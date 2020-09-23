Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
WASHINGTON — An election-year investigation by Senate Republicans into corruption allegations against Joseph R. Biden Jr., the Democratic presidential nominee, and his son, Hunter, involving Ukraine found no evidence of improper influence or wrongdoing by the former vice president, bringing to a close a highly politicized inquiry its leaders had hoped would tarnish President Trump’s rival.
The report asserted that Hunter Biden traded off his father’s name to close lucrative business deals around the world, and that his work for Burisma Holdings, a corrupt Ukrainian energy company while the former vice president was directing American policy toward Kyiv gave the appearance of a conflict of interest and alarmed some in the State Department. But the 87-page document released on Wednesday by the Senate Homeland Security Committee contained no evidence that the former vice president improperly manipulated American policy toward Ukraine or committed any other misdeed.
The panel’s Republican chairman, Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, had made little secret of his political ambitions for his report, boasting for weeks that his findings would demonstrate Mr. Biden’s “unfitness for office.” Instead, the result delivered on Wednesday appeared to be little more than a rehashing of unproven allegations against Mr. Biden six weeks before Election Day, allegations that echo a Russian disinformation campaign and have been pushed by Mr. Trump and his allies.
In the days before its release, Mr. Johnson conceded in an interview that there would be no “massive smoking guns,” saying that there was “a misconception on the part of the public that there would be.”
It doesn't matter in the scheme of things what the Republicans think:
Trump: ‘I’m so angry at Republicans’
The president says his fellow Republicans have let him it down when it comes to investigating Obama and the Bidens.
@ Politico.com, Sept. 21
There's Trump supporters and then there's everyone else, and they are always going to be victims of everyone else, they are the top victims, the winning victims of the Victim Olympics as it were.
Conveniently, this does not end if Trump doesn't win re-election. They will still be there and will still be the top victims, even more so, because losing the election will be the biggest victimhood yet!
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 3:12pm
Too many don't get: Trump and his fans are simply NOT Republicans. He took over their presidential primary with skillful demagoguery aimed at Republican voters who were unhappy with the elitist nature of many politicians in the party they had been voting for. These voters, who actually outnumbered old style Republicans, were happy to hear his demagoguery. Elites were either purged or forced to kowtow to the Trump way of seeing things or became Never Trumpers angry that this crew hijacked their party.
Not at all unlike when the angry uneducated supporters of Andrew Jackson, the "Jacksonian" party, overtook the elite weathly of the Democratic party of the time and helped make Andrew Jackson president.
The influence of numbers of the Trump party will not be lessened even if Trump is no longer in office unless Biden gets some support from other types of Republicans. This is why a "bipartisan" meme must be pushed at this time, to form a coalition of Democrats and non-Trump Republicans in order to minimize influence of Trumpism. Trumpism will then slowly die away over time (especially when he dies.) In the meantime, Biden is a good choice because he is skilled at winning over some Reagan Dem types who did fall for Trumpism.
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 3:35pm
Devin has got to be pissed. His only hope now is the Durham report.
The fans are heading for the turnstiles.
by moat on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 5:11pm