Says He Did Nothing Wrong

By Colin Kalmbacher @ LawandCrime.com, Aug. 5

Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant in a county court on Tuesday. Rolfe was fired by his then-employer the day after he shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in early June.

Stylized as a petition for a writ of mandamus, Rolfe’s filing argues that he was fired by Bottoms and former police chief Erika Shields without the specific due process mandated for removing certain “non-probationary” municipal employees in Atlanta.

Rolfe claims he was “summarily dismissed” by Bottoms and Shields “without an investigation, without proper notice, without a pre-disciplinary hearing, and in direct violation of the municipal code.”

The former cop, who was charged with felony murder in Brooks’s death, argues his firing was “[c]ontrary to city policy as well as the policies, procedures, customs, and practices of the City of Atlanta Police Department.” His complaint also alleges that he “was never interviewed by the Office of Professional Standards or any individual regarding [his fatal shooting of Brooks] to provide his statement.” [....]