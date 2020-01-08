Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Read it and weep. And still, what were they expecting? Why didnt they have Adam Schiff leading this towards impeachment, rather than anither unsatisfying shitshow/kabuki Theater?
Foreign assistance ok sometimes?
https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1288175989378482176?s=20
"I talk to Trump about his re-election sometimes, but in going to be all cagey bout it and shit"
https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1288139816924778496?s=20
Events start at 9 am, and the account to watch is Ford Fischer https://t.co/u8GZY8bLTf— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) August 15, 2020
An inland hurricane tore through Iowa. You probably didn’t hear about it. - Cached Washington Post: On Monday, Iowa was leveled by what amounted to a level-two hurricane. But you wouldn’t know that from reading, listening to or watching the news. While the storm did garner some coverage, mostly via wire stories, its impact remains underreported days later. The dispatches, focused on crop damage and electrical outages, have been shouted down by the coverage of the veepstakes and the fate of college football.
As rural Wisconsin’s fortunes have declined, its political importance has grown.
“If a candidate can make inroads in rural Wisconsin, they will definitely win,” Governor Tony Evers says, as the 2020 Presidential election approaches.— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) August 14, 2020
https://t.co/tYRUMp8McG
Extensive--3 reporters on it.
The debate over whether to help struggling U.S. state and local governments overcome huge budget shortfalls has become one of the biggest political battles in the fight over another pandemic rescue package. https://t.co/vHe1OKQDnU— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 14, 2020
@ NYTimes.com/Live Coronavirus updates, April 14
The manager of the Trump administration’s new virus database refuses Senate questioning, citing a nondisclosure agreement.
The private health care technology vendor that is helping to manage the Trump administration’s new coronavirus database has refused to answer questions from top Senate Democrats about its $10.2 million contract, saying it signed a nondisclosure agreement with the federal Department of Health and Human Services.
By Don Thompson @ A.P., 35 min. ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday threw out California’s ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines, saying the law violates the U.S. Constitution’s protection of the right to bear firearms.
“Even well-intentioned laws must pass constitutional muster,” appellate Judge Kenneth Lee wrote for the panel’s majority. California’s ban on magazines holding more than 10 bullets “strikes at the core of the Second Amendment — the right to armed self-defense.”
The night before the shooting, #CannonHinnant's dad had dinner & drank a beer w/ suspect & neighbor, Darrius Sessoms
"[You] can't imagine what it's like to hold your son in your arms with a gunshot wound to the head, & his blood is running down your arms"https://t.co/uAf4X5QZD1
Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels turns himself in, faces 4 charges https://t.co/YjILDtW5JE— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) August 14, 2020
An interesting reminder that civil rights doesn't just have to do with minorities:
By David Propper & Isabel Keane @ Rockland/Westchester News, Aug. 14
The Trump administration has accelerated its purge of the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), in what critics warn is a further step towards turning Voice of America and other public broadcasters into propaganda outlets. .. a controversial former radio talk show host had been hired as a senior adviser to USAGM leadership. A CNN investigation found that Frank Wuco had a record of outrageous insults and groundless claims. He called President Barack Obama “a Kenyan” referred to the Democratic congressional leader Nancy Pelosi as a “Nazi”, and claimed former CIA director John Brennan had converted to Islam ....
The appointments of the top two officials at the Department of Homeland Security violated federal law, the Government Accountability Office said on Friday.
GAO, which is an independent watchdog agency that reports to Congress, said that Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf and his deputy Kenneth Cuccinelli are serving under an invalid order of succession under the Vacancies Reform Act.
this is good and interesting and somewhat exposing of many of the Obama ecosystem blindspots, even in understanding one's own party https://t.co/PcoobwX7c8 via @AlxThomp— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) August 14, 2020
If you are assaulted by a bad cop, no good cop is going to save you
MINNEAPOLIS — Newly released body-camera video from a third officer involved in George Floyd’s arrest captures for the first time the growing horror of onlookers who repeatedly pleaded with the officers to get off Floyd.
Michael Cohen has released the cover and a 3,700-word foreword from his upcoming tell-all book, "Disloyal."https://t.co/ngYtc1nNsI— Axios (@axios) August 13, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:06am
No Fed troops to protect Michigan Capitol from right wingers, eh?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:14am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 9:47am
The Senate as currently constructed would not impeach Barr. Barr gave many people another reason to get out and vote in November.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 4:42pm
Only the House impeaches. The Senate carries out trials.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 4:48pm
Thanks for the correction.
It would be a waste of time for the House to impeach.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 5:32pm
Hardly. It would be a good use of their time to impeach these motherfuckers once a day into November and then into January. Better than 100 street protests.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:27pm
oh my but that would be using the system those evil founding fathers invented in order to not have to have revolutions anymore after they had to go through a revolution themselves...
of course, voting in people who would do that is part of the deal and mid-terms are such a drag to participate in, only old people bother to vote in those...
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:33pm
Which is why I'm able to retire at 62. Suddenly I'm happy that, "only old people bother to vote in those."
Okay boomer!
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 7:07pm
They seem to be heading out of Portland
Gassing mom
Breaking a Navy vet's hand
Strong video images
Better than a show trial
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:32pm
GWTW like Epstein's cameras
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 3:08am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 4:48am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 4:54am
More Ghislaine
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5f238bd6c5b656e9b099a174
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 4:57am
Julie K. Brown is jousting with Dershowitz directly in public on Twitter, thought it might interest you:
Me, I'm pretty much with him, though:
Is mostly juicy "Vanity Fair" stuff and this bunch interests me less than some others.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 9:49pm
Or "who turned off the video cameras in Epstein's cell?" Or "why was Barr in the neighborhood the night before?" Not as pertinent as the other questions, but brings up to present time, a thread to pull.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:09pm
Epstein was the pimp of under aged girls to the rich and powerful.If all we learn is the names of the men he pimped out his girls to imo that would be a enough of good thing. If you have an opportunity to have sex with an underaged girl you say no. You don't take advantage of her just because you're not the one doing the manipulation. Let the careers and reputations be ruined. If that happens perhaps the next man who gets offered a girl for sex will be so scared he says no.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:12pm
Pompeo stooge under oath
https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/30/politics/pompeo-senate-foreign-relations-hearing/index.html
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 5:30am
Mueller Report in English
https://docs.google.com/document/u/0/d/1Z5ZAd1lU46gKwPUiDK516d7vxHKznjag...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:04pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:31pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 11:02pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 2:33pm
"Lawyers for Mr. Trump have said he did nothing wrong."
Therefore, the investigation is unnecessary, is unfair harassment by people who hate him and his success. Who only want to use fake news to overturn the election, and distract Trump from his sworn duty to make attack tweets, watch Fox and Friends and play golf.
by NCD on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 3:03pm
DA's dont care - "let's throw him up against the wall, see if he sticks"
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 3:31pm
Shady deal 4 Portland secret force
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 3:37pm
TikTok Trump Extortion
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 3:56pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 2:28pm
Oops! Page/Papadoc Logan Act warning
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 6:33am
Deutsche Bank turns over Trump records
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 6:51pm
Like Scarlett, I'll think about this tomorrow:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 8:40pm
Cue Little Orphan Annie - Always a day Away
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 8:46pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:02pm
Well Andy was wrong, she decided to see where Flo at Progressive Insurance Co. could take her. Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow, creeps in this petty pace from day to day....
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 1:51pm
Idunno, seems the NRA got tainted a lot these 4/8/12 years.
Fighting it out between Fancy spender Wayne LaPierre and diagraced arms runner Oliver North, with a bit of Russian Spy Butina tossed in for a love triangle. Gotten far from their roots and mission. Wholl miss them?
https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/politics/nra-dissolved-widespread-fraud-lawsuit/2554461/
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 2:12pm
I just meant it wasn't about the Deutsche bank story
And at this point, every day that goes by it is the utmost importance for the legals working for TrumpCo to delay delay delay anything real happening on that front until after the election
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 7:17pm
If they've got his taxes, give it lesa than a month fór some new news, though they wont screw their čase with too early an announcement. Tho announcements in August tend to get lost anyway.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 7:51pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 11:07am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 7:47am
AG Barr has bad day in court. #SAD
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 4:47pm
Sullivan's Pyrrhic victory?
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2020/08/michael-flynn-case-dc-circui...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 1:59am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 9:25am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 3:14pm
Hillary gets Barr's Mandamus
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 5:00pm
Marco covering for Bannon?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 2:21am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 11:13am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 11:16am
Lulu likes podcasts
(even tho he doesnt like responding to my comments when i check out what he posts)
Maybe he'll like a Mueller She Wrote one?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 2:27am