#BREAKING: DC Police confirm 20 people were shot when multiple gunman opened fire on a crowd at a block party at 33rd Street and Dubois Place SE around 12:30am. 1 person is dead. Several are in critical condition. @DerrickWard4 is at the scene @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/OQawyeIe82— Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) August 9, 2020
How the Reno Police Dept.now handles release of body cam footage of the mistaken shooting of a suspect in the shoulder (happens to have been a white guy). I found it bizarre.
Police Officer Accidentally Shot Suspect After Getting Accidentally Tased by Deputy: Cops (VIDEO) https://t.co/M5U0K8Kcwi pic.twitter.com/Rr2qzkfMm4
Let’s recap the deadly situation (that was made deadly by Amber Guyger): she entered a young Black man’s apartment—which was a floor above hers—found him sitting on his couch and eating ice cream, and used her gun to shoot him in the heart.
That’s what happened.
Still, I am not surprised that Guyger is now trying to claim she killed Jean in self-defense. Disgusted, but not surprised. It’s a legal defense that’s gotten many a police officer out of facing consequences for killing Black people.
The appeal also argues that she isn’t culpable for murdering Jean because the apartment building had an “absurd design” and “incompetent management” that led her to ignore all the signs that his apartment wasn’t hers.
Face coverings are a great way to defeat the surveillance state—especially now that the U.S. government has conceded that masks confuse the hell out of facial recognition technology.https://t.co/t4MNUKYL5U— reason (@reason) August 9, 2020
Disastrous & scandalous-When Covid-19 Hit, Many Elderly Were Left to Die. European nations still lead the world in Covid-19 deaths per capita. A gruesome failure to protect the elderly is largely to blame. Particularly in Belgium https://t.co/KeeMQpVxEU— alain servais (@aservais1) August 9, 2020
NEW from @PewHispanic: https://t.co/36JY6QKP7T @pewresearch— Mark Hugo Lopez (@mhugolopez) August 4, 2020
What is it like when a city abandons a neighborhood and the police vanish? Business owners describe a harrowing experience of calling for help and being left all alone.
“They barricaded us all in here,” said Mr. Khan, a coffee shop owner. “And they were sitting in lawn chairs with guns.” Abolish the Police? Those Who Survived Chaos in Seattle Aren’t So Sure . @NellieBowles goes there and writes excellent story https://t.co/vH6MJqz7ul
Health directors told to keep quiet as Fla. leaders pressed to reopen classrooms https://t.co/9H6716om3F— Joe Sonka (@joesonka) August 8, 2020
Too often in policy debates we talk about programs & agencies, not the people. This is what happens when we fail people. Every day we wait, makes it harder for this family & many others.— Peggy Bailey (@PeggyBaileyDC) August 8, 2020
Without $600 Weekly Benefit, Unemployed Face Bleak Choices https://t.co/YftGr4ElYX
SHELDON ADELSON & his wife, Miriam, have donated $11.6M to TRUMP, the RNC & the pro-Trump @AmericaFirstPAC since mid-2018.
But last week, Trump confronted Adelson about why he wasn’t doing more to bolster his reelection, 3 people told @politicoalex. https://t.co/mie2XlhRgq
Friday night massacre at @USPS—Postmaster General Louis DeJoy displaces the 2 top executives overseeing day-to-day operations + reassigns 23 more executives, centralizing power around himself as delays grow at USPS ahead of mostly #VoteByMail election.https://t.co/EH8du731vN
Derrick Ingram, an organizer of a group leading New York’s Black Lives Matter protests, was besieged inside his Manhattan apartment on Friday while a police helicopter patrolled overhead, officers banged on his door and police dogs waited in the hallway.
The street outside had been closed off by roughly two dozen police vehicles and dozens of officers, including some who were wearing riot gear. At the end of the block, Black Lives Matter supporters had gathered with bullhorns and cameras to protest what appeared to be Mr. Ingram’s imminent arrest.
“What did I do? What did I do?” he said on a livestream posted on Instagram. “I was born Black, that’s what I did.”
Last month, a number of Black Lives Matter demonstrators smashed windows and splashed red paint all over the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office during a protest against racial injustice. Now, they might be facing up to life in prison because prosecutors are adding a gang enhancement to their felony criminal mischief charges.
Jerry Falwell Jr. has agreed to take “an indefinite leave of absence” from his role as president of Liberty University after the release of a viral photo that showed him vacationing on a yacht with his pants unzipped, holding a beverage, and with his arm around a woman.
“The Executive Committee of Liberty University’s Board of Trustees, acting on behalf of the full Board, met today and requested that Jerry Falwell, Jr. take an indefinite leave of absence from his roles as President and Chancellor of Liberty University, to which he has agreed, effective immediately,” the university said in a statement on Friday.
The struggle against Covid-19 has often been compared to fighting a war.
followup on the DC shooting, was at a cookout, sounds horrific, with at least 3 shooters in a crowd of hundreds of people, at least a hundred bullets
At least 20 people shot, one fatally, at a party attended by hundreds in Southeast Washington
By Peter Hermann, Michael Brice-Saddler and Clarence Williams @ WashingtonPost.com, August 9, 2020 at 6:48 p.m. EDT
The deceased's mother says cops should have broken up the crowd because the gathering was against pandemic regs:
Purported Video, cavaet emptor
here is a NBC local station video report
https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/1-dead-20-hurt-when-gunfire-erupts-at-dc-block-party/2386358/
Reports that police pulled out because there weren't enough of them to break up the crowd, even though against pandemic regs. That they are going to have to do better at breaking up crowds, and the community needs to understand that some people will have to go to jail when they do that.
This was yet another DC shooting of a young black man:
So where are the cops--or social workers--going to come from to break up parties like this? Why would cops bother, it will only mean more protests against brutally breaking up a minority population having fun? Or why would unarmed social workers want to risk their lives to try to mediate arguments at a block party so they don't end up with shooting?
just ran across these from Chicago, 6:23 pm, don't know what it's about beyond what it says, but they a real slice of life from a shooting scene:
this appears to be from the same police-involved Chicago incident, crowd getting angry
Here's two news stories on it from Google news
Chicago police shooting: Englewood police-involved shooting at 57th, Aberdeen, CPD says
ABC7 Chicago·6 hours ago
Englewood police shooting: Man shot by Chicago police at 57th and Aberdeen
Chicago Sun-Times·4 hours ago
