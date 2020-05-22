Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
BREAKING: UK, Australia & Canada voice deep concern at China’s proposed security law for Hong Kong. They warn “such a law on Hong Kong’s behalf without the direct participation of its people, legislature or judiciary would clearly undermine the principle of 1 country 2 systems” pic.twitter.com/xFcx2DgZv0— Deborah Haynes (@haynesdeborah) May 22, 2020
Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. are thinking about the coronavirus very differently right now — and these numbers show one reason why. https://t.co/f1rAFoJVxY— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 25, 2020
Actually no one reported that, sir. As always appreciate you checking to see what was what before you tweeted. https://t.co/Q6z64qBIJj— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 25, 2020
We’re investigating why Trump removed State Department Inspector General Steve Linick who was investigating Mike Pompeo for misconduct.https://t.co/Nl7L6Bu6oK— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) May 25, 2020
Not long ago, the main public health threat facing people living in and around the Baisley Park Houses complex in South Jamaica, Queens, was one that had taken too many young lives: gangs armed with guns.
When a 14-year-old shooting baskets was killed accidentally in October by a bullet fired in a gang dispute, the death galvanized the neighborhood to take action. Community leaders negotiated a cease-fire and shootings had dropped significantly by earlier this year.
C.D.C. Test Counting Error Leaves Epidemiologists ‘Really Baffled’ - The New York Times https://t.co/F5RWapwsnq— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 23, 2020
In a tearful speech, Gov. @DougBurgum (R-ND) asks residents to skip the “ideological and political” debate on face masks. pic.twitter.com/BkTEDWxuYg— The Recount (@therecount) May 22, 2020
Mistakes are inevitable. But we can try to do better.
Op-ed by Dr. Danielle Offri @ NYTimes.com, May 22; Dr. Ofri practices at Bellevue Hospital in New York and teaches at New York University.
The OPCW has opened the door to ridicule, when the simple truth would have been enough
This is insane. I was the director of CIA.— Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) May 21, 2020
@ NYTimes.com/Coronavirus Live coverage, May 21
A sophisticated fraud network targeting Washington State’s unemployment system claimed hundreds of millions of dollars before officials were able to identify and crack down on the coordinated attack, state officials said Thursday.
By Ben Guarino & Joel Achenbach @ WashingtonPost.com, May 21
The coronavirus primarily spreads from person to person and not easily from a contaminated surface. That is the takeaway from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which this month updated its “How COVID-19 Spreads” website.
