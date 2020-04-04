Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
305 die of coronavirus in NYC in 24 hours with more than 56,000 cases and 1,867 deaths https://t.co/7c4O7nd3t0— Henry Goldman (@hgoldman77) April 5, 2020
By Matthew Mark @ ABCNews.com, April 5
A book about the 1918 flu pandemic spurred the government to action.
Though it’s just a four-minute drive across the lagoon from Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s private club, and ten minutes from the Palm Beach outposts of Chanel and Louis Vuitton, Howley’s diner has become an emblem of America’s stark new economic reality.
With more than 10 million people across the nation suddenly unemployed, bread lines are forming in the shadows of privileged enclaves like this one in Florida.
found via Senator Brian Schatz's twitter feed:
County of Maui and Chamber of Commerce announce partnership to help with 'micro' business owners effected by COVID-19. https://t.co/EvwhGngBEs— KITV4 (@KITV4) April 4, 2020
NEW: Trump praised Abbott's new 5-minute coronavirus testing machines. But the feds are only planning to send states up to 15 each, leaked emails show. My latest, with @dvergano: https://t.co/EYN8Z4fbuP— Stephanie M. Lee (@stephaniemlee) April 3, 2020
A small group of Bernie Sanders’s top aides and allies — including his campaign manager and his longtime strategist — have encouraged the independent senator from Vermont to consider withdrawing from the presidential race, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.
The group includes campaign manager Faiz Shakir and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), a top Sanders surrogate and ally, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive private discussions.
% of U.S. adults who say Donald Trump is doing an excellent job at responding to the coronavirus outbreak, by main source of political news— Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) April 4, 2020
Fox News: 63%
CBS: 24%
NBC: 15%
ABC: 14%
CNN: 7%
MSNBC: 2%
NPR: 2%
New York Times: 1%
More in our data tool: https://t.co/JfsbOIyhGE pic.twitter.com/QdG84JBWlL
The virus and the resulting disease, Covid-19, have hit Germany with force: According to Johns Hopkins University, the country had more than 92,000 laboratory-confirmed infections as of midday Saturday, more than any other country except the United States, Italy and Spain.
But with 1,295 deaths, Germany’s fatality rate stood at 1.4 percent, compared with 12 percent in Italy, around 10 percent in Spain, France and Britain, 4 percent in China and 2.5 percent in the United States. Even South Korea, a model of flattening the curve, has a higher fatality rate, 1.7 percent.
(Reuters) - U.S. hospitals desperate to help very sick patients with COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, are trying a treatment first used in the 1890s that relies on blood plasma donated by recovered patients.
... “Historically, this has worked,” said Dr. Jeffrey Henderson, associate professor of medicine and molecular microbiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. “Before we had vaccines, this was used for infectious diseases like measles and diphtheria.”
Convalescent plasma was also successfully used during the 1918 flu pandemic, he said.
Those saved through extreme medical interventions, including being attached to mechanical ventilators for a week or two, often suffer long-term physical, mental and emotional issues, according to a staggering body of medical and scientific studies.
Well written and perfectly pitched. Labour has a serious leader again. https://t.co/pVrVuuhgQv— Philip Collins (@PCollinsTimes) April 4, 2020
I agree with Phil.
An expert in hospital outcomes, Dr. Gawande prescribes:
What it takes: “From Buffalo to NYC, hospitals will be sharing staff, patients and supplies for the foreseeable future, with Albany overseeing the distribution of resources” @voxdotcom https://t.co/MUYZRHolIS— Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) April 4, 2020
By Lisa Mascaro & Andrew Taylor @ Associated Press, April 3
[....] In an interview with The Associated Press, the Republican leader said Congress should focus on correcting any shortcomings in the just-passed $2.2 trillion aid bill and rely on health care experts for solutions to “wipe out” the virus.
“There will be a next measure,” McConnell said about what would be the fourth coronavirus aid bill from Congress.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 8:20pm
NYC 9/11 honeymoon over
Back to elite despised status.
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2020/04/coronavirus-new-york-septemb...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 7:39am
That's ok, I totally understand, feel that way myself. Actually took longer than it should have.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 10:46am