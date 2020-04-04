    Katrina General Honoré: Condemns Trump Administration Disaster Response

    By NCD on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 10:37pm |

    Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, on Jared Kushner: "I don't believe he knows what the hell he is talking about."

    Commander of Joint Task Force Katrina: it's time for FEMA to hand some of this mission off to the DOD.

     

     

    Comments

    On board:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 1:53am


    by artappraiser on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 3:39am

    Latest Comments

    more