Killings by Police Declined after Black Lives Matter Protests
By rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 10:04pm
Since Black Lives Matter protests gained national prominence following the 2014 police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., the movement has spread to hundreds of cities and towns across the U.S. Now a new study shows police homicides have significantly decreased in most cities where such protests occurred.
Black Lives Matter (BLM) began when Oakland, Calif.–based activist Alicia Garza posted a message of protest on Facebook after George Zimmerman, a neighborhood-watch volunteer who followed and fatally shot 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Fla., was acquitted of murder in 2013. Patrisse Cullors, another Oakland community organizer, began sharing Garza’s message on social media, along with the hashtag #blacklivesmatter. The slogan soon spread, building into a largely leaderless movement against structural racism and police violence. Last year, spurred by a Minneapolis police officer’s killing of George Floyd, millions of people demonstrated in hundreds of BLM protests throughout the U.S.
“Black Lives Matter represents a trend that goes beyond the decentralization that existed within the Civil Rights Movement,” says Aldon Morris, a sociologist at Northwestern University, who was not involved in the new study. “The question becomes, ‘Are Black Lives Matter protests having any real effect in terms of generating change?’ The data show very clearly that where you had Black Lives Matter protests, killing of people by the police decreased. It’s inescapable from this study that protest matters—that it can generate change.”
The study involved a quantitative research technique called “difference in differences,” which mimics a controlled experiment with observational data. Difference-in-differences studies use variation in the timing and location of a “treatment variable” (such as BLM protests or police killings) to sort data into artificial control groups and treatment groups; researchers can then compare an event’s apparent effects in different settings or time periods. The new study compared police killings in cities that experienced BLM protests with those that did not.
Link to the original study
Black Lives Matter's Effect on Police Lethal Use-of-Force
Comments
Truth hurts...I am annoying.
~TOD~
by The_Old_Duck (not verified) on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 1:57am
The study suggests that BLM protests led to a decrease in police shootings compared to cities where there were no protests. There was often a change in police procedures. The typical response from the Right will be that police shootings are not a big deal. If the decrease in police shootings lead to better police-community relations, we all benefit.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 8:15am
and here's some stats from before 2020 protests began:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 2:10am
One woman's view of how justice differs when police killed unarmed Black people.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/03/04/george-floyd-police-act-killings/
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 1:22pm
A BLACK OFFICER DIED BY SUICIDE, LEAVING ANGUISHED VIDEOS. ANOTHER OFFICER RECOGNIZED HIS PAIN.
submitted by rmrd0000 1 hour ago
Read the article at https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/03/07/black-police-officers-racism-protests/
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/07/2021 - 2:26pm
NYT picking winners again
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/07/2021 - 3:38pm