Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
[Part I is here, from June 13 to July 16]
Announcing Operation Grant! Together with @ProjectLincoln we are expanding our campaign against Trump to Ohio.— Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) July 17, 2020
If Trump wants to win Ohio, he will have to fight for it.
Airing on TV in Cincinnati, starting today: "It's OK To Change Your Mind, Ohio. We Did." pic.twitter.com/yXYgUaKqvE
Facebook has faced pressure to better moderate its site amid a massive advertiser boycott. The Twitter ruling came after and WaPo amended its story with that breaking info.
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Twitter Temporarily Blocks Trump's Campaign Account From Tweeting for First Time Ever, Signaling It Will No Longer Permit Team Trump to Post COVID-19 Misinformation; Company Demands Removal of Offending Tweet https://t.co/xXwDe8xQS8
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Kanye West Presidential Bid Revealed As Highly Coordinated Republican Operation to Suppress Black Vote for Biden https://t.co/faB5tPNzEG— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 6, 2020
Says He Did Nothing Wrong
By Colin Kalmbacher @ LawandCrime.com, Aug. 5
Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant in a county court on Tuesday. Rolfe was fired by his then-employer the day after he shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in early June.
ST. LOUIS — Cori Bush, a progressive activist and a leader of the swelling protest movement for racial justice, toppled Representative William Lacy Clay Jr. of Missouri in a Democratic primary on Tuesday, notching the latest in a stunning string of upsets against the party establishment.
Ms. Bush, 44, had captured nearly 49 percent of the vote by late Tuesday evening compared with 45.5 percent for Mr. Clay, according to The Associated Press. She had tried and failed to unseat Mr. Clay in 2018, but this year rode a surge in support for more liberal, confrontational politics within the Democratic Party amid the coronavirus pandemic and the national outcry over festering racial inequities.
U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney declares victory in a hard-fought Democratic primary, defeating progressive challenger Suraj Patel https://t.co/I0NmXjJSgF pic.twitter.com/1h5aWPCQVB— Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2020
2. 36 of top 50 cities see double-digit rise in homicides https://t.co/eegG1f6ShM #axiosam— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) August 3, 2020
A trusted bus driver, an aspiring caterer, a father of two. As killings rise in District, here are the stories of some victims. - The Washington Post https://t.co/gPZZiQlJxa— Peter Hermann (@phscoop) August 2, 2020
Four gunmen opened fire outside an Oak Street boutique this afternoon, killing one man and injuring two other people. Online reports indicate the murdered man is a Chicago-based rapper.https://t.co/RC9KNPnOQA— CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) August 5, 2020
As of July 31, only 17% of Mississippi's 904 ICU beds were available, according to the state health department. https://t.co/I1IsnJRM40— NPR (@NPR) August 4, 2020
Federal Court Halts Trump Administration’s Latest Anti-Immigration Policy as ‘Abuse of Discretion’https://t.co/nbDbsF3coE pic.twitter.com/NA4M59many— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 4, 2020
New York’s Chief Judge Takes Subtle Shot at Bill de Blasio for Saying Court Delays Caused Spike in Violencehttps://t.co/6NL6juD5ql pic.twitter.com/cv4N8XSkWs— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 5, 2020
"I believe there is a coverup going on at CSU,'' said a current Colorado State football player who spoke to the @coloradoan on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution. https://t.co/Mrcs2P6iW7— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) August 5, 2020
A video taken Sunday by a bystander shows the children, ranging in age from 6 to 17 years old, in a parking lot in Aurora, where there have recently been protests over the death of a 23-year-old Black man, Elijah McClain, who was stopped by police last year, KUSA-TV reported.
The video shows the 17-year-old and 12-year-old lying on their stomachs with their hands cuffed behind their backs and a 14-year-old girl lying next to the 6-year-old, also on their stomachs, in a parking lot next to the car. They can be heard crying and screaming as officers stand with their back to the camera. A woman on the other side of the car is shown being led away in handcuffs.
It was a hot Thursday afternoon, so India Johnson, 26, and Yasmeen Winston, 25, decided to take their babies to splash in the fountains at the World War II Memorial. The women, best friends since seventh grade, parked on Constitution Avenue near the White House and prepared to walk to the Mall.
Their babies were in the back seat, Mother Goose Club was singing through the car speakers, and the mothers were digging around in diaper bags when they heard the crash and felt the jolt.
This qualified immunity decision from Judge Carlton Reeves is truly extraordinary. https://t.co/w8KAwTz7H0 pic.twitter.com/Akhe0uGs8I— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) August 4, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 9:22pm
I wonder about any catch-22's on this one, even bothering to go there. Because the irony is:policing borders has all of a sudden become extremely important allover the world This tweet by my New Zealand friend (who is very liberal p.c., socialist, and empathetic to concerns of the woke) reminded me of that:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 12:31am
Who wants to go to the US now? Its toxic & deadly & bloody expensive.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 4:26am
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 12:11am
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 9:26am
Interesting how they handle the "day late and a dollar short" bullshitting when he does it:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 4:28pm
seems rather confident that things are going well:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 12:27am
Headline @ The Guardian U.S. version right now Trump's vow to send federal officers to US cities is election ploy, critics say
Opponents warn of grave threat to civil liberties as observers say president seeks to build ‘law and order’ credentials
I am really literally begging people to at minimum to stop saying the skyrocketing crime rate in blue cities doesn't matter and "black on black crime doesn't matter". You'll be so sorry with the results of doing that. It's going to get worse if the economy gets worse and anarchists masquerading as BLM, cops feeling dissed, the GOP is successful at not furnishing enough aid. In all kinds of ways, including the cities and states going bankrupt. Remember those movies about "the Bronx is burnin'"in the 1970's--multitudes of same.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 3:25am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 2:36pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 3:10pm
etc.....
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 8:15pm
Every May I visit my parents in Florida. I thought I'd be able to go in the fall. We could have gotten the virus under control by then, but now I have no idea when I can go. They're both 90. They could die before I visit again
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 9:09pm
Not an ad but an op-ed in USA Today by "Radio Free Tom" which I find intriguing in some points and want to plop it somewhere I can find it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 6:04pm
they are passing around exciting gossip:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 10:16pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 10:48pm
how to further drive him nuts:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 7:28pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 8:39am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 7:57pm
This makes me think of how overall, the big difference between these guys and most Dem political operatives is how they give off confidence that just can't be ruffled. And humor, a sense of humor that goes with that, wicked but at the same time, laid back. Where the enemy is a weak loser to be ridiculed, always. Very little "outrage". About the only Dem operative I can think of of the top of my head that is like them is James Carville. But even he does the "outraged" thing once in a while.
Most Dem operatives are always projecting being a victim of unfairness or worried about tippy toeing around different sensitivities of different identity groups.Among other things, the latter makes one look insincere, doing self-censoring so as not to offend anyone makes one just look like an insincere panderer.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 9:50pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 11:13pm
New one is personal insults and ridicule aimed at his narcissism:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 7:38pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 11:35pm
Deserves an award for video editing:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 1:15am
They caught him farting on-mic a few months back - wonder if that's his... captured for posterity?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:23pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:16pm
Accept no substitutes
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:31pm
New group in category!
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:47pm