Ibram X Kendi writes about how one can become an anti-racist. Kendi admits that he often fails. Apparently, he sits at his desk and realizes that Trump is trying to push through a new SCOTUS candidate. Kendi, the anti-racist poses the question on Twitter if adopting a black child automatically makes a white person a non-racist.

We are now watching cancel culture come after Kendi. The woman in question has 7 children with two adopted from Haiti. My first reaction was she is Catholic. I have Catholic cousins. Adoptions are common. Kendi is a scholar who specializes in anti-racism, so his response is not surprising. We will see if he maintains his academic position.

John McWhorter is racing to finish a book that argues "race" enters into the discussion far too often. I expect cancel culture will come after him once the book is released.

There is a tribal attack on Kendi. There will be a tribal attack on McWhorter

We are tribes.

The anti-Woke are the new Woke

https://areomagazine.com/2020/01/21/is-anti-woke-becoming-the-new-woke/

Tribes