Gov. Charlie Baker said that Massachusetts’ newly-announced test-and-trace initiative will be the first such statewide effort in the country. It’s an approach that has worked elsewhere across the globe:https://t.co/2mdVGXh3XU— WGBH News (@wgbhnews) April 3, 2020
In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) has taken the time to declare April “Confederate Heritage Month.”
The proclamation came two days after Reeves changed his position and issued a statewide ordering shutting down nonessential businesses and ordering residents to stay home, according to the Jackson Free Press.
News short @ Bloomberg News, April 5. He noticed:
Spain rolling out Universal Basic Income soon https://t.co/MAf1a2b1DC— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) April 6, 2020
By Tyler Cowen @ Bloomberg.com/opinion, March 31
Once this is over, the city will be younger, cheaper, poorer and segregated in a new way.
The new coronavirus funding battle over the November election. A vote-by-mail push by Democrats sets up new clash over coronavirus relief.
By Marianne Levine & Burgess Everett @ Politico.com, April 5
Consensus is growing that Democrats and Republicans will soon hash out a new coronavirus emergency package in the coming weeks. But a major obstacle is emerging: the November election.
A huge federal disaster response, new urgency around health care and a debate over social distancing have muddled the nation’s ideological debate. NOTE BIDEN ADVISER QUOTE
By Jim Rutenberg @ NYTimes.com, April 5
The 2020 edition of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Md., in February offered a theme-park version of what was to be President Trump’s re-election message: Under the banner of “America vs. Socialism,” the convention featured [....]
And the CPAC message seemed a relic from a distant time.
Malayan tiger at NYC's Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19 after developing dry coughhttps://t.co/UkquEs9Avr— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 5, 2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the hospital Sunday night due to ongoing coronavirus symptoms, a statement from his office said.
Johnson was hospitalized "on the advice of his doctor" after experiencing symptoms for more than 10 days after being diagnosed with COV-19, according to the statement, which was obtained by the BBC
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said his party may have to hold a "virtual convention" in Milwaukee due to coronavirus, after the Democratic National Committee (DNC) postponed the event until August 17.
Speaking with ABC News' This Week on Sunday, Biden said that he, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and top officials at the DNC are going to "follow the science" as they wait to decide how to hold a presidential nomination convention. Last Friday, Biden disclosed that he was moving forward with the vetting process of his potential Cabinet members and vice presidential picks. Biden insisted Sunday that regardless of the coronavirus situation, the DNC must hold an official convention in some for or another.
By Matthew Mark @ ABCNews.com, April 5
A book about the 1918 flu pandemic spurred the government to action.
Though it’s just a four-minute drive across the lagoon from Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s private club, and ten minutes from the Palm Beach outposts of Chanel and Louis Vuitton, Howley’s diner has become an emblem of America’s stark new economic reality.
With more than 10 million people across the nation suddenly unemployed, bread lines are forming in the shadows of privileged enclaves like this one in Florida.
found via Senator Brian Schatz's twitter feed:
County of Maui and Chamber of Commerce announce partnership to help with 'micro' business owners effected by COVID-19. https://t.co/EvwhGngBEs— KITV4 (@KITV4) April 4, 2020
just now in email from old friend in Milwaukee, who grew up in a small town in the center of the state, in loyal Democratic family with father the big lawyer in town, sibling lawyers, and is a Fed. civil service lawyer herself:
....and our presidential primary is next Tuesday, and no one wants to go vote, my street closed at the beginning of March and will remain closed until mid-August and it is just plain wacky....
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 9:17pm
Wisconsin mayors implore top health official to 'step up' and shut down primary
....a legal battle over absentee voting in the state reaches the Supreme Court....
@ Politico.com, 04/05/2020 02:53 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 9:28pm
behooves to mention, I think, that Wisconsin has open primaries. Meaning you can vote for any candidate you want from any party regardless of your own political affiliation. I.E. Republicans can crossover and vote for Democrats and vicey versa, there's no party separation for voters.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/05/2020 - 9:31pm
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order Monday suspending in-person voting in Tuesday’s elections, citing the intensifying health threat of the coronaviruspandemic.
The abrupt move came after the GOP-controlled state legislature refused to postpone the vote during a special session Evers (D) called on Saturday.
Evers’s order Monday postpones in-person voting and the receipt deadline for mail-in ballots to June 9.
The governor said the fresh urgency to postpone voting resulted in part from dire warnings by the White House over the weekend, when several Trump administration officials predicted that the coronavirus pandemic will worsen dramatically during the coming week.
“At the end of the day, this is about the people of Wisconsin,” Evers said in an interview Monday. “They frankly don’t care much about Republicans and Democrats fighting. They’re scared. We have the surgeon general saying this is Pearl Harbor. It’s time to act.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/wisconsin-governor-suspends-in-person-voting-in-tuesdays-elections-amid-escalating-coronavirus-fears/2020/04/06/9d658e2a-781c-11ea-b6ff-597f170df8f8_story.html
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 2:04pm
Wisconsin Supreme Court say the primary vote must proceed despite the pandemic
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/06/wisconsin-governor-orders-stop-to-in-person-voting-on-eve-of-election-168527
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 6:21pm
Senator Schatz says:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 8:15pm