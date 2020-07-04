Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Data is our friend. A Pew Study suggests almost half of blacks consider coronavirus a major threat compared to only 20% of whites. The idea that blacks feel that they have immunity from coronavirus is a myth.
The level of personal concern about the virus varies significantly across demographic groups. In particular, older adults, black and Hispanic people, and those with no college experience are especially likely to view the coronavirus as a major threat to their own health.
Majorities of those of all races and ethnicities see the new coronavirus as at least a minor threat to their health. However, 46% of black people and 39% of Hispanics view the coronavirus as a major threat to their own health, compared with 21% of white adults.
Comments
As an African-American, I always anticipated that the COVID-19 pandemic would disproportionately hit my community, and other communities of color the hardest. It was never an if, but a when.
COVID-19 does not see race, color, or nationality; but it does attack the vulnerable and require the collective will of a society to stop. Communities of color have always been excluded, exploited, and vulnerable to attack in America, so it was inevitable that the coronavirus would come for us. Tragically, our society still needs data to prove the possibility of the inevitable, and now the data is pouring in.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/black-people-know-the-coronavirus-is-no-great-equalizer?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 7:26am
Bernie Sanders addresses the racial aspects of COVID
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/bernie-sanders-disproportionate-impact-coronavirus-black-america_n_5e8d337bc5b6e1a2e0fba4de
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 9:27am
Nina Turner, eh? That'll be sophisticated for sure. Bernie of course will make any issue one of class - but now cleverly with a new shellack of race-coating to appeal to that Dem base. Of course the virus isn't equal opportunity - it's worse on the elderly, on men, on smokers and obese, populations in crowded areas, etc.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 10:13am
You tend to overlook the lack of access to testing in minority communities. Some symptomatic people were denied testing. Was that a minor or huge factor in the lethality of the disease?
Given historical biases in medicine, it will be interesting to see if blacks with severe disease had the same access to aggressive therapy as other groups.
Hopefully, the data will show equal access to aggressive therapy, but we will not know if we do not look.
This really is not a game.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 10:46am
How did I "overlook" that? Did I claim a short retort to the virus' inequality was anything close to a definitive summation of all black challenges with it?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 11:10am
Now that race is being analyzed, we will see if treatment was equal.
Edit to add:
There was a post by Van Jones suggesting that a high number of blacks thought that COVID was not a threat.
I put up this post that suggests most blacks see COVID as a threat. A standalone post.
You removed most of my subsequent links to my own post, so no I do not think you take the threat to the black community seriously.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 11:38am
I told you to quit hijacking my posts, and emailed you the text you'd posted so you could put it on your own thread, so kindly piss off. If you need help figuring out how to do that, I can gladly explain.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 11:45am