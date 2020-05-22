Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Sullivan delayed twice so Barr's DoJ could make this statement:
As a teen in the early 2000s, I spent a lot of time on online message boards. They were funny, chaotic places where my fellow nerds and I spent hours arguing about everything under the sun: sports, music, video games, the latest episode of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
No matter the topic, there was one universal experience: On every board, some divisive issue would inevitably erupt into conflict, and an angry group of users — often led by a single, vocal one who felt they were being treated unfairly — would lead a rebellion against the “mods,” the moderators who had the privileges to delete posts, ban unruly users, and set the rules of the board.
Holy hell. https://t.co/nymsrW0B7j— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) May 29, 2020
Trump thinks Dem Govs are keeping their states closed to slow econ growth & hurt his re-elect. Dems worry that Trump can benefit from ‘Econ rebound in 3rd Q. But ...https://t.co/bxfQMLUkho— amy walter (@amyewalter) May 28, 2020
Shocking: In Mission district of SF, testing 4000+ people, About 2% of people tested positive for the coronavirus. Nearly all of them — 95% — were Hispanic; other 5% were Asian. Not a single white person positive, though 34% of local residents are white. https://t.co/ZiaJLKRury— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 28, 2020
NEW - RNC has sent letter to Gov Cooper laying out safety conditions for going ahead with the convention > pic.twitter.com/pr3QYKMLnC— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 28, 2020
By Nadja Popovich & Margot Sanger Katz @ NYTimes.com, May 28, with graphics depicting various locations
The coronavirus still has a long way to go. That’s the message from a crop of new studies across the world that are trying to quantify how many people have been infected.
In public, the activist berated the infectious disease expert for federal inaction on AIDS. But their affection lasted decades and changed the course of the epidemic.
By Donald G. McNeil Jr. @ NYTimes.com, Updated May 28, 2020, 10:06 a.m. ET
“How did I meet Larry? He called me a murderer and an incompetent idiot on the front page of the San Francisco Examiner magazine.”
Among other things, this is a point to remember when considering accuracy of death totals for different nations and the reason for deaths.
By Natalie Kitroeff and Paulina Villegas @ NYTimes.com May 28, 2020
Years of neglect have hobbled many Mexican hospitals. Now, as the pandemic strikes, some patients are dying from neglect or from mistakes that are easily prevented, doctors and nurses say.
By Maggie Fox @ CNN.com, May 27, 10:54 pm
Careful autopsies of 10 African-American victims of coronavirus show their lungs were clogged with blood clots, researchers reported Wednesday.
All 10 patients had underlying conditions that have been shown to worsen infection, including high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity. But genetic factors could also be at play, the team at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine said.
The man who hung an effigy of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on a tree outside the Kentucky state Capitol on Sunday, has been fired from his job.Terry Bush confirmed to CNN that he lost his job at the Neil Huffman Auto Group on Tuesday.
"My First Amendment was violated while I was doing a First Amendment act," Bush said....!!!
Helpful 1:53 minute video on Senate vs. House plans @ WSJ that I accessed without subscription
As the U.S. economy begins to reopen, Congress is grappling with millions of unemployed workers. WSJ's Gerald F. Seib looks at two approaches Congress has come up with to move workers back onto the payrolls.
Mueller complained to Barr 3 days after he finished about Barr's misrepresentation of his reports. Barr met Durham *the same day* to start rewriting the record on Mueller's works. Now Barr's assigned Durham a criminal investigation that he "doesn't expect" (tee-hee) to reach Biden & Obama.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/22/2020 - 7:47am
Elaine Chao, eh?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/27/2020 - 6:33am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/22/2020 - 10:06am
Jeff Sessions in on the whole plot against King Drumpf:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 12:02am
oh my, a few tweets down in the feed, I see Jeff responds!
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 12:05am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 6:20pm
I bet Powell is beginning to regret the references to Kafka in her Writ of Mandamus petition. Accusing Sullivan of corrupt intentions works on Fox but not in court.
by moat on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 8:26pm
Do these people *do* regrets?
BTW,
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/24/2020 - 1:22am
this looks to me like "Obamagate" isn't selling very well with the fans, got to go back to the old standards they know and love:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/23/2020 - 8:22pm
Flynn 1st atty - no great deed goes unpunished
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/26/2020 - 8:34am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/27/2020 - 6:14am
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/27/2020 - 11:38pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/28/2020 - 1:13am
Flynn simple answers
Incredible how the right/Team TrumpBarr keep trying to pretend an obvious US intelligence concern shouldn't be investigated, and keep lying about basic facts & documentation to "prove" that point.
https://www.emptywheel.net/2020/05/28/on-the-two-ecs-opening-the-investi...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 5:02am
Flynn/Trump = colluding agents
(with Barr, the AG heading DoJ, thinking it's ok for US citizens to actively work with foreign governments to derail official US policy)
https://www.emptywheel.net/2020/05/28/stealing-elections-the-underlying-...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 5:10am
Sullivan has upper hand
https://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/499928-judge-sullivan-didnt-let-th...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 6:17am
Hack GOP attys argue judges have no power
https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/500069-more-than-two-dozen-former-prosecutors-judges-and-active-trial
Yeah, like the police showing up to a domestic violence call when the wife decides she doesn't want to press charges...? The 30-day review was put into place to prevent corruption, not safeguard defendants - such as when a monster buys off the prosecution.
Sure, judges have no say anymore.... sez Mitch the Federalist
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 7:11am
McCord : Comey went rogue
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 12:31pm
Flynn begs like a bitch, oh my
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 4:38pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 4:58pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 5:14pm
Flynn discussed w Trump
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 6:05pm
Mueller knew Trump knew
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 6:28pm