Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Three months ago the Minneapolis city council wanted to abolish the police department and start over, now they're complaining that the police aren't arresting enough people https://t.co/zNccr9d6Ji— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 16, 2020
by Matt Naham @ LawandCrime.com, Sept. 16
Ticked Off Federal Judge Orders Acting SDNY U.S. Attorney to Make Prosecutors Read Opinion Exposing Misconduct
80-Year-Old Man Accused of Gunning Down Neighbor on Front Lawn After ‘Heated Argument’ Over His Pit Bullshttps://t.co/nVokKrvanj pic.twitter.com/UliidWiJSY— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 16, 2020
read it, it's a good easy-to-read summary for laymen of the legal arguments involved
No Qualified Immunity for Pittsburgh Cop Who Wrongly Detained Black Teenager, ‘Slammed’ Him Against a Wallhttps://t.co/8XNnS06hfq pic.twitter.com/vbYWAEyUkp— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 16, 2020
Oh look, all p.o.c. don't all think alike and aren't sworn to uphold the BLM movement. Who knew?
"BLM has exposed internalised racism. Many non-white people have become so sensitive to the notion of ‘white privilege’ that I, as a black conservative, am accused of pandering to white people. I am not free to hold the views I do".@estherk_k on racehttps://t.co/GUNaF0T8f7— spiked (@spikedonline) September 16, 2020
A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows Democrat Sara Gideon opening up a large lead in the Maine Senate race over GOP Sen. Susan Collins, a result that diverges from other data showing a close contest as Collins seeks a fifth term this fallhttps://t.co/OKjlgetiRD— POLITICO (@politico) September 16, 2020
Libertarians' been making those suggestions over @ Reason magazine for decades.
Libertarians not in disarray https://t.co/NUSTRZqhYr pic.twitter.com/8wLJ2L75ye— Bill Hammond (@NYHammond) September 10, 2020
BREAKING: Snowflake opens at $245 per share in market debut, after pricing IPO at $120 https://t.co/BgbZpwMb1v— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) September 16, 2020
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was early June, days after the death of George Floyd, and cities around the country were erupting in protests against police brutality.
In Rochester, the streets were relatively calm, but behind closed doors, police and city officials were growing anxious. A Black man, Daniel Prude, had died of suffocation in March after police officers had placed his head in a hood and pinned him to the ground. The public had never been told about the death, but that would change if police body camera footage of the encounter got out.
In Libya, 3,000 Russian Wagner fighters & 2,000 Syrians are believed to be fighting on Hifter’s side. The US military assesses Turkey has brought 5,000 Syrian fighters to Tripoli to fight along side several hundred Turkish regular forces.https://t.co/cRwZrw7nOu— Joshua Landis (@joshua_landis) September 16, 2020
1/n As I long suspected, data from a recently published study shows that reading about and/or watching a vid of excessive nonlethal or lethal force against blk suspects (Timothy Harris, Phil. Castille) increases perceptions of the frequency of the police's use of excessive force. pic.twitter.com/wYTVVm50D9— Zach Goldberg (@ZachG932) September 16, 2020
Three months ago the Minneapolis city council wanted to abolish the police department and start over, now they're complaining that the police aren't arresting enough people https://t.co/zNccr9d6Ji— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 16, 2020
By Sylvan Lane @ TheHill.com, Sept. 15
The World Trade Organization (WTO) said Tuesday that President Trump’s tariffs on more than $400 billion in Chinese goods violate international trade regulations.
SCOOP: The lobbying voice of corporate America, the Business Roundtable, is endorsing a "market-based mechanism" to combat climate change.https://t.co/Cwov1GCLH8— Zack Colman (@zcolman) September 16, 2020
An Oregon man was arrested after he admitted to setting a brush fire along a highway, police said, as wildfires burn through large swaths of the West Coast.— CNN (@CNN) September 15, 2020
Then, they said, he set six more. https://t.co/iswx61gLgs
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 12:39am
Not sure why Jilani is confused. A man was choke to death by Minneapolis police. If the city council did not take action, it would have been dereliction of duty. Reforms had to happen. Is the standard to be that you cannot consider police reforms after a police homicide?
Should it be assumed that police will back off from enforcement if a fellow officer is charged with a crime?
The meme after an incident like George Floyd is that there are a few "bad apples".
The actual quote is:
One rotten (or bad) apple spoils the barrel
Meaning
A single bad influence can ruin what would otherwise remain good.
That appears to what is happening in multiple police departments. No good cop is restraining the bad apple.
The good cop is nowhere to be found.
The burden is on police leadership to change operating practices.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 8:50am
The quote is also, "Don't throw the baby out with the bath water."
Meaning
[...a list of pedantic & irrelevant shit...]
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 9:42am
It is not irrelevant. The police are resistant to civilian control. That is the larger issue. It does not matter that their collective feelings were hurt when four Officer were charged with a crime. No officer stopped Chauvin from killing a man despite the pleas of a crowd. I don't expect you to understand, but the police departments can't win this battle. People want police, but they will not accept overlooking a homicide as a fair trade.
Police departments are facing scrutiny like never before. It is turning out that police leadership in Rochester made a deliberate attempt to cover up details of the homicide in the Daniel Prude case. Vanessa Bryant busted the LA Sheriff who demanded that LeBron James donate money.
Police are losing public trust.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 9:57am
Apparently you think we can't read and digest the news without you pedantically repeating obvious or extraneous factoids back at us.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 10:02am
There are multiple posts about homicides. These are events we find and analyze online, in magazines, in newspapers, etc. There is no objection to those posts.
In this case, I find it interesting that Jilani seems to get pleasure out of discussing the words of a Woke Minneapolis politician than the actions of the Minneapolis police department. I am providing my take on an article, just as others post their opinions. My my viewpoint, cities will try to reform police departments. There will be hiccups along the way. I post my take on the article. I really, don't think about you at all.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 10:31am
Fuckk off with your "I don't expect you to understand" condescending bullshit, you twat. Yes, we all fucking know police abuse is a problem, especially high profile killing of blacks. And we know that defunding the police will allow more murders, as they have these past months,, especially in black sections where a lot of murders happen. And we know that months of protests destroying the inner city infrastructure in the name of black rights is all bullshit and quite counterproductive and even terrorizing, no matter how much you quote MLK, worse it's derailed half the possibility of the black lives protests. And we know that centuries of racism aren't going to shift in the 12 goddamn minutes you act like it will. So why are you wasting our time and boring us with your repetitive fantasies?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 4:10pm
You make it easy to be condescending
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/camden-nj-where-defunding-the-police-worked-didnt-really-defund-the-police-105251107.html
Shifting police funding does not have to lead to an increase in crime
Despite the spike in crime in NYC, de Blasio has a lower crime rate than Guiliani's best year. We are not in the end times.
https://www.factcheck.org/2020/07/giulianis-misleading-attack-on-de-blasio-and-crime/
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 5:33pm
WTF?
So they shifted the police budget from city to county, took away union benefits to save costs, and *increased* the number of police? This is your great example of "defunding" police, hiring scab cops on a discount? The logic is simply amazing. Why even bother...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 6:55pm
Me, I'm just hoping she's right and the whole gaslighting trend stops
I am starting to think the whole BLM phenom has been a sort of coronavirus fever, similar to Savonarola et. al. after the Black Death.
After all the cry that resounded in the gut with so many is: "I can breathe".
Ironically, the Reverend Al Sharpton's take has been very refreshing, basically reality-based: both bad police and rising black-on-black crime are a scourge on black people.
Which claims more bodies, though?
Cherry picking and promoting incidents to play up over other threats, that reinforce big bad bogeymen policemen fears,doesn't solve either problem. Just makes an easy scapegoat. Wisdom of age has gotten the Rev to see with blinders off.
Look, if you are going to have police, part of the job will be to exhibit "fearsomeness" while in the job and not human vulneralbility; Is the nature of the job. They know most people don't like cops. That's the way it's supposed to be. Part of what has been helpful to me out of all of this is to realize that, if we don't have those assholes, worse assholes will take over. It's all just a matter of having better quality assholes and in actuality, I would like to remind that it was looking like there was a lot of progress on that front in the last couple decades, we had astronomical reduction in crime like no one had ever dreamed of being possible.
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 4:03pm
AND also hello: for the most part, blacks have been integrated into U.S. police forces. So the simple answer of "systemic racism" cannot be the problem! Problems cannot be solved by misidentifying them. This conspiratorial and paranoid answer is simply incorrect and not reality based. The problem may indeed be that both black and white police profile for skin color, gender, behavior, and prior criminal records if available. Deal with that reality, not delusions of grand conspiracies.
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 4:13pm
Yes, exactly. We need people who are comfortable using violence to control and subdue violent people. We just have to find ways for the system to regulate the violence of the police so it doesn't spill over in situations where it's not needed or appropriate.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 4:14pm
Here's a great smart prosecution along those lines. This is rightly a felony charge against a bad cop precisely because of the over-the-top sadistic fear induction potential of what he did
The fact of the prosecution is: PROGRESS; JUSTICE; WISDOM.
Getting rid of all bad people within and outside the police department: not possible.
This story is not proof that the U.S. is going to hell on a handcart, just the opposite. The prosecutor is actually trying to de-escalate the bigger effect here. To use the story to gaslight with "it's an epidemic of racism!" is counter to progress here, to use the story as an example of how we are not tolerating idiotic police behavior is the way to help better everyone's situation.
Edit to add: These things do take time. As: we don't lynch police in this country. Until some "protesters" started trying to do it again these last couple of months.
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 5:02pm