produce the potential vaccine. Broadcast on NBC Nightly News, April 4
Freddie Mac has announced a nationwide relief plan for its multifamily borrowers and residents of their apartment properties. https://t.co/rG90rJOlK8— Freddie Mac (@FreddieMac) April 1, 2020
This is where clinical trials and research need to play out in their courses despite our desire to whip the horses to make them run faster.
There are reports like these: https://www.fiercebiotech.com/medtech/current-covid-19-antibody-tests-aren-t-accurate-enough-for-mass-screening-say-oxford
I was hoping that aggressively moving forward with anti-body tests would not be problematic but it is.
