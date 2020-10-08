Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
@ Fox 6 Now Milwaukee, 1 day ago
MILWAUKEE - A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was sentenced to one-and-a-half years in prison for the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Raven Coley, a mother of four young children, near 23rd and Kilbourn on Feb. 4.
Deonte Wilkins pleaded guilty to one count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon on June 23. In total Wilkins' sentence spans four years -- up to two-and-half-years of that sentence may be served as extended supervision. He was and given credit for 17 days served.
According to a criminal complaint, officers found Coley suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The Milwaukee County medical examiner ruled her death a homicide as the result of a single gunshot wound to the head.
The complaint states that Wilkins was alone with Coley [....]
Comments
Right next to the story on the news menu are these as well; this is pretty outrageous stuff but is what the everyday news is like there, it's become a very violent city. All have pictures if you care about race
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 2:47am
Just a reality check - few killers worry about whether they get 2 years or 20 years or life. Bettrler to prevent killings somehow. else.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 2:51am