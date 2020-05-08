Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Colin Kalmbacher @ LawandCrime.com, Aug. 5
Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant in a county court on Tuesday. Rolfe was fired by his then-employer the day after he shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in early June.
Stylized as a petition for a writ of mandamus, Rolfe’s filing argues that he was fired by Bottoms and former police chief Erika Shields without the specific due process mandated for removing certain “non-probationary” municipal employees in Atlanta.
Rolfe claims he was “summarily dismissed” by Bottoms and Shields “without an investigation, without proper notice, without a pre-disciplinary hearing, and in direct violation of the municipal code.”
The former cop, who was charged with felony murder in Brooks’s death, argues his firing was “[c]ontrary to city policy as well as the policies, procedures, customs, and practices of the City of Atlanta Police Department.” His complaint also alleges that he “was never interviewed by the Office of Professional Standards or any individual regarding [his fatal shooting of Brooks] to provide his statement.” [....]
Comments
is the #1 most popular story at their site right now.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 8:19pm
I watched the painful 40-minute video, and I still do not see what Rolfe should be expected to do instead, even though you can feel where It's headed. Brooks couldnt be left to sleep it off because he was too whack know he was unfit to drive (and couldnt even remember driving moments before). Had he gotten Rolfe's revolver, he would have likely killed him. I think of the chance Rolfe could have hopped in a car in the queue and taken a driver hostage with the cop's taser.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 8:44pm
How many more times could Brooks fire the taser?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:33pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:38pm
The Reuter's link is broken.
The local DA says the taser was fired twice and was no longer a threat.
The officer shot Brooks in the back. One bullet hit a parked vehicle.
The officer was the biggest danger to the public.
Seems that the officer does not feel that he has to obey the rules of the court
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 11:02pm
The motherfucking link doesnt matter. As of 10 years ago the X3 could fire 3 shots. Google it if you need more info. But this isnt Dirty Harry "how many shots did i fire? In the excitement i dont really remember myself".
rmrd, ready to pamper a criminal as long as they're black. Even if their victims are black. Just let Rayshard go. Here's that safe Wendy's area now:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/ncna1233971
Note: i supported the arrest of the officers fór the danger And abuse to the studenta - i think the students were Black, but it really doesnt matter.
Though i can distinguish between a Taser ať close range and a Taser in fleeing, i can also think of that weapon used on someone else if a double or-triple fire version. But there's a limit to how many calculations police need to make during a panicked portion of an arrest. During the calm encounter, they should be doing all they can to keep it calm, and Rolfe did that.
Note2: i'm also ready to admit i know little about Rayshards background, And court cases may have gone against him for bad reasons. Rayshard's background Is largely irrelevant except that He was out on Probation, limiting police ability to let him sleep it off. Here's some Snipes detail, though one piece jumped out - Rayshard said He was "dropped off" but in the video we can see him driving in the drivethru queue, And Rayshard says a lot of untrue crazy shit. Id be disappointed if the rest of the Snopes report Is this inaccurate, but in batting Its more accurate than internet rumors.
https://www.snopes.com/news/2020/06/24/rayshard-brooks-criminal-past/
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 12:07am
rmrd, ready to pamper a criminal as long as they're black. Even if their victims are black
I think it's more like a need to find black victims everyday and everywhere. No agency, innocent naives all, black people are. No black man can ever be a predator or the whole narrative rrmd tries to present with his cherry-picked news just falls apart. Speaking for myself: that gets on my nerves because: that's incredibly racist!!! It's like treating people with black skin like they are a special breed, and one that is all victims, they have zero agency, still slaves basically.
When was the last time he posted a story on anything that didn't have to do with Afro-Americans? Exhibits few other interests, just day after day after day after day after posting the same narrative, for years. To convince 3 supposed why pipple on Dagblog, or to convince himself? Who knows.
Which reminds me: did you see this story about 700 of exactly the type of folks in NJ that the surgeon general was lecturing with his mami and papi speech? He knew exactly who he was talking to with that speech.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 12:34am
Sorry if I have gotten out of line. The agitprop nature of it, I'm about at my limit with that. It's detrimental to our society to be so so so in a bubble and be focused on just one message. I'll bow out of the thread now. With one last comment: you looked at that tape like a proper juror would. Maybe someone else would come to a different conclusion doing the same thing. But it's my opinion that wouldn't be rmrd, he'd get thrown out of jury selection the first round.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 12:41am
I dislike police, hate all these cowboy sadistic games, these abusive car pullover games a particular fury, but policing's a dangerous necessary function, and when they handle it largely by the book and still face these unreasonable demands, pisses me off. And i dont see Rolfe as a risk of fleeing. Yeah, i do wish Rayshard's wife had kept him home, wherever that was..
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 1:17am
Erika Shields, female lesbian Chief of Police, also lost her job from the incident. Whatever her "resignation" signals, it also retrenches on some (presumably organic) diversity.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 1:50am