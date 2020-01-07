Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Voters who approved of Trump in March but disapprove today are younger, lower income, and are more likely to live in places hit hard by COVID-19 than those who continue to approve. https://t.co/Hvja5BJPdR pic.twitter.com/8l1IvbHua8— Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) June 30, 2020
"Egregious, grotesque, absurd, crazy, ridiculous.— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 3, 2020
These are a handful of the words that some local African American leaders are using to rebuke the Minneapolis City Council’s moves toward dismantling the Police Department"https://t.co/1dsp8XrKN4
The Supreme Court justices turned down all 10 cases brought before them about gun control. Here's why that's significant. https://t.co/Rm5Ar9s5h2— Brennan Center (@BrennanCenter) July 2, 2020
Just a bizarre story out of Jacksonville, FL. DNA testing got them.
Retired Homicide Detective and His Ex-Wife Arrested in 1999 Murder https://t.co/LBNy71D23k pic.twitter.com/loFYFifxIx— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 2, 2020
Louisiana is also seeing a large resurgence, and rebounding quite a bit. It is a state that is very vulnerable minority and poor populations. They mostly crushed their curve before but it’s resurging. We must be vigilant. #covid19— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 2, 2020
(Figure by teammate @euromaestro)
A significant majority of people who voted for him in 2016 are planning to do so again. What is different about those who’ve had a change of heart?
By Claire Cain Miller, Kevin Quealy and Nate Cohn @ The Upshot @ NYTimes,com, July 1
Wrote an Op-Ed about the need for Emergency Cash Relief to avoid a new Great Depression. Congress get your act together - for the sake of our country and millions of families. #EmergencyMoneyForThePeople https://t.co/RSAaZczWWh— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) July 2, 2020
As he watched the statue of Christopher Columbus come tumbling down after standing for almost 90 years outside the Minnesota State Capitol, Tucker Carlson wondered aloud why Republican senators wanted to cancel the Italian navigator and his holiday.
By Kenya Evelyn @ TheGuardian.com, July 1
Health experts are warning that young people of color face a growing threat from the coronavirus pandemic as young Americans drive record-setting outbreaks in several US states.
The decision reversed a lower court’s ruling that had temporarily halted publication of the book by the president’s niece, but it didn’t address whether she violated a confidentiality agreement.
Breaking News: A New York appellate judge ruled on Wednesday that the publisher Simon & Schuster could go ahead with its plans to release a tell-all book by Mary Trump, the niece of President Trump https://t.co/q65RxxgP2Z
I don’t think it’s a coincidence that many of the highest-profile and irresponsible celebrity racial justice warriors are mixed race, half white and half black.
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace (white dad, black mom) just joined former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick (black dad, white mom, white adopted family), former Empire star Jussie Smollett (white dad, black mom), Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams (black dad, white mom) and Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (black dad, white mom) as a fiery outspoken leader on racial justice.
I have no interest in diminishing the viewpoint of mixed-race people classified as black. But that worldview is oftentimes inconsistent with those of us not from a mixed heritage.
A great YouTube account my friend introduced me to. The creator goes to underprivileged neighborhoods across America, filming and sometimes interviewing residents https://t.co/TDOZqyznp5 may be of interest to @Chris_arnade— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 1, 2020
So school's out for
summer until at least next year? As well as day care. So at least one parent must stay home...
New study of COVID in children finds children can spread virus as easily as adults. Therefore, kids are equal vectors for transmission.
(Good interview by @ashishkjha). #covid19
“The amendments that would allow Putin to run for 2 more 6-year terms in 2024 and 2030 are part of a package of constitutional changes that also outlaw same-sex marriage, mention ‘a belief in God as a core value’ and emphasize the primacy of Russian law over international norms.” https://t.co/Sicu0LC7F3— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) July 1, 2020
The 13th Amendment outlawed slavery—with one big caveat: “except as a punishment for a crime.” For a century and half, that’s been used to re-enslave American citizens (disproportionately black men). So I’m introducing a Constitutional amendment to end this abomination.— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) July 1, 2020
Deleting and reposting this WaPo story because their own language in their tweets changed, to reflect it’s the effects of virus mitigation https://t.co/w01ZeKzfMI— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 1, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 12:32am
Donald Trump, meet Wylie Coyote....,
by jollyroger on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 2:30pm
Wile E Coyote, please
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 3:29pm
a word of caution, though, after having some time to think on this. The question was not about approval for Trump but how they think this country is going. And I have heard enough times from friends and family in the last few weeks--since the Geo. Flyod protests started-- that they don't like what's happening in this country, that it scares them. I don't have specifics, but in general, I do get the sense that everyone is obediently suffering in lockdown and suffering a crashed world economy to defeat the coronavirus. And then all these right wing wackos start challenging shutdown and then within days the whole fucking millennial generation is out on the streets fighting racism with collateral looting and rioting and cononclasm and nobody seems to give a fig about coronavirus. So why did we wreck the economy and stay inside for two months if right and left are not going to go along? As what they don't like is the reaction to Trump, not necessarily Trump.
No doubt it's not just about Trump. In this type of poll, the regularly nutso conservative 1/3 of the country is ususally in approval with Republican leaders and happy with what they are doing, as regular as rain.they get approval from at least 1/3. So a cavaet: many of the missing 14% who would have made up 33% who answered that they did not like where this country is going might be more unhappy with the many protestors out on the streets than they are with anything Trump is doing.
That said, the Russia/Afganistan thing is hitting him hard as far as traditional Republicans are concerned, is exactly the type of thing that makes John McCain roll over in his grave and the Never Trumpers know it as they are just pounding him with it in social media and advertising.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 7:21pm
25% of voters say “even-tempered” describes Trump very or fairly well
What the bleeding fuck?
by jollyroger on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 2:35pm
Old folks, bad hearing - they thought the pollster said "even impaired"
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 3:25pm
I knew the pandemic had a leftwing tilt.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 1:09am
Yup, crucial. Waukesha is the main white flight exurb of segregated blue Milwaukee (of the high crime rate and lousy public schools); it is swingville personfied. Not to mention middle-middle-middle class:
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 11:59pm